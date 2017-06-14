Apple Issues $1 Billion Green Bond After Trump's Paris Climate Exit (reuters.com) 42
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The offering comes over a year after Apple issued its first green bond of $1.5 billion -- the largest issued by a U.S. corporation -- as a response to the 2015 Paris agreement. Apple said its second green bond is meant to show that businesses are still committed to the goals of the 194-nation accord. "Leadership from the business community is essential to address the threat of climate change and protect our shared planet," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives.
As one that agreed with Trump in pulling the US out of this stupid Paris accord, I AGREE WITH APPLE on this! Let business that can, and are willing to afford it, do so. I can't wait till the cost of solar and wind drops so I can retrofit my house with them too. I love green energy. I HATE STATIST fucks that wish to ram it down my throat half-way around the world.
I thought the Paris accord was the worst of virtue signaling pointless politics, but will happily buy into this green fund bond which is actually something real to support.
Widespread use of solar power especially is inevitable, so supporting it makes a great deal of sense.
The idea of the accord is good: use renewable energy. The implementation of not applying the same standard to all members of the accord was what is wrong. The standards are based at specific point in time, China, India, and Russia come to mind. Their economies have since picked and so has their pollution output. There was no solid way to re-assess a country's progress/regress.
Also detestable dictatorships were getting million from rich countries to pay for 'green credits.' I don;t like the idea of payin
Sooner or later it's all going to get rammed down your throat. How much do you want to pay for house insurance? How much do you think your taxes will go up to pay for remediation or repair of damaged infrastructure? You're not immune from the costs of AGW, and actuaries are already pricing it into insurance.
There are things that nation states are supposed to do; things that private organizations or sub-national jurisdictions can't expect to do or could never afford to do. Your ideology is getting in the way
So you think the "Right" isn't paying for climate change? Ever heard of the insurance industry?
YEAH! Better that they should do NOTHING instead of something!
And you sir, you dedicated what fraction of your wealth to green projects?
Well, I bought lettuce and celery this morning to make a salad for dinner. Does that count?
I'm thinking that this might be a scam to repatriate some of the money without paying taxes.
1. Apple can use their overseas money to buy their Green bond.
2. The then get to use the money in the US and they can pay themselves interest which will go back to the overseas account.
3. Profit (for Apple, not so much for US taxpayers).
Perhaps you missed this incident a few years where Tim Cook defended Apple's use of renewable energy?
For the better part of the last decade, Apple has taken on a number of sustainability projects and adopted practices to reduce waste and carbon emissions. In 2012, it broke ground on a data center in Oregon in order to take advantage of low-cost renewable energy and has plans to make all of its facilities reliant on green energy. It generally scores highly with EPEAT, a federal environmental group that keeps a registry of "green" digital devices. And in May 2013, it hired Lisa Jackson, who formerly ran the Environmental Protection Agency, to help Apple with sustainability.
https://arstechnica.com/apple/2014/03/at-apple-shareholders-meeting-tim-cook-tells-off-climate-change-deniers/ [arstechnica.com]
Why?
A company that willingly manufactures the VAST majority of it's products using Chinese coal and slave labor decides to cough up a billion dollars to do what?
Undo what it has wrought?
If Apple was sincere it would move its manufacturing to the USA where we actually have clean air standards.
