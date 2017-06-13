Chess.com Has Stopped Working On 32bit iPads After the Site Hit 2^31 Game Sessions (chess.com) 34
Apple's decision to go all in on 64bit-capable devices, OS and apps has caused some trouble for Chess.com, a popular online website where people go to play chess. Users with a 32bit iPad are unable to play games on the website, according to numerous complaints posted over the weekend and on Monday. Erik, the CEO of Chess.com said in a statement, "Thanks for noticing. Obviously this is embarrassing and I'm sorry about it. As a non-developer I can't really explain how or why this happened, but I can say that we do our best and are sorry when that falls short." Hours later, he had an explanation: The reason that some iOS devices are unable to connect to live chess games is because of a limit in 32bit devices which cannot handle gameIDs above 2,147,483,647. So, literally, once we hit more than 2 billion games, older iOS devices fail to interpret that number! This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate and we apologize for the frustration. We are currently working on a fix and should have it resolved within 48 hours.
This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate
Only if you're an idiot.
WORD should be enough for anybody! Pah, who needs DWORD...
32-bit iStuff need dwords, apparently -- a 31 bit word (pointlessly signed) just overflowed.
Unless you mean the Microsoftish way where a "word" is only 1/4 of the actual machine word, that is.
As a non-developer I can't really explain how or why this happened seems to apply here as well, that was a ridiculous mistake to make.
The sign bit is often used as a flag.
For example, game 1000 could be a game in progress, while game -1000 would be the history of that same game after it's completed.
I'm not going to argue about whether it's right or wrong, complex or simple - I'm just saying that it's done and may have been intentional and functional.
Two BILLION chess games?
I'd have not anticipated that a chess site would become that popular. Yes, it's easy to say that it's an obvious bug, but one has to select a variable size during development. Not everything can be stored in a 64 or 128-bit integer, because that would mean a lot of wasted space. So, would YOU have thought it reasonable to use an unsigned 32-bit integer for the number of chess games? I bet many developers would have.
The real problem, though, is no one remembered about that choice once the number of chess games crossed some really obvious threshold, like 1 billion. THAT event should have triggered some developer to think, "holy cow, can we even handle that many? What's the limit? Are we in danger of a Y2K problem?"
But chess games? Two BILLION of them? I'd have thought that would be plenty. Color me very pleasantly surprised.
Also, this has nothing to do with 64 bit hardware. You can do 64 bit arithmetic on even 8 bit CPUs using sophisticated techniques such as "carry" and "borrow" that are taught in 2nd grade. If you declare a variable as "long long" or "int64_t" the compiler will handle all of that for you.
The problem could waited twice longer — giving the 32bit iPads time to break down and die of old age on their own — but somebody wasted an entire bit for the possibility to return -1 somewhere...
Any time you pick ssize_t over size_t, for example, you are making the same decision...
I'm not Apple apologist, but come on why point the finger at Apple? This would have happened on any 32-bit architecture. Blame the devs of the game for not knowing how this works, not Apple.
Exactly. This bug would have happened regardless of Apple's move to 64-bit given that it's a flaw in the site's design that would affect any 32-bit architecture. Apple's move to 64-bit hardware and OSes is the reason newer iPads support the site at all, otherwise the site would be broken across all iPads.
Also, why Chess.com doesn't just switch to unsigned ints and/or migrate to GUIDs is beyond me. You could just map the existing integers to GUIDs and then use GUIDs going forward. 32-bit OSes and CPUs have n
It has nothing to do with the architecture at all. One can write code that can handle 64 bit values easily on any architecture. Sure it takes a tiny bit more work but people do it all the time.
No, don't blame the devs, or Apple either. Blame the users. It's their fault for continuing to use these ancient 32-bit iPads. Don't they know that you're supposed to upgrade your Apple iDevices every 2 years at a minimum? What's wrong with these people? It's their responsibility to stay current with Apple's latest equipment, even if they have to feed their kids Ramen noodles to pay for it.
Switch to unsigned, get another 2 billion. (Score:2)
Switch to unsigned, get another 2 billion
Might be a fairly short-term fix. Remember Coca Cola's CEO saying "A billion Coca-Colas ago was yesterday morning" and that was 20 years ago.
"32bit device cant handle IDs above 2,147,483,647" (Score:2)
why website is blamed? (Score:2)
Wait what? (Score:2)
Wait.... what? First of all.... you can get TWICE that by using an "unsigned" 32-bit.... since there should never be a negative game ID.
And also what 32-bit machine doesn't have register-combining for 64-bit variables? Just because it isn't representable in a signed 32-bit integer does NOT mean it's 32-bit incompatible...
This explanation makes absolutely no sense to me.