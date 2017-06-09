Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
It's funny. Laugh. Windows Apple

Tim Cook Takes Swipe at Windows During MIT Commencement (cnet.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the forced-habits dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Friday, and he couldn't help taking a swipe at a rival. In a section of his speech describing his search for answers and tough decisions in college and beyond, he admitted turning to a Microsoft computer. "I went to grad school at Duke, looking for the answer," Cook said. "I tried meditation. I sought guidance and religion. I read great philosophers and authors. In a moment of youthful indiscretion, I might even have experimented with a Windows PC. And obviously that didn't work." The line got a hearty laugh from the crowd.

Tim Cook Takes Swipe at Windows During MIT Commencement More | Reply

Tim Cook Takes Swipe at Windows During MIT Commencement

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

There are never any bugs you haven't found yet.

Close