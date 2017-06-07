Apple Makes iPhone Screen Fixes Easier as States Mull Repair Laws (reuters.com) 5
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple customers will soon have more choices as the company looks to reduce long wait times for iPhone repairs at its retail stores. By the end of 2017, Apple will to put its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone glass in about 400 authorized third-party repair centers in 25 countries, company executives told Reuters. Among the first recipients is Minneapolis-based Best Buy, which has long sold and serviced Apple products. The electronics retailer already has one of the screen-repair machines at a Miami-area store and one coming soon to an outlet in Sunnyvale, California. Fixing cracked screens may seem like small potatoes, but it's a multi-billion-dollar global business. The move is also a major shift for Apple. The company had previously restricted use of its so-called Horizon Machine to its nearly 500 retail stores and mail-in repair centers; and it has guarded its design closely. The change also comes as eight U.S. states have launched "right to repair" bills aimed at prying open the tightly controlled repair networks of Apple and other high-tech manufacturers.
what this machine likely does is handle the delicate process of calibration, alignment, and most importantly replacement of the biometric sensor on the device. the access control and authentication from the reader to the rest of the phone is likely a highly guarded component as its used to access encryption keys for the device itself. these machines might contain a copy of sensitive intermediary or signing certificates used to rekey the phone. If Right To Repair passes, Apple could likely delegate the PKI straight to the user with an itunes API or something. replacing the button means you're in charge of generating the certificates.
" For that you'd need an annealer, or a reflow bed. you'd also need to have moulds and castings and a polish/tempering system. thats not feasible in a machine the size of a microwave oven."
Lapidary/Glass worker here: We've got two tools the size of a microwave oven that does all of that for us. We've had them for over century. They're called a kiln and a flat lap/polisher. Those two tools alone do everything you just mentioned above.
What we do NOT have is the ability to repair the broken traces which usuall
Among the first recipients is Minneapolis-based Best Buy, which has long sold and serviced Apple products.
And I am sure as part of the agreement, Best Buy will charge a price that was decided by Apple. Oh, and don't forget about forcing their employees to try and upsell on a warranty for the repair-valid only at Best Buy of course.