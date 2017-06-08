With Essential, 'Already a Unicorn', Andy Rubin Wants To Disrupt the Apple-Samsung 'Duopoly' (cnet.com) 10
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Essential, Andy Rubin's new startup, has added $300 million to its war chest as it looks to break into the highly competitive field of consumer electronics. The financing round valued Essential at $900 million to $1 billion, according to an analysis by Equidate, which runs a market for private company stock. In an interview, Rubin, who created Android, shared how the company plans to move forward: "I think when there's this duopoly with these two guys owning 40 percent of the market, this complacency sets in," Rubin said. "And that's the perfect time to start a company with this. Some people are complacent and it needs to be disrupted."
So what do they plan to do about it? Probably use essentially off-the-shelf designs - because there really isn't much real innovation in consumer electronics these days, and market their phone / TV / tablet / digital consumer assistant / sports watch / whatever with their brand name while using the same Chinese manufacturers as everyone elseâ¦
Yup. So the comparison is apt. How many phones have you seen? How many unicorns have you seen?
Not sure "releasing yet another Android phone, this time with a camera obscuring the screen" is necessary technological disruption...
How about a camer with a digital assitant that also folds a phone ino the equasion? Now that would be "game changing".
Of course the company is worth $1 billion dollars. If Andy Rubin sneezed, and three top hedge fund managers agreed that his snot could potentially cure cancer, they would be able to sell shares in his snot for $1 billion dollars. When interest rates are being supported at nominally negative rates by a central banking system beholden to the rich, the only investment that is a bad one is an investment so grounded in reality that it cannot be blown into a giant bubble.
Just chop off a few heads, that usually scares them straight for a while.
It's a unicorn, not a hydra.
I don't think anybody would call either Apple nor Samsung complacent...