Apple 'Error 53' Sting Operation Caught Staff Misleading Customers, Court Documents Allege
AmiMoJo writes: "Australia's consumer watchdog carried out a sting operation against Apple which it says caught staff repeatedly misleading iPhone customers about their legal rights to a free repair or replacement after a so-called 'error 53' malfunction, court documents reveal," reports The Guardian. Error 53 refers to an error message that renders iPhones useless if third-party repairs are made. From the report: "The case, set to go to trial in mid-December, accuses Apple of wrongly telling customers they were not entitled to free replacements or repair if they had taken their devices to an unauthorized third-party repairer. That advice was allegedly given even where the repair -- a screen replacement, for example -- was not related to the fault. Apple has so far chosen to remain silent about the case brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). But court documents obtained by Guardian Australia show the company has denied the ACCC's allegations, saying it did not mislead or cause any harm to its Australian customers. The documents also show how the ACCC used undercover methods to investigate Apple. Investigators, posing as iPhone customers, called all 13 Apple retailers across Australia in June last year. They told Apple staff their iPhone speakers had stopped working after screens were replaced by a third party. Apple's response was the same in each of the 13 calls, the ACCC alleges."
They're all the same (Score:2)
Error 53, order 66... in the end, you lose.
How did that happen (Score:2)
We're handcuffed when it comes to phones. How did that happen. How did things become so sketchy and crooked with that specific segment of the tech industry. Why do we accept that.
Apple is a bunch of fuckers, no doubt about it, but this scam is probably somewhat similar with Android vendors.
simple solution (Score:2)
Apple should offr the phones for two prices. Regular price, and at a $25 discount. With the discount you trade back your right to repair. It's a contract so it's legal. And it respects that apple does take on risks when fumble fingered "professionals" damage phones. Yet it's not a burden for people who care about the restriction will not be willing to pay.
Re: (Score:2)
Where the heck do you get that? Silicon Pirate Valley is sitting on $2 Trillion in offshore accounts.