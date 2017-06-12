Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Report Reveals In-App Purchase Scams In the App Store

Posted by BeauHD
In a Medium article titled How to Make $80,000 Per Month On the Apple App Store, Johnny Lin uncovers a scamming trend in which apps advertising fake services are making thousands of dollars a month from in-app purchases. The practice works by manipulating search ads to promote dubious apps in the App Store and then preys on unsuspecting users via the in-app purchase mechanism. MacRumors reports: "I scrolled down the list in the Productivity category and saw apps from well-known companies like Dropbox, Evernote, and Microsoft," said Lin. "That was to be expected. But what's this? The #10 Top Grossing Productivity app (as of June 7th, 2017) was an app called 'Mobile protection :Clean & Security VPN.' Given the terrible title of this app (inconsistent capitalization, misplaced colon, and grammatically nonsensical 'Clean & Security VPN?'), I was sure this was a bug in the rankings algorithm. So I check Sensor Tower for an estimate of the app's revenue, which showed ... $80,000 per month?? That couldn't possibly be right. Now I was really curious." To learn how this could be, Lin installed and ran the app, and was soon prompted to start a "free trial" for an "anti-virus scanner" (iOS does not need anti-virus software thanks to Apple's sandboxing rules for individual apps). Tapping on the trial offer then threw up a Touch ID authentication prompt containing the text "You will pay $99.99 for a 7-day subscription starting Jun 9, 2017." Lin was one touch away from paying $400 a month for a non-existent service offered by a scammer. Lin dug deeper and found several other similar apps making money off the same scam, suggesting a wider disturbing trend, with scam apps regularly showing up in the App Store's top grossing lists.

  • I'm not a fan of anti-viruses, but sandboxing doesn't actually prevent a viruses just makes it more difficult as someone needs to break the sandbox. Though it also means a well behaved AV wouldn't be able to function as it wouldn't have access outside the sandbox.

    I guess this is the level of technical knowledge we get by allowing tech blogs on Slashdot.

  • The practice works by manipulating search ads to promote dubious apps in the App Store and then preys on unsuspecting users via the in-app purchase mechanism

    That's not a scam, that's a business model.

  • "Darwin"

  • This guy put out an app which would on-the-fly rewrite your memory on a Macintosh. It would defrag it to free up space and reduce the risk of crashing. You could actually watch the results in the About Mac window. Well, it seem that the 'free space' was achieved by the app itself closing! *laugh* Free for 7 days and then pay $5 to unlock it permanently. Lucky for me, I always wait for an update or two before plopping down the cash for software. --- Fast forward to today. This makes me wonder how many times

