Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
IOS Software Apple Technology

Pepe Is Banned From the Apple App Store (vice.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the setback-for-pepe-the-frog dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The rarest pepe is one found on the iOS App Store, and now we know why: Apple has categorized the meme frog as "objectionable content" and has rejected an app called Pepe Scream, Motherboard confirmed. "Your app contains images and references of Pepe the Frog, which are considered objectionable content," an Apple App Review Board employee named Nicole wrote in a rejection notice to Spirit Realm Games, the developer of Pepe Scream. "It would be appropriate to remove the references and revise the images in your app." MrSnrhms, a developer for Spirit Realm Games, gave Motherboard temporary access to the team's iOS developer account, which showed that Apple did indeed reject the app because it contains Pepe, a cartoon frog that has been increasingly associated with the alt-right. Also read: Pepe the Frog Is Dead.

Pepe Is Banned From the Apple App Store More | Reply

Pepe Is Banned From the Apple App Store

Comments Filter:

  • trolling libtards (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 )

    Valley Values triggered and out comes the ban hammer...

    "But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      Valley Values triggered and out comes the ban hammer...

      Whereas conservative values concerning things like the sanctity of one's personal property and the benefits of strong copyright seemingly evaporate the moment that someone appropriates Pepe for conservative lulz.

      Did Matt Furie author the app, or license it to the app? I doubt it, because Pepe is dead [theverge.com].

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        On the one hand, it's all a 4chan con, Pepe isn't really loved by the alt-right... But when the author kills him off, we are gonna go ape-shit and he can't be killed because he's ours now!

    • And I am a private citizen and can decide whether I approve of their censorship and buy their crap or whether I decide to not honor their politics and abstain.

      Yes, that is actually a choice you have.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And I am a private citizen and can decide whether I approve of their censorship and buy their crap or whether I decide to not honor their politics and abstain.

        Nah, you should get government to force Apple to serve you a Pepe app the same way they forced that bakery to serve a gay wedding cake.

        I'm not saying which position is correct on either of those issues. I'm just saying people should be consistent across both of them.

        Either a business can refuse to sell both those things to anyone or everyone as they please, or the government can compel a business to sell those things if/when somebody asks for them.

    • Re:trolling libtards (Score:4, Insightful)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @03:10PM (#54586805)

      "But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."

      Of course they can. And we can mock them at every opportunity for doing so.

    • Re:trolling libtards (Score:4, Interesting)

      by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Friday June 09, 2017 @03:11PM (#54586809) Homepage Journal

      "But Apple is a private company and can cens^H^H^H^H do what they want herp derp."

      It's all well and good until something you think isn't hate speech becomes Apple hate speech.

      Or the altcoin you like to use suddenly becomes "against the terms of service". Then so much for your phone investment.

      Really, Apple is so filthy rich and they keep getting richer by selling average people a bland comfort bubble, that they should just offer to buy back phones from people who complain about the apps they pull. It would be a trivial slice of their userbase and they could resell the phones as refurbs anyway.

      I do think they are doing security right, but I can't even consider using an Apple phone, because I can't have one that may have features I depend on be taken away retroactively. So far, Android is a safe choice for predictability, even if the security is kind of iffy for the non-diligent user.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Apple baned porn from its app store. People who prefer a porn free platform, perhaps because they have children, might appreciate that.

        This does not affect your freedom of speech. The app store is not your platform, and the are plenty of other public spaces to post your Pepe memes. You don't have a right to be on every platform. You don't have a right to force Apple to publish your speech.

  • But Pepe is dead! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fredrated ( 639554 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @02:55PM (#54586683) Journal

    How could he even go to the Apple App Store?

  • like the Confederate flag? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by liquid_schwartz ( 530085 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @03:03PM (#54586739)
    Apple likes to ban things and hasn't figured out that when the country is fairly evenly split no matter what side you take you lose customers. They quickly reversed course last time after the hysteria over confederate flags. Target is suffering from this as we speak but will likely not change course having painted themselves into a corner.

    Citations:

    http://www.theblaze.com/news/2... [theblaze.com] http://money.cnn.com/2015/06/2... [cnn.com]

    • Re:like the Confederate flag? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @03:08PM (#54586787)

      Target should have known their target audience better. When your only sales argument is your low, low price, your target audience is probably not the hipster crowd.

    • Target is suffering from this as we speak but will likely not change course having painted themselves into a corner.

      People who are boycotting Target over a fucking bathroom issue are the ones who are the real oversensitive snowflakes. It's also entirely possible that things have just been sucking lately for retail stores in general, and Target is feeling the squeeze. Hhgregg just went under, and I doubt bathrooms had anything to do with it.

      It's kinda like how the anti-Seaworld activists claimed Blackfish was causing a huge drop in attendance - coincidentally, right about the same time Universal Resort and Disney World

  • Shhh It's okay dear. (Score:3)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @03:09PM (#54586793)

    Tim will keep you safe. No one will hurt your feelings here.

  • Why I'll never own an iPhone (Score:4, Insightful)

    by WaffleMonster ( 969671 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @03:19PM (#54586885)

    Censorship is unacceptable.

  • Make Pepe gay. Apple will be struggling internally and won't be able to decide if it should be banned or accepted.

Slashdot Top Deals

Waste not, get your budget cut next year.

Close