Spotify Continues To Grow Faster Than Apple Music Thanks To Free Tier (macrumors.com) 4
Joe Rossignol reports via Mac Rumors: Spotify today announced it now has over 140 million subscribers worldwide, including users that only listen to the free ad-supported tier. Spotify last said it had over 100 million subscribers in June 2016, so it has gained around 40 million listeners in one year to remain the world's largest streaming music service. Spotify didn't update its number of paying subscribers, which stood at over 50 million worldwide as of March 2017. By comparison, Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference last week announced that Apple Music now has 27 million paying subscribers, just weeks before the streaming music service turns two years old. Apple Music doesn't have a free tier, and Apple doesn't regularly disclose how many users are using the free trial.
I'd rather have... (Score:1)
...27M paying customers than provide free infrastructure to 100M freeloading leeches.
Re: (Score:1)
Apple music did something clever (Score:2)