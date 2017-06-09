Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software IOS Apple

App Store Now Requires Developers To Use Official API To Request App Ratings, Disallows Custom Prompts (9to5mac.com) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the mandatory-requirements dept.
One of the new App Store policy changes made this week is the addition of section 1.1.7, which requires developers to use the official in-app rating UI added in iOS 10.3 and states that they "will disallow custom review prompts" going forward. 9to5Mac reports: When the new App Store rating API was introduced in the iOS 10.3 beta period at the start of the year, adoption was optional but Apple warned that it would eventually become mandatory. It seems that time has come. Here's the relevant addition to the App Store Review guidelines: "Use the provided API to prompt users to review your app; this functionality allows customers to provide an App Store rating and review without the inconvenience of leaving your app, and we will disallow custom review prompts." The language is pretty clear-cut, use the Apple API and stop using custom implementations. The change to the Apple API has some advantages and drawbacks for developers and users.

App Store Now Requires Developers To Use Official API To Request App Ratings, Disallows Custom Prompts More | Reply

App Store Now Requires Developers To Use Official API To Request App Ratings, Disallows Custom Prompts

Comments Filter:

  • All of these Apple Store articles are just noise to me. I don't have an iphone, ipad, or Apple desktop or laptop.

    I'm not saying to stop already, with the continua stories about apple products. But, I do ignore most of them.

    *Go Android.

  • ever shrinking
  • This kind of thing is pretty much why my next phone will be an iphone (if it will fit in a proper case). Love my Note 4 to death, love Nova Launcher, but I'm flat out done with verizdroid. Since I have to pick my poison, I'll choose to be ripped off on the hardware but otherwise treated like an actual customer.

Slashdot Top Deals

((lambda (foo) (bar foo)) (baz))

Close