Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Facebook Google Microsoft Apple

America's Five Biggest Tech Stocks Lost $97 Billion Friday (yahoo.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the tumbling-techs dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNBC: The so-called "big five" -- Apple , Alphabet Class A shares, Microsoft , Facebook and Amazon -- lost more than $97.5 billion in market value between the close on Thursday and the close on Friday, according to FactSet, dragging the Nasdaq to its worst week of the year. Shares of Apple fell nearly 4 percent on Friday, while the other four companies fell more than 3 percent. For most of the day, only 3 stocks in the S&P 500 tech sector were in the green: IBM , Teradata and Western Union . Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet all traded more than 2 times their 30-day average volume... "They're just plain overbought," said David Bahnsen founder, managing director and chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, a private wealth management firm. "They are extremely stretched from a valuation standpoint."
CNN notes the drop occurred "after a Goldman Sachs analyst questioned this year's run-up in the industry's five biggest names." They also added that "The top five techs today account for 13% of the market value weighting in the S&P 500, even though they are only 1% of the companies in the index."

America's Five Biggest Tech Stocks Lost $97 Billion Friday More | Reply

America's Five Biggest Tech Stocks Lost $97 Billion Friday

Comments Filter:

  • Well Duh (Score:1, Troll)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 )
    It is all Obama's fault obviously.

  • Facebook Amazon Netflix Google

    After some shuffling around and a name change, now FAAAM

    Don't worry, they went up so much lately, a little pullback and profit-taking was bound to happen. Nothing goes up forever.

  • They should have seen it coming. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday June 10, 2017 @12:53PM (#54592329)

    This is really just the fallout from the devastating news on Friday that Microsoft is closing up shop on Docs.com. [slashdot.org] It's madness, sheer madness I say! ;)

  • It's all funny money anyway. Just know when to cash out.

  • Lots of other tech stocks also got hit after big runups this year. Unless there's a war, it should just be a pause though.

    We have low unemployment and rising wages. Cloud computing is still ramping up. Semiconductor companies can look forward to VR and AR, autonomous driving, 5G, AI, industrial automation, defense projects, video gaming, and IoT for above-GDP growth opportunities over the next 2-5 years and beyond. Network buildouts in the US for 5G, in China for better connectivity outside major cities

Slashdot Top Deals

"Life sucks, but death doesn't put out at all...." -- Thomas J. Kopp

Close