Apple To Force Users To 2FA On iOS 11, macOS High Sierra (onthewire.io) 31
Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: With the upcoming releases of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra later this year, Apple is planning to force many users to adopt two-factor authentication for their accounts. The company this week sent an email to customers who have the existing two-step verification enabled for their Apple IDs, informing them that once they install the public betas of the new operating systems they will be migrated to two-factor authentication automatically. Two-step verification is an older method of account security that Apple rolled out before full two-factor authentication was available. Apple is phasing that out and will be upgrading people with eligible devices automatically. "Once updated, you'll get the same extra layer of security you enjoy with two-step verification today, but with an even better user experience. Verification codes will be displayed on your trusted devices automatically whenever you sign in, and you will no longer need to keep a printed recovery key to make sure you can reset a forgotten password," the email from Apple says.
Today I tried to help someone in verification code hell. She enters her Apple ID on new phone. The verification code is sent to the old phone. She can't read the code on the old phone because Apple wants her to verify something on the old phone but the duelling popups prevent her from accessing the item. Then the new phone re-initiates a verification code.
Bad tries on a single iThing resulted in a DOS for every other Apple device linked to the same account. To recover, there was an option which promised to take days, or you needed an IOS 10 (?) device. That somehow produced a code, which you were told in one place to append to the old password when logging into a different device, and e
The article was really unclear in it's description, but it just seems to be "Two step" is moving to "Two factor". Looks like regular authentication is still regular authentication.
Question about Apple machines (Score:2)
Serious question since I won't go to Windows 10 I may have to go to Apple. If I buy an Apple laptop or desktop, must I create an Apple account to use my machine? Can I not simply buy it, create an admin account and user account and go to work?
Yes. You can create a local account instead of linking it to Apple iCloud. But beware, a local only account means you're a lone ranger. You're on your own, and shunned from Apple until you embrace the cloud.
I'm curious. Which part of the GP's post do you consider to be FUD?
If I buy an Apple laptop or desktop, must I create an Apple account to use my machine?
No, you don't have to.
Can I not simply buy it, create an admin account and user account and go to work?
Yes, you can.
That said, there is support built into the system for several of Apple's services. And since the account itself doesn't cost you anything and you get some entry level services for free, there's really not much reason to not create one.
It's worth pointing out here that if you don't use an Apple ID then you won't be able to use the App Store and, consequently, won't get security updates.
A very courageous design decision there.
You aren't required to have an Apple account, but you'll probably want to. Having an Apple ID allows you to do a cloud backup of any iOS devices you might get. It allows you to access the app stores for both MacOS and iOS. It lets you use "Find my Mac" to track or remote-wipe your computer if you lose it, and "Back to my Mac", which gives you file sharing and remote screen access to your other Macs without needing a VPN, if you have multiple of them, even if they're behind a firewall. If you want to buy
I got that generic email (Score:2)
Apple's current two-step authentication can be quite buggy at times. I have an iPhone and an iPad, both of which are trusted devices (only iOS devices can serve as trusted devices) - yet the approval codes don't always show up on whichever device I've selected.
I've set up new devices, logged into iCloud, added the iCloud Keychain... and had the (supposedly automatic) approval prompt not show up at all on any current devices. I've seen, on numerous occasions, Sierra installs randomly unable to connect to a m
Email I got with 2FA enabled. (Score:2)
Apple ID security update with iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra
Dear Bleh Bleh Bleh,
Thank you for using two-step verification to protect the security of your Apple ID.
If you install the iOS 11 or macOS High Sierra public betas this summer and meet the basic requirements, your Apple ID will be automatically updated to use two-factor authentication. This is our most advanced, easy-to-use account security, and itâ(TM)s required to use some of the latest features of iOS, macOS, and iCloud.
Once updated, youâ
