Apple Issues $1 Billion Green Bond After Trump's Paris Climate Exit

An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple offered a $1 billion bond dedicated to financing clean energy and environmental projects on Tuesday, the first corporate green bond offered since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The offering comes over a year after Apple issued its first green bond of $1.5 billion -- the largest issued by a U.S. corporation -- as a response to the 2015 Paris agreement. Apple said its second green bond is meant to show that businesses are still committed to the goals of the 194-nation accord. "Leadership from the business community is essential to address the threat of climate change and protect our shared planet," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives.

  • As one that agreed with Trump in pulling the US out of this stupid Paris accord, I AGREE WITH APPLE on this! Let business that can, and are willing to afford it, do so. I can't wait till the cost of solar and wind drops so I can retrofit my house with them too. I love green energy. I HATE STATIST fucks that wish to ram it down my throat half-way around the world.

    • I thought the Paris accord was the worst of virtue signaling pointless politics, but will happily buy into this green fund bond which is actually something real to support.

      Widespread use of solar power especially is inevitable, so supporting it makes a great deal of sense.

    • Sooner or later it's all going to get rammed down your throat. How much do you want to pay for house insurance? How much do you think your taxes will go up to pay for remediation or repair of damaged infrastructure? You're not immune from the costs of AGW, and actuaries are already pricing it into insurance.

      There are things that nation states are supposed to do; things that private organizations or sub-national jurisdictions can't expect to do or could never afford to do. Your ideology is getting in the way

  • Call him all the names you want. He's uniting people left and right on a common goal. And companies are spending their own money on things the taxpayers were before.
    • He's not uniting anyone. It's mostly just the people on the left that are still in favor of fighting climate change and trying to do something about it. The folks that voted for Trump are waiting for all those coal jobs to come back.
  • I would be more impressed if apple gave a portion of their profits to green initiatives and in each product sold provided a small factoid book about climate change and the environment by stating facts. Then all the people that don't believe that it is "real" that buy Apple products will be inundated with facts. What would be better is if all tech giants did this together. Apple, Google, Samsung, Microsoft, Dell, etc.

