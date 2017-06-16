The Size of iPhone's Top Apps Has Increased by 1,000% in Four Years (sensortower.com) 13
Research firm Sensor Tower shares an analysis: As the minimum storage capacity of iPhone continues to increase -- it sits at 32 GB today on the iPhone 7, double the the iPhone 5S's 16 GB circa 2013 -- it's not surprising that the size of apps themselves is getting larger. In fact, Apple raised the app size cap from 2 GB to 4 GB in early 2015. What's surprising is how much faster they're increasing in size compared to device storage itself. According to Sensor Tower's analysis of App Intelligence, the total space required by the top 10 most installed U.S. iPhone apps has grown from 164 MB in May 2013 to about 1.8 GB last month, an 11x or approximately 1,000 percent increase in just four years. [...] Of the top 10 most popular U.S. iPhone apps, the minimum growth we saw in app size since May 2013 was 6x for both Spotify and Facebook's Messenger. As the chart above shows, other apps, especially Snapchat, have grown considerably more. In fact, Snapchat is more than 50 times larger than it was four years ago, clocking in at 203 MB versus just 4 MB at the start of the period we looked at. It's not the largest app among the top 10, however. That distinction goes to Facebook, which, at 388 MB, is 12 times larger than it was in May 2013 when it occupied 32 MB. It grew by about 100 MB in one update during September of last year.
Farcebook
perfecting art of bloatware and spyware.
Re:
I was just looking at my mother-in-law's full iPhone yesterday and at the top of the list was Facebook at 650mb. I can't even download hardly any apps over cellular anymore because of the limit the appstore puts on them.
Thanks...
Age old truism
We will always use all the space and time we have.
Why?
Is it because folks are switching to Swift? I'm assuming that the frameworks and libraries it uses as well as XCode are part of the problem.
And many developers have this fetish for going apeshit with the OOP paradigm - much of that is to be blamed on academia. When I was forced to take a C++ class for a pre-req (the department didn't care that I had years of on the job experience), I was aghast at what the prof of was teaching. He didn't want to hear different - "In my class we do it my way!" Whatever. Ou
Planned obsolescence
I feel like the OS manufacturers (Apple and Google) are doing this on purpose to make people's phones obsolete - especially the lower end models.
Google force feeds you updates of their core apps (Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Play Store, Play Services) which originally were in the ROM (and therefore did not impact you storage) but then eat up your internal storage (these apps, of course, can't be moved to the SD card). Often, if you reject these updates, these apps will just stop working (esp. if you don't update P
Re:
In Canada all phones are unlocked.
Only in third world countries like the US do you have locked phones.
This is why I kill apps
I used to have more apps on my iPhone 5 SE 64GB.
I just delete them and let them live in the cloud now.
FB - gone.
Look, I don't pay for apps. I already paid for the phone. I don't care why you want me to have an app. I'm not installing it.
Bloat that!
Useless article
How much did the binaries grow? Because if you added a gigabyte of video to your 300MB app, I just don't care.
Is that the APPS' problem, though?
Let's see the same comparison with Android phones.
I suspect the issue isn't that iPhone apps are growing at a faster rate than the iPhone's storage options. These top apps are going to be cross-platform ones, not iOS-exclusives. What's more likely happening is app file sizes are trending in line with smartphone storage as a whole. The iPhone is the one not keeping up with everyone else in storage sizes, which is a problem when there's no way for the consumer to upgrade the storage themselves.
A crude analysis.
Just looking the size of the application is very crude because for all we know they could just be packing in a lot of additional uncompressed data. What really needs to be looked at is how much of it is executable code and how much is wasted on repetitious framework libraries.