Apple's decision to go all in on 64bit-capable devices, OS and apps has caused some trouble for Chess.com, a popular online website where people go to play chess. Users with a 32bit iPad are unable to play games on the website, according to numerous complaints posted over the weekend and on Monday. Erik, the CEO of Chess.com said in a statement, "Thanks for noticing. Obviously this is embarrassing and I'm sorry about it. As a non-developer I can't really explain how or why this happened, but I can say that we do our best and are sorry when that falls short." Hours later, he had an explanation: The reason that some iOS devices are unable to connect to live chess games is because of a limit in 32bit devices which cannot handle gameIDs above 2,147,483,647. So, literally, once we hit more than 2 billion games, older iOS devices fail to interpret that number! This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate and we apologize for the frustration. We are currently working on a fix and should have it resolved within 48 hours.
This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate
Only if you're an idiot.
And just wait until they hit 9223372036854775808 games. I bet they'll again say that it was impossible to anticipate.
WORD should be enough for anybody! Pah, who needs DWORD...
32-bit iStuff need dwords, apparently -- a 31 bit word (pointlessly signed) just overflowed.
Unless you mean the Microsoftish way where a "word" is only 1/4 of the actual machine word, that is.
What the heck is "WORD"?
If you have to ask then maybe you're not as smart as you think you are. Go ahead and tell us about how you don't have a TV, ride a bicycle, and don't eat red meat. That would be about as insightful and hilarious as your comment.
As a non-developer I can't really explain how or why this happened seems to apply here as well, that was a ridiculous mistake to make.
Re:Obligatory Answer (Score:4, Insightful)
How many fewer ad views would the story have gotten without that bit of technical nonsense? Why does
So, easily debunked headlines keep the lights on, but makes everyone's blood pressure go up; which leads to needing a higher required dose of heart meds. This ultimately leads to patrons not coming back, which fails to generate ad revenue in the future.
Proper editing would make me come back more often.
https://developer.apple.com/li... [apple.com]
PLEASE mod parent up (Score:2)
A succint summary of issue and resolution. I'd hire you.
The sign bit is often used as a flag.
For example, game 1000 could be a game in progress, while game -1000 would be the history of that same game after it's completed.
I'm not going to argue about whether it's right or wrong, complex or simple - I'm just saying that it's done and may have been intentional and functional.
Bit packing metadata into the game number is short sighted. What happens when you need to store more data per game? Steal more bits? No. Store the game state with the rest of the game data, including references to players, moves made, etc.
Bit packing metadata into the game number is short sighted.
And archaic! It's 2017, not 1977!!
long considered harmful (Score:2)
There's almost no reason to use "long". The only non-bogus things I can think of from the top of my head are memcpy implementation, bitwise operations and similar things on a block of memory when you want to handle a word at a time -- where doing it byte-by-byte would work just as well, merely slower.
Either your program needs to handle values >= 2^31/2^32, or it doesn't. In the first case, you use [u]int64_t, in the latter it should be int. Anything else introduces a pointless portability problem: int
The C standard does not require that [u]int64_t, or any of the other exactly sized types, even exist. So there's one good reason to use int or long.
It does (C11 7.20.1.1.3) if the implementation supports any 32/64 bit integer types. I can't think of any incoming architecture in foreseable future lacking those. Even if not atomic, the compiler will emulate them. Otherwise, the fraction of our available corpus of software that will work on such an architecture would be uselessly small.
And even there, [u]int_least64_t are required, even in freestanding environment.
Re:nearly impossible to anticipate? (Score:5, Insightful)
Two BILLION chess games?
I'd have not anticipated that a chess site would become that popular. Yes, it's easy to say that it's an obvious bug, but one has to select a variable size during development. Not everything can be stored in a 64 or 128-bit integer, because that would mean a lot of wasted space. So, would YOU have thought it reasonable to use an unsigned 32-bit integer for the number of chess games? I bet many developers would have.
The real problem, though, is no one remembered about that choice once the number of chess games crossed some really obvious threshold, like 1 billion. THAT event should have triggered some developer to think, "holy cow, can we even handle that many? What's the limit? Are we in danger of a Y2K problem?"
But chess games? Two BILLION of them? I'd have thought that would be plenty. Color me very pleasantly surprised.
Yeah, it's the users' fault for not buying a new iPad every 3 years.
(The last 32 bit iPad was discontinued in October 2014)
When it does, those of us who leaned more toward the "tested and stable" side will just kick back in our comfy chairs and laugh as we watch the young'ns scramble to put out the fires, just as we did when we were too dumb to prefer stability.
they most likely thought the older 32-bit devices would have fallen out of support and no longer be in use before that happened.
Famous last words since year numbers were encoded as YY to save space. "These systems will be redesigned long before the year 2000!!!!"
Still a salient example of shortsightedness and selling short one's own work, though. Both of those very common activities are extreme dangers of software development.
Both of those very common activities are extreme dangers of software development.
Because people who have learned the lessons are continuously pushed out to make room for the latest know-it-all hotshots with their hip Comp Sci languages.
Chess.com (Score:1)
This website started in 2005, so unless they saw Nokia brick phones as the way of the future, I really doubt they thought they'd get anywhere close to that many games.
You mean to say they expected to fail before 2 billion games had been played?
Matter of fact, you can blame all (32 and 64) smart phones for this because no one ever seems to close out of their apps.
Why? Does the app continuously play games by itself if you leave it open, thereby artificially inflating the number of games played? No, I don't think it does. And we're talking about the number of games played, ever, not the number of games currently being played, or the number of app instances currently open. Whether people close out their apps or not has absolutely nothing to do with this.
The popular consensus is that most of chess playing traffic comes from old-school Linux users anyway.
Right. So are you saying that their game
2 billion database entries... How many of them qualify as "games" I don't know. Probably very many of them were abandoned, if not immediately then before reaching any kind of conclusion. Maybe some developer was generating a few hundred million for stress testing too.
It's actually not that much if you consider their choice of game format.
Consider a game of Bullet Chess, where both players have 1 minute total on their blitz timer and no extra time is added on a move; for example.
Although I agree anyone making a snarky comment that this should have been obvious is just an asshole and probably wouldn't be very fun to work with.
But chess games? Two BILLION of them? I'd have thought that would be plenty. Color me very pleasantly surprised.
I am not a user of that site, so I'm just speculating here, but I wonder if the games total is so large because a significant number of them are not actually people playing but people using bots to play for analysis purposes. I used to play in official tournaments some years ago and I long ago gave up on chess once computers started getting used for analysis. If you're not a player you might be surprised how much play gets subjected to computer analysis to try to find better outcomes from losses, for exam
According to their site, 1,958,303 matches have already been played today. I don't know what time zone they're using, but assuming that it's the end of the day for them and that today doesn't deviate from the average, then it only takes around 3 years before hitting that billion game limit.
With t
Also, this has nothing to do with 64 bit hardware. You can do 64 bit arithmetic on even 8 bit CPUs using sophisticated techniques such as "carry" and "borrow" that are taught in 2nd grade. If you declare a variable as "long long" or "int64_t" the compiler will handle all of that for you.
Re:nearly impossible to anticipate? (Score:5, Informative)
Was it days? I remember it taking hours to fix, but my memory is barely 7 bits total these days.
I'll take your word for it... Odd that I don't remember the withdrawal symptoms or compulsively pressing F5 every ten seconds. Maybe I've repressed it.
Araine 5 $7 billion arithmetic overflow...
found the story:
https://slashdot.org/story/06/... [slashdot.org]
I remember it as being when they hit 16777216 (2^24) comments... but yeah, same idea here xD
That story referenced the earlier incident that I was thinking about with the 16-bit field in 2001.
Unfortunately, like 5 years ago we changed our primary keys in the comment table to unsigned int (32 bits, or 4.1 billion) but neglected to change the index that handles parents.
Ouch... had never heard about the previous issue (or perhaps I did, maybe 10 years ago)... makes sense now.
Slashdot got bitten by the Y2K bug, albeit not the one that everyone expected.
I wouldn't have anticipated a Chess site as being that popular. I'd more have expected this to happen to GoKGS or something.
This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate
Only if you're an idiot.
Good to know that my prediction for arrogant hindsight developer comment was confirmed.
Not hindsight, foresight.
(see reply to anonymous cow herd above).
I built an application with a 32 bit message counter. When I noticed we were approaching 1 billion messages I reformatted the database and modified the application to use a 64 bit counter. Been there, done that.
Anyone remember when Slashdot had similar issue with its comments a few years back...?
All of that for -1 (Score:4, Informative)
The problem could waited twice longer — giving the 32bit iPads time to break down and die of old age on their own — but somebody wasted an entire bit for the possibility to return -1 somewhere...
Any time you pick ssize_t over size_t, for example, you are making the same decision...
Re:All of that for -1 (Score:5, Funny)
Hey, I was born unsigned but my parents had the doctor make me signed by modifying my most significant bit. I can't help but be negative about the whole thing but that's because I'm signed.
;)
Careful though, in many languages signed overflow is undefined. C/C++ is like that, for example. In practice it will probably roll to 0x80000000 but it is entirely architecture and compiler dependent if that happens and what 0x80000000 is interpreted as.
... yes. See the data types directly hardware-supported on the 80386 for example, it supported 64 bit numbers in hardware, and your compiler can emulate that in software if the hardware doesn't directly support it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It's extremely common for CPUs to support a word size double their "bits", e.g. 8 bit machines generally had a 16-bit integer type, used for addressing 64K of memory.
In general the advertised word size of a processor is the data size of the general purpose registers and the largest data size that most regular instructions can work on.
The one reasonablly common exception to this is the results of multiplications. Many processors with hardware multipliers have a multiply instruction where the result is double the size of the arguments and stored into two registers.
Larger additions/subtractions/comparisions can be performed by using a carry flag. Larger multiplications can
Apple's fault? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm not Apple apologist, but come on why point the finger at Apple? This would have happened on any 32-bit architecture. Blame the devs of the game for not knowing how this works, not Apple.
Exactly. This bug would have happened regardless of Apple's move to 64-bit given that it's a flaw in the site's design that would affect any 32-bit architecture. Apple's move to 64-bit hardware and OSes is the reason newer iPads support the site at all, otherwise the site would be broken across all iPads.
Also, why Chess.com doesn't just switch to unsigned ints and/or migrate to GUIDs is beyond me. You could just map the existing integers to GUIDs and then use GUIDs going forward. 32-bit OSes and CPUs have n
It'd be simpler and better for them to just tell affected users that they need to upgrade to the latest Apple iPads.
It has nothing to do with the architecture at all. One can write code that can handle 64 bit values easily on any architecture. Sure it takes a tiny bit more work but people do it all the time.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
No, don't blame the devs, or Apple either. Blame the users. It's their fault for continuing to use these ancient 32-bit iPads. Don't they know that you're supposed to upgrade your Apple iDevices every 2 years at a minimum? What's wrong with these people? It's their responsibility to stay current with Apple's latest equipment, even if they have to feed their kids Ramen noodles to pay for it.
Switch to unsigned, get another 2 billion. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Switch to unsigned, get another 2 billion
Might be a fairly short-term fix. Remember Coca Cola's CEO saying "A billion Coca-Colas ago was yesterday morning" and that was 20 years ago.
Russians (Score:3)
Maybe it is, indeed, the Russians.
Chess is notoriously popular in Russia, so it is possible that Russians played a large number of these 2^31 games.
Apples fault? (Score:1)
I am not sure how Apple going 64bit is the one causing the problems? This particular problem (and most others caused by the discrepancy) would still be a problem if Apple devices were all still 32bit... It would only have been a much bigger problem than it is now.
Just don't use numeric values for your primary key if you plan on growing.
"32bit device cant handle IDs above 2,147,483,647" (Score:3)
why website is blamed? (Score:2)
Wait what? (Score:2)
Wait.... what? First of all.... you can get TWICE that by using an "unsigned" 32-bit.... since there should never be a negative game ID.
And also what 32-bit machine doesn't have register-combining for 64-bit variables? Just because it isn't representable in a signed 32-bit integer does NOT mean it's 32-bit incompatible...
This explanation makes absolutely no sense to me.
I can guess exactly what happened. (Score:2)
Someone used an int type somewhere in the code whose size is architecture specific. There's no reason a 32-bit iPad couldn't support 64-bit numbers.
I'm confused! (Score:2)
I typed "2,147,483,647 + 1" into my old iPad calculator app and it said 2,147,483,648!
I'm not a programmer, but maybe the answer is to just rewrite your website to use the iPad calculator?!
I hear Apple have sold like, 1 billion of them or something, so you'll be able to use it a billion times two billion at least!
My New Data Base (Score:1)
I am currently working on a web site backed by a MySQL data base. The main table has a must-be-unique ID field which is typed as a Java Long object. So my data base is going to break when it hits 2^63 records. Should I be worried?
I don't know, are you likely to end up with 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 records? As a number, that's probably not too far (relatively speaking) from the number of grains of sand on the Earth.
You could write one record a second for 200 billion years and still not run into a problem.
You could write one record a second for 200 billion years and still not run into a problem.
But if I manage to sign up 1 billion users and each user produces 1 record per second on average then I break my data base in a mere 200 years. In the age of IoT including body-embedded devices and 99% global connectivity such a data base is actually a possibility. I am sure Facebook, Google, and NSA have all had to ponder this limit already even though they might not have hit it this year or next.
Wait, why is this Apple's fault? (Score:2)
Apple's decision to go all in on 64bit-capable devices, OS and apps has caused some trouble for Chess.com, a popular online website where people go to play chess.
Apple's "64-bit only" decision has nothing to do with this.
Ridiculous article (Score:2)
1. Apple hasn't changed everything to 64 bit yet. iOS 11 will only run on 64 bit systems and won't run on any device that is 32 bit only, but this hasn't happened yet.
2. 64 bit applications work just fine. Apparently the application uses 32 bit in the 32 bit version and 64 bit in the 64 bit version, the 32 bit version overflows and the 64 bit version doesn't. So if Apple had killed off all 32 bit v
Who'd have thunk it? (Score:2)
Math, Ugh! (Score:2)