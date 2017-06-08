Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses China Iphone The Almighty Buck Apple

China Arrests Apple Distributors Who Made Millions on iPhone Data (engadget.com) 4

Posted by msmash from the beware dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Police in China's Zhejiang province have arrested 22 (apparently third-party) Apple distributors for allegedly selling iPhone user data. Officials say the workers searched an internal Apple database for sensitive info, such as Apple IDs and phone numbers, and peddled it on the black market for between 10 to 180 yuan with each sale ($1.50 to $26). All told, the distributors reportedly raked in more than 50 million yuan, about $7.36 million, before authorities stepped in.

China Arrests Apple Distributors Who Made Millions on iPhone Data More | Reply

China Arrests Apple Distributors Who Made Millions on iPhone Data

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Do molecular biologists wear designer genes?

Close