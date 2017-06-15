Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares His Experience Of Working With President Donald Trump

Posted by msmash
In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about his experience of working with Donald Trump. He said: I feel a great responsibility as an American, as a CEO, to try to influence things in areas where we have a level of expertise. I've pushed hard on immigration. We clearly have a very different view on things in that area. I've pushed on climate. We have a different view there. There are clearly areas where we're not nearly on the same page. We're dramatically different. I hope there's some areas where we're not. His focus on jobs is good. So we'll see. Pulling out of the Paris climate accord was very disappointing. I felt a responsibility to do every single thing I could for it not to happen. I think it's the wrong decision. If I see another opening on the Paris thing, I'm going to bring it up again. At the end of the day, I'm not a person who's going to walk away and say, "If you don't do what I want, I leave." I'm not on a council, so I don't have those kind of decisions. But I care deeply about America. I want America to do well. America's more important than bloody politics from my point of view. Let me give you an example of this. Veterans Affairs has struggled in providing health care to veterans. We have an expertise in some of the things at the base level that they're struggling with. So we're going to work with them. I could give a crap about the politics of it. I want to help veterans. My dad's a veteran. My brother served. We have so many military folks in Apple. These folks deserve great health care. So we're going to keep helping.

  • Apple sitting on billions and tax evader (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Help Americans, sure you do Timmy.
    • Although the article here seems tailor made to bring out both the political flames as well as the Apple-bashing flames, I would like to say that I admire this attitude.

      I wish there were more people with the attitude that they want to do what they can to fix what problems they can, and that far too many people do instead say, "If you don't do what I want, I leave."

      I'm sorry you don't like Cook as a person, or Apple as a company. Nevertheless, this is a worthy sentiment that is worth emulating.

  • Yes, vets deserve great healthcare (Score:4, Insightful)

    by MangoCats ( 2757129 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @10:06AM (#54625165)

    Doesn't it follow that non-vets deserve at least accessible basic healthcare?

  • Where they agree... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @10:07AM (#54625169) Homepage
    Where Tim and Donald agree is that neither of them or their companies should have to pay US tax.

    • Re:Where they agree... (Score:4, Funny)

      by MangoCats ( 2757129 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @10:11AM (#54625205)

      Their employees pay income tax, their customers pay sales tax, how many taxes can they stand? It's all too much, too much, the cuts and breaks have to start somewhere - why not start with the small number of rich and mega-corporations, get them off of this crazy tax merry-go-round and let them breathe, why don't we? Somebody needs some relief, and if we gave real relief to the masses it would sink the whole balance sheet. Think of the great things that the ultra-wealthy and giant corporations can do with real tax relief. Give real tax relief to Joe six-pack, and he'll just go buy a case - where's the greatness in that?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by fred6666 ( 4718031 )

        Their employees pay income tax, their customers pay sales tax, how many taxes can they stand?

        How about as much as democratically decided by the people?

  • Leaker! (Score:3)

    by SlashDread ( 38969 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @10:11AM (#54625207)

    Totally illegal(?)

  • Someone is going to get their liberal card revoked. Any sort of agreement or cooperation with Trump is not allowed, even in a rare instance where he might be correct about something, cause, you know, ... uhhh ... well ... we didn't get our way in '16 and we won't stand for that?

  • Apple has FAR greater ability to create jobs than the federal government does as a general proposition. Apple is sitting on a gigantic war chest of money. If Tim Cook really gave a shit about creating jobs he could spend some of that Scrooge McDuck pile of money on something. Saying he supports Trump on job creation is a bunch of bullshit unless he is actually directing his company to do everything it can to create jobs. He hasn't done this so he's lying about that.

    The only reason for Apple to sit on a

  • When the leadership of any corporation has more concern for politics, political issues than its people, products and investors, that leadership has lost its way. Steve Jobs was approached by a large charity (possibly United Way) who wanted Apple to support the charity directly. Reportedly, Steve Jobs told the charity that he paid his people well and if the charity wanted to directly ask his employees for support, to go ahead but that Apple, as a corporation, would not. Jobs did not dilute the energy, act

  • But isn't this like an 1850's plantation owner saying that they have "expertise" in employee benefits and labor management?

    "Differing opinions" my ass...

