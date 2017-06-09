Tim Cook Takes Swipe at Windows During MIT Commencement (cnet.com) 35
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Friday, and he couldn't help taking a swipe at a rival. In a section of his speech describing his search for answers and tough decisions in college and beyond, he admitted turning to a Microsoft computer. "I went to grad school at Duke, looking for the answer," Cook said. "I tried meditation. I sought guidance and religion. I read great philosophers and authors. In a moment of youthful indiscretion, I might even have experimented with a Windows PC. And obviously that didn't work." The line got a hearty laugh from the crowd.
So... the time has come... (Score:1, Flamebait)
The day of Steve Job's legacy are over.
Re: (Score:1)
Or you could be overreacting to a funny.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Personally I think AAPL is a long term short now - they are obviously still riding Steve's coattails as he did the best he could to set them up to do so; but without a once-in-a-lifetime visionary genius, they are nothing special.
Re: (Score:2)
The Mac OS prior to System 7 may well have had shortcomings, and useful only as a toy OS. It wasn't until they got OS X that they had a serious OS
But they screwed that up! (Score:1)
Increasingly, it's got ancient tools, proprietary tools, and a "package management" system that is more about making Apple money rather than easing a user's administration of his computer. They went from UNIX to eunuchs pretty quick.
How about a relevant rival? (Score:1)
No dissing on Google, who is Apple's actual competitor in the 21st century?
Re: (Score:1)
In the context of discussing his college years? Exactly how would that have worked?
Water is wet (Score:2)
Fire is hot. This is now news.
Did he inhale? (Score:2)
The real question is did he inhale? Apparently not though he seems to have drunk the Apple Coolaid.
The CEO of the worlds biggest tech company (Score:2)
company says he was unable to figure out how to use a Windows based PC? I'd imagine having to use two mouse buttons and a start menu can be pretty daunting...
Stones (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah...this is headline?
I guess this must be "News for nerds" (Score:1)
Don't overreact (Score:1)