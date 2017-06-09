Pepe Is Banned From the Apple App Store (vice.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a report: The rarest pepe is one found on the iOS App Store, and now we know why: Apple has categorized the meme frog as "objectionable content" and has rejected an app called Pepe Scream, Motherboard confirmed. "Your app contains images and references of Pepe the Frog, which are considered objectionable content," an Apple App Review Board employee named Nicole wrote in a rejection notice to Spirit Realm Games, the developer of Pepe Scream. "It would be appropriate to remove the references and revise the images in your app." MrSnrhms, a developer for Spirit Realm Games, gave Motherboard temporary access to the team's iOS developer account, which showed that Apple did indeed reject the app because it contains Pepe, a cartoon frog that has been increasingly associated with the alt-right. Also read: Pepe the Frog Is Dead.
One way to think of this would be a new form of Denial of Service attack. Just take any icon you want, and create a fake hate group that idolizes it, and start reporting that icon to various organizations to have all content with that icon removed.
People have been trying that forever, it rarely works. And Apple has always been conservative, not allowing stuff like the drone strike app on their platform for example.
The study is clickbait for conservatives who think they are oppressed for their views, but Apple censors everything the same way.
I have seen that happen with my country's flag.
No, really. I have literally seen people argue NOT to use the flag in a logo because it's heavily used by a political party considered far right/nationalist. So
... the most obvious symbol of a country should not be used in the logo for that country's branch of a global group. Because OMG RAYCYSTS!
Except Pepe the Frog wasn't adopted by racist sacks of shit.
4Chan tricked the media into thinking that was the case. Just like they tricked them into thinking the "OK" hand gesture was a symbol for white power.
Every instance on social media you see of Pepe the Frog or the "OK" hand gesture being used for such purposes is a farce. The media bought it whole hog, with zero investigation, zero confirmation, and zero thinking.
Yep, they also convinced a few members of the media that creatine fueled elliot rogers' murder spree.. basically 4chan is a bit like the onion, entertaining but don't even for a second take it seriously.
Yeah and when racist sacks of shit that don't bother with 4Chan see it reported and start doing it not ironically but rather with intent... well, at that point it is a symbol of racist shitbags
Even the creator of pepe has disavowed his own creation because its been co-opted.
Valley Values triggered and out comes the ban hammer...
"But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."
