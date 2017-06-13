Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Chess.com Has Stopped Working On 32bit iPads After the Site Hit 2^31 Game Sessions (chess.com) 118

Posted by msmash from the call-IT dept.
Apple's decision to go all in on 64bit-capable devices, OS and apps has caused some trouble for Chess.com, a popular online website where people go to play chess. Users with a 32bit iPad are unable to play games on the website, according to numerous complaints posted over the weekend and on Monday. Erik, the CEO of Chess.com said in a statement, "Thanks for noticing. Obviously this is embarrassing and I'm sorry about it. As a non-developer I can't really explain how or why this happened, but I can say that we do our best and are sorry when that falls short." Hours later, he had an explanation: The reason that some iOS devices are unable to connect to live chess games is because of a limit in 32bit devices which cannot handle gameIDs above 2,147,483,647. So, literally, once we hit more than 2 billion games, older iOS devices fail to interpret that number! This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate and we apologize for the frustration. We are currently working on a fix and should have it resolved within 48 hours.

Chess.com Has Stopped Working On 32bit iPads After the Site Hit 2^31 Game Sessions

  • nearly impossible to anticipate? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Eunuchswear ( 210685 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:42AM (#54609381) Journal

    This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate

    Only if you're an idiot.

    • Re:nearly impossible to anticipate? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:44AM (#54609401)
      The website has a "CEO", so yes, I can confirm.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      WORD should be enough for anybody! Pah, who needs DWORD...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        LOL

      • WORD should be enough for anybody! Pah, who needs DWORD...

        32-bit iStuff need dwords, apparently -- a 31 bit word (pointlessly signed) just overflowed.

        Unless you mean the Microsoftish way where a "word" is only 1/4 of the actual machine word, that is.

    • Everyone please stop using int and long intrinsic types. uint64_t is your friend when you expect so many games. 2^31 tells me it wasn't even unsigned. How could there be a negative number of games played?

      • Re:Obligatory Answer (Score:5, Insightful)

        by D.McG. ( 3986101 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:55AM (#54609505)
        And to the Slashdot editors, don't even try to blame this on Apple's decision to go with 64-bit CPUs. That decision is the only reason it's NOT broken on newer devices; since the apps are compiled natively for both 32-bit and 64-bit. Otherwise ALL devices would have rolled over at 2^31.

        • As a non-developer I can't really explain how or why this happened seems to apply here as well, that was a ridiculous mistake to make.

          • Re:Obligatory Answer (Score:4, Insightful)

            by D.McG. ( 3986101 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:06AM (#54609587)
            "Apple's decision ... has caused some problems" is quite a conclusion to jump to when ignorant of the facts. If one doesn't know what they're talking about, don't make such a claim.

            • How many fewer ad views would the story have gotten without that bit of technical nonsense? Why does /. exist?

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by D.McG. ( 3986101 )
                This is a slippery slope.

                So, easily debunked headlines keep the lights on, but makes everyone's blood pressure go up; which leads to needing a higher required dose of heart meds. This ultimately leads to patrons not coming back, which fails to generate ad revenue in the future.

                Proper editing would make me come back more often.
        • If they're using the same code base for their 32-bit vs 64-bit versions, the int declaration for session ID should be the same on both versions. 32-bit processors can handle 64-bit integers just fine. They just need two clock cycles to manipulate them instead of one. So if they took the same code and compiled it twice (once as 32-bit, once as 64-bit), the same bug should have shown up in the 64-bit version.
          • They're using a different codebase for their 32-bit vs 64-bit versions, and it just so happened t

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The sign bit is often used as a flag.

        For example, game 1000 could be a game in progress, while game -1000 would be the history of that same game after it's completed.

        I'm not going to argue about whether it's right or wrong, complex or simple - I'm just saying that it's done and may have been intentional and functional.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by D.McG. ( 3986101 )
          That would suggest that they intentionally knew that they could only support 2^31 games if trying to bit pack. They obviously used an intrinsic type of unknown size on all platforms. stdint.h and uint64_t is your friend.

          Bit packing metadata into the game number is short sighted. What happens when you need to store more data per game? Steal more bits? No. Store the game state with the rest of the game data, including references to players, moves made, etc.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Nutria ( 679911 )

            Bit packing metadata into the game number is short sighted.

            And archaic! It's 2017, not 1977!!

      • There's almost no reason to use "long". The only non-bogus things I can think of from the top of my head are memcpy implementation, bitwise operations and similar things on a block of memory when you want to handle a word at a time -- where doing it byte-by-byte would work just as well, merely slower.

        Either your program needs to handle values >= 2^31/2^32, or it doesn't. In the first case, you use [u]int64_t, in the latter it should be int. Anything else introduces a pointless portability problem: int

        • The C standard does not require that [u]int64_t, or any of the other exactly sized types, even exist. So there's one good reason to use int or long.

          • It does (C11 7.20.1.1.3) if the implementation supports any 32/64 bit integer types. I can't think of any incoming architecture in foreseable future lacking those. Even if not atomic, the compiler will emulate them. Otherwise, the fraction of our available corpus of software that will work on such an architecture would be uselessly small.

            And even there, [u]int_least64_t are required, even in freestanding environment.

    • Re:nearly impossible to anticipate? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by pz ( 113803 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:50AM (#54609465) Journal

      Two BILLION chess games?

      I'd have not anticipated that a chess site would become that popular. Yes, it's easy to say that it's an obvious bug, but one has to select a variable size during development. Not everything can be stored in a 64 or 128-bit integer, because that would mean a lot of wasted space. So, would YOU have thought it reasonable to use an unsigned 32-bit integer for the number of chess games? I bet many developers would have.

      The real problem, though, is no one remembered about that choice once the number of chess games crossed some really obvious threshold, like 1 billion. THAT event should have triggered some developer to think, "holy cow, can we even handle that many? What's the limit? Are we in danger of a Y2K problem?"

      But chess games? Two BILLION of them? I'd have thought that would be plenty. Color me very pleasantly surprised.

      • I'm sure they knew there would eventually be over 2 billion games played; they most likely thought the older 32-bit devices would have fallen out of support and no longer be in use before that happened.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Nutria ( 679911 )

          they most likely thought the older 32-bit devices would have fallen out of support and no longer be in use before that happened.

          Famous last words since year numbers were encoded as YY to save space. "These systems will be redesigned long before the year 2000!!!!"

          • Of course, and I was actually going to cite that famous example, but that was more a case of application developers believing their software would no longer be in use, rather than believing the platforms it ran on would have been retired.

            Still a salient example of shortsightedness and selling short one's own work, though. Both of those very common activities are extreme dangers of software development.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Nutria ( 679911 )

              Both of those very common activities are extreme dangers of software development.

              Because people who have learned the lessons are continuously pushed out to make room for the latest know-it-all hotshots with their hip Comp Sci languages.

              • That's absolutely true, and damaging to the software industry as a whole. It's something I strive to avoid in my own hiring practices.
        • This website started in 2005, so unless they saw Nokia brick phones as the way of the future, I really doubt they thought they'd get anywhere close to that many games. Matter of fact, you can blame all (32 and 64) smart phones for this because no one ever seems to close out of their apps. The popular consensus is that most of chess playing traffic comes from old-school Linux users anyway. They could just have games close and delete automatically after a period of time. And, two billion people are never goin

          • This website started in 2005, so unless they saw Nokia brick phones as the way of the future, I really doubt they thought they'd get anywhere close to that many games.

            You mean to say they expected to fail before 2 billion games had been played?

            Matter of fact, you can blame all (32 and 64) smart phones for this because no one ever seems to close out of their apps.

            Why? Does the app continuously play games by itself if you leave it open, thereby artificially inflating the number of games played? No, I don't think it does. And we're talking about the number of games played, ever, not the number of games currently being played, or the number of app instances currently open. Whether people close out their apps or not has absolutely nothing to do with this.

            The popular consensus is that most of chess playing traffic comes from old-school Linux users anyway.

            Right. So are you saying that their game

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        2 billion database entries... How many of them qualify as "games" I don't know. Probably very many of them were abandoned, if not immediately then before reaching any kind of conclusion. Maybe some developer was generating a few hundred million for stress testing too.

      • It's actually not that much if you consider their choice of game format.
        Consider a game of Bullet Chess, where both players have 1 minute total on their blitz timer and no extra time is added on a move; for example.

        Although I agree anyone making a snarky comment that this should have been obvious is just an asshole and probably wouldn't be very fun to work with.

      • But chess games? Two BILLION of them? I'd have thought that would be plenty. Color me very pleasantly surprised.

        I am not a user of that site, so I'm just speculating here, but I wonder if the games total is so large because a significant number of them are not actually people playing but people using bots to play for analysis purposes. I used to play in official tournaments some years ago and I long ago gave up on chess once computers started getting used for analysis. If you're not a player you might be surprised how much play gets subjected to computer analysis to try to find better outcomes from losses, for exam

      • It's probably not that surprising. The website states that it has over 15 million members so if only 1/10 are regulars and play about 10 matches per week, it would take under 6 years to exceed 2 billion games.

        According to their site, 1,958,303 matches have already been played today. I don't know what time zone they're using, but assuming that it's the end of the day for them and that today doesn't deviate from the average, then it only takes around 3 years before hitting that billion game limit.

        With t

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by D.McG. ( 3986101 )
        There are more than 4 billion people on the planet. If everyone played just one game in that app (even just to try the app), the 31-bit value would have overflowed. So yes, I would have chosen a 64-bit number. The chess moves made, with each move time, are using substantially more space.

    • Also, this has nothing to do with 64 bit hardware. You can do 64 bit arithmetic on even 8 bit CPUs using sophisticated techniques such as "carry" and "borrow" that are taught in 2nd grade. If you declare a variable as "long long" or "int64_t" the compiler will handle all of that for you.

       

    • Re:nearly impossible to anticipate? (Score:5, Informative)

      by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:09AM (#54609617)
      Huh. I seem to remember a few years back when a certain "News for nerds" website went down for a couple days when the comment ID number overflowed and they had to change the data type in the database...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Was it days? I remember it taking hours to fix, but my memory is barely 7 bits total these days.

        • I remember it being most of two day shifts (US timezones). They had to rebuild/migrate the whole database, and there were (PERL (full-body shudder)) slashcode changes as well.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            I'll take your word for it... Odd that I don't remember the withdrawal symptoms or compulsively pressing F5 every ten seconds. Maybe I've repressed it.

    • Araine 5 $7 billion arithmetic overflow...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Does anyone remember when the Slashdot database had a 16-bit field that caused the website go offline for a few days until that problem got fixed?
      • I remember it as being when they hit 16777216 (2^24) comments... but yeah, same idea here xD
        found the story:
        https://slashdot.org/story/06/... [slashdot.org]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          I remember it as being when they hit 16777216 (2^24) comments... but yeah, same idea here xD

          That story referenced the earlier incident that I was thinking about with the 16-bit field in 2001.

          Unfortunately, like 5 years ago we changed our primary keys in the comment table to unsigned int (32 bits, or 4.1 billion) but neglected to change the index that handles parents.

          • Ouch... had never heard about the previous issue (or perhaps I did, maybe 10 years ago)... makes sense now.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by creimer ( 824291 )

              Ouch... had never heard about the previous issue (or perhaps I did, maybe 10 years ago)... makes sense now.

              Slashdot got bitten by the Y2K bug, albeit not the one that everyone expected.

    • I wouldn't have anticipated a Chess site as being that popular. I'd more have expected this to happen to GoKGS or something.

    • This was obviously an unforeseen bug that was nearly impossible to anticipate

      Only if you're an idiot.

      Good to know that my prediction for arrogant hindsight developer comment was confirmed.

      • Not hindsight, foresight.

        (see reply to anonymous cow herd above).

    • Anyone remember when Slashdot had similar issue with its comments a few years back...?

  • All of that for -1 (Score:4, Informative)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:46AM (#54609417) Homepage Journal

    After the Site Hit 2^31 Game Sessions

    The problem could waited twice longer — giving the 32bit iPads time to break down and die of old age on their own — but somebody wasted an entire bit for the possibility to return -1 somewhere...

    Any time you pick ssize_t over size_t, for example, you are making the same decision...

    • Re:All of that for -1 (Score:5, Funny)

      by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:13AM (#54609659)

      Hey, I was born unsigned but my parents had the doctor make me signed by modifying my most significant bit. I can't help but be negative about the whole thing but that's because I'm signed. ;)

    • It is generally a good idea to store quantities in signed variables, because unsigned numbers overflow into valid numbers, which are less obvious bugs. If you have a game #-2147483648, cause of the bug is clear even to a novice. If an application starts to serve games that are really old even if you asked for the new ones, who knows why? Also, using unsigned numbers will not help much with saving memory space. If the game count reached 2^31, how long until it reaches 2^32?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Careful though, in many languages signed overflow is undefined. C/C++ is like that, for example. In practice it will probably roll to 0x80000000 but it is entirely architecture and compiler dependent if that happens and what 0x80000000 is interpreted as.

  • Apple's fault? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:49AM (#54609447)

    I'm not Apple apologist, but come on why point the finger at Apple? This would have happened on any 32-bit architecture. Blame the devs of the game for not knowing how this works, not Apple.

    • Exactly. This bug would have happened regardless of Apple's move to 64-bit given that it's a flaw in the site's design that would affect any 32-bit architecture. Apple's move to 64-bit hardware and OSes is the reason newer iPads support the site at all, otherwise the site would be broken across all iPads.

      Also, why Chess.com doesn't just switch to unsigned ints and/or migrate to GUIDs is beyond me. You could just map the existing integers to GUIDs and then use GUIDs going forward. 32-bit OSes and CPUs have n

      • It'd be simpler and better for them to just tell affected users that they need to upgrade to the latest Apple iPads.

    • It has nothing to do with the architecture at all. One can write code that can handle 64 bit values easily on any architecture. Sure it takes a tiny bit more work but people do it all the time.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by Grishnakh ( 216268 )

      No, don't blame the devs, or Apple either. Blame the users. It's their fault for continuing to use these ancient 32-bit iPads. Don't they know that you're supposed to upgrade your Apple iDevices every 2 years at a minimum? What's wrong with these people? It's their responsibility to stay current with Apple's latest equipment, even if they have to feed their kids Ramen noodles to pay for it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
      Some languages, namely Java, don't natively support unsigned types, so this might not even be a choice here. There's always kludges available, but they're rarely pretty. At that point, you'd be better off redesigning for 64-bit IDs and moving on.

    • Switch to unsigned, get another 2 billion

      Might be a fairly short-term fix. Remember Coca Cola's CEO saying "A billion Coca-Colas ago was yesterday morning" and that was 20 years ago.

  • Russians (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:52AM (#54609479) Homepage Journal
    How do you know it isn't the Russians?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      Maybe it is, indeed, the Russians.

      Chess is notoriously popular in Russia, so it is possible that Russians played a large number of these 2^31 games.

  • Apples fault? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am not sure how Apple going 64bit is the one causing the problems? This particular problem (and most others caused by the discrepancy) would still be a problem if Apple devices were all still 32bit... It would only have been a much bigger problem than it is now.

    Just don't use numeric values for your primary key if you plan on growing.

    • It's not Apple's fault, that's just the journalistic tendency to want to tie all recent events together, even if the connection between them is very weak.

      And as you point out, in this case the connection is not only weak, but also described incorrectly, as the 64-bit version of the chess app does not exhibit the problem.

  • That's like saying 8-bit processors can't handle (signed) numbers above 128. The processors handle them fine. The programmers on the other hand...
  • If you visit my website with IE6 good luck - ancient device not so good experience. If you own iDevice you are supposed to replace it every other year - that is in the contract:)

  • Wait.... what? First of all.... you can get TWICE that by using an "unsigned" 32-bit.... since there should never be a negative game ID.

    And also what 32-bit machine doesn't have register-combining for 64-bit variables? Just because it isn't representable in a signed 32-bit integer does NOT mean it's 32-bit incompatible...

    This explanation makes absolutely no sense to me.

  • Someone used an int type somewhere in the code whose size is architecture specific. There's no reason a 32-bit iPad couldn't support 64-bit numbers.

  • I typed "2,147,483,647 + 1" into my old iPad calculator app and it said 2,147,483,648!

    I'm not a programmer, but maybe the answer is to just rewrite your website to use the iPad calculator?!

    I hear Apple have sold like, 1 billion of them or something, so you'll be able to use it a billion times two billion at least!

  • I am currently working on a web site backed by a MySQL data base. The main table has a must-be-unique ID field which is typed as a Java Long object. So my data base is going to break when it hits 2^63 records. Should I be worried?

    • I don't know, are you likely to end up with 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 records? As a number, that's probably not too far (relatively speaking) from the number of grains of sand on the Earth.

      You could write one record a second for 200 billion years and still not run into a problem.

      • You could write one record a second for 200 billion years and still not run into a problem.

        But if I manage to sign up 1 billion users and each user produces 1 record per second on average then I break my data base in a mere 200 years. In the age of IoT including body-embedded devices and 99% global connectivity such a data base is actually a possibility. I am sure Facebook, Google, and NSA have all had to ponder this limit already even though they might not have hit it this year or next.

  • Apple's decision to go all in on 64bit-capable devices, OS and apps has caused some trouble for Chess.com, a popular online website where people go to play chess.

    Apple's "64-bit only" decision has nothing to do with this.

  • So according to this article, Apple going to 64 bit is making this site fail. What a ridiculous nonsense.

    1. Apple hasn't changed everything to 64 bit yet. iOS 11 will only run on 64 bit systems and won't run on any device that is 32 bit only, but this hasn't happened yet.

    2. 64 bit applications work just fine. Apparently the application uses 32 bit in the 32 bit version and 64 bit in the 64 bit version, the 32 bit version overflows and the 64 bit version doesn't. So if Apple had killed off all 32 bit v
  • If only there were some way of coping with numbers greater than 32 bits long on a 32 bit engine.
  • This is what happens when a bunch of smart chess players pretend to be mathematicians and programmers

