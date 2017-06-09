Pepe Is Banned From the Apple App Store (vice.com) 69
An anonymous reader shares a report: The rarest pepe is one found on the iOS App Store, and now we know why: Apple has categorized the meme frog as "objectionable content" and has rejected an app called Pepe Scream, Motherboard confirmed. "Your app contains images and references of Pepe the Frog, which are considered objectionable content," an Apple App Review Board employee named Nicole wrote in a rejection notice to Spirit Realm Games, the developer of Pepe Scream. "It would be appropriate to remove the references and revise the images in your app." MrSnrhms, a developer for Spirit Realm Games, gave Motherboard temporary access to the team's iOS developer account, which showed that Apple did indeed reject the app because it contains Pepe, a cartoon frog that has been increasingly associated with the alt-right. Also read: Pepe the Frog Is Dead.
Re: (Score:3)
Go buy a device that offers it.
Re: (Score:2)
Good to see it banned. It has been co-oped to be the symbol for Kek, a neo-fash (New Fascists) group that is associated with the so-called "Men's Rights Movement" and "The Red Pill". The artist who originally created the character of Pepe has been horrified by the use of his character by the alt-right/fascist movement. It, like the swastika, was a symbol with a symbol all it's own until fascists co-opted the symbol to promote hatred and intolerance.
Re: (Score:3)
One way to think of this would be a new form of Denial of Service attack. Just take any icon you want, and create a fake hate group that idolizes it, and start reporting that icon to various organizations to have all content with that icon removed.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
If you want to see change, do this to Mickey Mouse ASAP.
Re: (Score:1)
If you want to see change, do this to Mickey Mouse ASAP.
Change is about all you will have left to your name if you were to try it. Disney has a bit more money and a slightly larger legal team than the creator of Pepe the Frog.
Re: (Score:1)
People have been trying that forever, it rarely works. And Apple has always been conservative, not allowing stuff like the drone strike app on their platform for example.
The study is clickbait for conservatives who think they are oppressed for their views, but Apple censors everything the same way.
Re:Symbol adopted by racist sacks of shit (Score:5, Insightful)
I have seen that happen with my country's flag.
No, really. I have literally seen people argue NOT to use the flag in a logo because it's heavily used by a political party considered far right/nationalist. So
... the most obvious symbol of a country should not be used in the logo for that country's branch of a global group. Because OMG RAYCYSTS!
Re:Symbol adopted by racist sacks of shit (Score:5, Informative)
Except Pepe the Frog wasn't adopted by racist sacks of shit.
4Chan tricked the media into thinking that was the case. Just like they tricked them into thinking the "OK" hand gesture was a symbol for white power.
Every instance on social media you see of Pepe the Frog or the "OK" hand gesture being used for such purposes is a farce. The media bought it whole hog, with zero investigation, zero confirmation, and zero thinking.
Re:Symbol adopted by racist sacks of shit (Score:5, Informative)
Yep, they also convinced a few members of the media that creatine fueled elliot rogers' murder spree.. basically 4chan is a bit like the onion, entertaining but don't even for a second take it seriously.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah and when racist sacks of shit that don't bother with 4Chan see it reported and start doing it not ironically but rather with intent... well, at that point it is a symbol of racist shitbags
Point to some examples of this happening, please. Also quantify them - establish that they were numerous and pervasive, not incidental, and thus justified considering the image to be "a symbol of racist shitbags".
Even the creator of pepe has disavowed his own creation because its been co-opted.
Who the fuck cares what the creator does or says? You're still begging the question. You're claiming it was "co-opted" but have failed to show that it was in fact used by actual racists for racist purposes and have failed to show that any such usage rose to a level that would turn it into a symb
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
The OK symbol false flag failed because people quickly realised where it was coming for. Pepe was identified as an alt-right symbol because well established members of that movement adopted him.
Anyway, what does it matter where it comes from? Racists use Pepe regularly, they adopted him as use him to spread their messages. Doesn't matter who made the memes, the message and effect is the same.
Re: (Score:1)
'Alt-right' are _not_ generally racists. You start from bullshit, you end at bullshit.
Re: (Score:1)
Racists use letters too. Letters must be racist.
As the ADL says "The majority of uses of Pepe the Frog have been, and continue to be, non-bigoted. "
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah yeah. Groups other than Nazis use swastikas, but most people aren't dumb enough to think that means swastikas aren't strongly associated with the Third Reich.
Re: Symbol adopted by racist sacks of shit (Score:1)
You are a sign of racism. I have taken your name and used it to post racist comments all over the Internet. Please delete your Slashdot account immediately as it is a sign of alt-right hate.
trolling libtards (Score:2, Flamebait)
Valley Values triggered and out comes the ban hammer...
"But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."
Re: (Score:3)
Whereas conservative values concerning things like the sanctity of one's personal property and the benefits of strong copyright seemingly evaporate the moment that someone appropriates Pepe for conservative lulz.
Did Matt Furie author the app, or license it to the app? I doubt it, because Pepe is dead [theverge.com].
Re: (Score:2)
On the one hand, it's all a 4chan con, Pepe isn't really loved by the alt-right... But when the author kills him off, we are gonna go ape-shit and he can't be killed because he's ours now!
Re: (Score:3)
And I am a private citizen and can decide whether I approve of their censorship and buy their crap or whether I decide to not honor their politics and abstain.
Yes, that is actually a choice you have.
Re: (Score:1)
And I am a private citizen and can decide whether I approve of their censorship and buy their crap or whether I decide to not honor their politics and abstain.
Nah, you should get government to force Apple to serve you a Pepe app the same way they forced that bakery to serve a gay wedding cake.
I'm not saying which position is correct on either of those issues. I'm just saying people should be consistent across both of them.
Either a business can refuse to sell both those things to anyone or everyone as they please, or the government can compel a business to sell those things if/when somebody asks for them.
Re:trolling libtards (Score:4, Insightful)
"But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."
Of course they can. And we can mock them at every opportunity for doing so.
Re:trolling libtards (Score:4, Interesting)
"But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."
It's all well and good until something you think isn't hate speech becomes Apple hate speech.
Or the altcoin you like to use suddenly becomes "against the terms of service". Then so much for your phone investment.
Really, Apple is so filthy rich and they keep getting richer by selling average people a bland comfort bubble, that they should just offer to buy back phones from people who complain about the apps they pull. It would be a trivial slice of their userbase and they could resell the phones as refurbs anyway.
I do think they are doing security right, but I can't even consider using an Apple phone, because I can't have one that may have features I depend on be taken away retroactively. So far, Android is a safe choice for predictability, even if the security is kind of iffy for the non-diligent user.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple baned porn from its app store. People who prefer a porn free platform, perhaps because they have children, might appreciate that.
This does not affect your freedom of speech. The app store is not your platform, and the are plenty of other public spaces to post your Pepe memes. You don't have a right to be on every platform. You don't have a right to force Apple to publish your speech.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a cartoon frog whose copyright is owned by its creator. If he doesn't want it used in an app, it doesn't get used.
Re: (Score:2)
Except in Russian hotels.
But Pepe is dead! (Score:4, Insightful)
How could he even go to the Apple App Store?
like the Confederate flag? (Score:5, Insightful)
Citations:
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2... [theblaze.com] http://money.cnn.com/2015/06/2... [cnn.com]
Re:like the Confederate flag? (Score:4, Insightful)
Target should have known their target audience better. When your only sales argument is your low, low price, your target audience is probably not the hipster crowd.
Re: (Score:1)
Target is suffering from this as we speak but will likely not change course having painted themselves into a corner.
People who are boycotting Target over a fucking bathroom issue are the ones who are the real oversensitive snowflakes. It's also entirely possible that things have just been sucking lately for retail stores in general, and Target is feeling the squeeze. Hhgregg just went under, and I doubt bathrooms had anything to do with it.
It's kinda like how the anti-Seaworld activists claimed Blackfish was causing a huge drop in attendance - coincidentally, right about the same time Universal Resort and Disney World
Shhh It's okay dear. (Score:3)
Tim will keep you safe. No one will hurt your feelings here.
Re: Not assoc. w/ Alt-Right (Score:4, Insightful)
Why I'll never own an iPhone (Score:4, Insightful)
Censorship is unacceptable.
Easy (Score:2)
Make Pepe gay. Apple will be struggling internally and won't be able to decide if it should be banned or accepted.