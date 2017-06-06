Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Music IOS Iphone Software Apple Technology

Apple Adds Support For FLAC Lossless Audio In iOS 11 (thenextweb.com) 5

Posted by BeauHD from the can-you-hear-me-now dept.
Reddit users who have installed copies of the developer beta of iOS 11 are reporting that Apple has finally added support for lossless FLAC audio files in their new mobile operating system. The Next Web reports: The functionality was first spotted on an iPhone 6S Plus running iOS 11 Beta 1 and is reportedly available as part of the newly announced file-management app, Files. Up until now, Apple had deliberately opted to ignore offering playback support for FLAC files in both iTunes and iOS -- though there are numerous third-party apps to do the trick. But it appears things are finally about to change.

Apple Adds Support For FLAC Lossless Audio In iOS 11 More | Reply

Apple Adds Support For FLAC Lossless Audio In iOS 11

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

CChheecckk yyoouurr dduupplleexx sswwiittcchh..

Close