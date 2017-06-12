Apple's App Store Guidelines Now Allow Executable Code in Educational Apps and Developer Tools (macstories.net)
An anonymous reader writes: Apple made several changes to the App Store Review Guidelines during WWDC last week, including an easing of the prohibition against downloading and executing code on an iOS device. The ban on executable code remains intact, but rule 2.5.2 now also provides that: "Apps designed to teach, develop, or test executable code may, in limited circumstances, download code provided that such code is not used for other purposes. Such apps must make the source code provided by the Application completely viewable and editable by the user.
Apple's App Store Guidelines Now Allow Executable Code in Educational Apps and Developer Tools More | Reply Login
Apple's App Store Guidelines Now Allow Executable Code in Educational Apps and Developer Tools
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals