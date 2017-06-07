Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple To Phase Out 32-Bit Mac Apps Starting In January 2018

Posted by BeauHD
Apple will be phasing out 32-bit apps with iOS 11, and soon the company will make the same changes on its macOS operating system. During its Platform State of the Union keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple told developers that macOS High Sierra will be the "last macOS release to support 32-bit apps without compromises." MacRumors reports: Starting in January of 2018, all new apps submitted to the Mac App Store must be 64-bit, and all apps and app updates submitted must be 64-bit by June 2018. With the next version of macOS after High Sierra, Apple will begin "aggressively" warning users about 32-bit apps before eventually phasing them out all together. In iOS 11, 32-bit apps cannot be installed or launched. Attempting to open a non-supported 32-bit app gives a message notifying users that the app needs to be updated before it can run on iOS 11. Prior to phasing out 32-bit apps on iOS 11, Apple gave both end users and developers several warnings, and the company says it will follow the same path for the macOS operating system.

  • and write some code

    Evil Apple making me type

    Die in a Fire

    • Also it means I have to throw away my Core Duo based macs. This is a bit why, after using macs and OSX for 15 years that I have walked away from them. I can't keep up with the pace that Apple has set for consumers.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Oh dear god really? you are pissing and moaning about having to not upgrade a 8 year old computer?

        Sorry but you seem to be completely clueless and probably never even OWNED a mac.

      • There are plenty of other OS's you can use. If you really don't want to move forward after all this time then I guess you are stuck in Groundhog day.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megane ( 129182 )
        Weak bait. IIRC, Apple only made Core 1 systems for a year or so, and they stopped supporting Core 1 with 10.7. Core 2 lasted a bit longer (2010 mac mini is C2D), has x64, and is still supported by El Capitan. What's more interesting is that they are forcing 64-bit on ARM first, which hasn't been 64-bit for as long.

      • This is a bit why, after using macs and OSX for 15 years that I have walked away from them. I can't keep up with the pace that Apple has set for consumers.

        I walked away from Apple in 2000 over a similar kind of thing.

        The elimination of SCSI, ADB and traditional serial ports meant that if I wanted a new Mac, I was going to have to replace all of my peripherals and that was just a bridge too far.

        LK

  • So what happens to people with Macs more than a few years old? Are they SOL for new software?

    • So what happens to people with Macs more than a few years old? Are they SOL for new software?

      A year from now Apple will block them from getting security updates, so they should switch to a better operating system if they want to keep that hardware.

      I have NetBSD on an old iMac which works OK if you don't need graphics acceleration. :(

    • The majority of Macs since 2006 have 64-bit CPUs. Apple doesn't allow some of them to boot into 64-bit mode, but I'm guessing recent versions of OSX have probably eliminated this.
  • They're removing support - phasing would require them to gradually remove it in steps.
  • A 64-bit operating system, an archetype that is known widely by developers and IT to support both 32 and 64-bit, is now going to purposely block 32-bit when we all know it will work? You know what this really is right? I have tried to tell both Linux and Window$ communities either here or on Reddit a while back about how 64-bit was nothing more than a tactic to get people to buy new hardware. The dropping of 32-bit for Linux is what actually made me angry. Now that everyone has an iPhone, maybe people will

  • The ideal is an operating system that runs every app ever created for any notable platform. For security reasons, the opposite should be default, with only the most recent runtime installed and running. But convenient one step process should be provided to install other runtimes. There is a galore of open source emulation/virtualization solutions and sandboxing to mitigate security risks, so maintenance overhead is insignificant for the likes of Apple and Microsoft. Why would anyone not want an option to ru

