Apple Makes iPhone Screen Fixes Easier as States Mull Repair Laws (reuters.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple customers will soon have more choices as the company looks to reduce long wait times for iPhone repairs at its retail stores. By the end of 2017, Apple will to put its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone glass in about 400 authorized third-party repair centers in 25 countries, company executives told Reuters. Among the first recipients is Minneapolis-based Best Buy, which has long sold and serviced Apple products. The electronics retailer already has one of the screen-repair machines at a Miami-area store and one coming soon to an outlet in Sunnyvale, California. Fixing cracked screens may seem like small potatoes, but it's a multi-billion-dollar global business. The move is also a major shift for Apple. The company had previously restricted use of its so-called Horizon Machine to its nearly 500 retail stores and mail-in repair centers; and it has guarded its design closely. The change also comes as eight U.S. states have launched "right to repair" bills aimed at prying open the tightly controlled repair networks of Apple and other high-tech manufacturers.
And other devices hopefully (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Consider repair laws for Apple products, logically, is not software the same nature as hardware as a product and is not the end user entitled to repair laws to cover software as well. Not just iOS but Windows, they drop support aren't you the end user entitled to access product details in order to conduct your own repairs or have others do it?
this isnt a glass repair machine. (Score:4, Informative)
what this machine likely does is handle the delicate process of calibration, alignment, and most importantly replacement of the biometric sensor on the device. the access control and authentication from the reader to the rest of the phone is likely a highly guarded component as its used to access encryption keys for the device itself. these machines might contain a copy of sensitive intermediary or signing certificates used to rekey the phone. If Right To Repair passes, Apple could likely delegate the PKI straight to the user with an itunes API or something. replacing the button means you're in charge of generating the certificates.
Re: (Score:2)
" For that you'd need an annealer, or a reflow bed. you'd also need to have moulds and castings and a polish/tempering system. thats not feasible in a machine the size of a microwave oven."
Lapidary/Glass worker here: We've got two tools the size of a microwave oven that does all of that for us. We've had them for over century. They're called a kiln and a flat lap/polisher. Those two tools alone do everything you just mentioned above.
What we do NOT have is the ability to repair the broken traces which usuall
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt think anyone thinks it is. It's not a glass-repair device, it's a "broken screen on my phone" repair device - and as with virtually all repairs these days, the solution is no to repair the broken component, but to replace it.
That Apple has chosen to integrate the most failure prone component with others that are security sensitive almost certainly has at least as much do do with revenue generation as it does with otherwise solid design goals.
A responsible engineer satisfying the social responsibil
Still no competition (Score:2)
Among the first recipients is Minneapolis-based Best Buy, which has long sold and serviced Apple products.
And I am sure as part of the agreement, Best Buy will charge a price that was decided by Apple. Oh, and don't forget about forcing their employees to try and upsell on a warranty for the repair-valid only at Best Buy of course.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't forget that the Best Buy employees will "Need the password to your device to ensure repairs are effectively performed/video drivers are installed" while they surreptitiously snoop on your shit for the FBI.
Re: (Score:2)
The thing that really grinds my gears about the Best Buy + FBI partnership is that most of the "Geeks" on the Geek Squad are probably easily motivated by the $100(?) bonus the FBI would give them for finding illegal porn on the customer's computer. They may have been so motivated that they could just put some illegal porn on the customer's computer and called up some of Comey's minions for the reward. What's stopping them from doing that?
It's almost as if (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Government Regulation, or even the threat of it, works.
It's only because of patent law that these third party repair machines haven't been able to exist already.
Not in this case (Score:2)
Where government regulation would help is in preventing Apple from bricking your phone if you have it repaired by a non-authorized repair center [theguardian.com]. But even then it's only necessary because of government copyright and patent laws which prevent said third parties from
Re: (Score:2)
Threats don't cost them anything so they must have reason to believe it's not a threat. For whatever reason Apple have arrived at the tipping point where the cost of providing these machines becomes less than the cost of not providing them. It certainly won't be because of benefit to customers.
Re: (Score:2)
Whether it works or not is determined by whether the government action actually achieves the desired outcome and without making the situation worse.
That is sometimes the case. But far too often when the regulation fails to work there is also a failure to roll it back in a timely fashion and so the damage continues.
Re: (Score:1)
Having trouble learning a programming language? Have the government threaten Oracle or Microsoft.
Drop your iphone? Have the government start threatening the companies that make the stuff you want.
My daughter slept in too late. Sure, send the cops to her bedroom.
Problem solved!
imac's as well so you can change ram / storage car (Score:2)
imac's as well so you can change ram / storage cards after buying the system.
the 5K imac pro with only 32G / 1TB (1 slot?) base with no way easy open is a joke.
Yeah, take it to Best Buy. (Score:2)
Later all of your photos will show up on the web.
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't be surprised to see the next Wikileaks dump talk about how the NSA sent agents to get hired at Best Buy to get access to this machine so they could reverse engineer the iPhone's security.
Maybe NSA already has one of these machines, so Apple figures they may as well make them available to third parties, too.