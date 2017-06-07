Apple To Force Users To 2FA On iOS 11, macOS High Sierra (onthewire.io) 17
Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: With the upcoming releases of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra later this year, Apple is planning to force many users to adopt two-factor authentication for their accounts. The company this week sent an email to customers who have the existing two-step verification enabled for their Apple IDs, informing them that once they install the public betas of the new operating systems they will be migrated to two-factor authentication automatically. Two-step verification is an older method of account security that Apple rolled out before full two-factor authentication was available. Apple is phasing that out and will be upgrading people with eligible devices automatically. "Once updated, you'll get the same extra layer of security you enjoy with two-step verification today, but with an even better user experience. Verification codes will be displayed on your trusted devices automatically whenever you sign in, and you will no longer need to keep a printed recovery key to make sure you can reset a forgotten password," the email from Apple says.
Today I tried to help someone in verification code hell. She enters her Apple ID on new phone. The verification code is sent to the old phone. She can't read the code on the old phone because Apple wants her to verify something on the old phone but the duelling popups prevent her from accessing the item. Then the new phone re-initiates a verification code.
Serious question since I won't go to Windows 10 I may have to go to Apple. If I buy an Apple laptop or desktop, must I create an Apple account to use my machine? Can I not simply buy it, create an admin account and user account and go to work?
Yes. You can create a local account instead of linking it to Apple iCloud. But beware, a local only account means you're a lone ranger. You're on your own, and shunned from Apple until you embrace the cloud.
If I buy an Apple laptop or desktop, must I create an Apple account to use my machine?
No, you don't have to.
Can I not simply buy it, create an admin account and user account and go to work?
Yes, you can.
That said, there is support built into the system for several of Apple's services. And since the account itself doesn't cost you anything and you get some entry level services for free, there's really not much reason to not create one.
