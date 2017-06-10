America's Five Biggest Tech Stocks Lost $97 Billion Friday (yahoo.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes CNBC: The so-called "big five" -- Apple , Alphabet Class A shares, Microsoft , Facebook and Amazon -- lost more than $97.5 billion in market value between the close on Thursday and the close on Friday, according to FactSet, dragging the Nasdaq to its worst week of the year. Shares of Apple fell nearly 4 percent on Friday, while the other four companies fell more than 3 percent. For most of the day, only 3 stocks in the S&P 500 tech sector were in the green: IBM , Teradata and Western Union . Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet all traded more than 2 times their 30-day average volume... "They're just plain overbought," said David Bahnsen founder, managing director and chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, a private wealth management firm. "They are extremely stretched from a valuation standpoint."
CNN notes the drop occurred "after a Goldman Sachs analyst questioned this year's run-up in the industry's five biggest names." They also added that "The top five techs today account for 13% of the market value weighting in the S&P 500, even though they are only 1% of the companies in the index."
Well Duh (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
All you have to do is look at the P/E ratios of the S&P500 to see that current stock valuations aren't based on fundamentals.
The PE for the S&P is about 25. That is a 4% ROI. Apple's PE is about 18, which is an ROI of over 5%. Ten year T-bills pay 2.5%. So unless you think interest rates are going to soar, stock prices look reasonable.
Amazon's PE is WAY higher (over 500) but Amazon is a growth stock. You don't buy AMZN for the dividends.
If/when rationality returns to the market, it'll be a bloodbath.
I have heard a lot of chicken-littles voice both of these opinions:
1. Robots/AI are going to steal all the jobs, and all the wealth will go to capital.
2. Stocks are way overvalued
If you
Formerly FANG stocks (Score:2)
Facebook Amazon Netflix Google
After some shuffling around and a name change, now FAAAM
Don't worry, they went up so much lately, a little pullback and profit-taking was bound to happen. Nothing goes up forever.
They should have seen it coming. (Score:3)
This is really just the fallout from the devastating news on Friday that Microsoft is closing up shop on Docs.com. [slashdot.org] It's madness, sheer madness I say!
;)
Loss only in 'valuation' (Score:1)
It's all funny money anyway. Just know when to cash out.
And others (Score:2)
Lots of other tech stocks also got hit after big runups this year. Unless there's a war, it should just be a pause though.
We have low unemployment and rising wages. Cloud computing is still ramping up. Semiconductor companies can look forward to VR and AR, autonomous driving, 5G, AI, industrial automation, defense projects, video gaming, and IoT for above-GDP growth opportunities over the next 2-5 years and beyond. Network buildouts in the US for 5G, in China for better connectivity outside major cities