Apple Adds Support For FLAC Lossless Audio In iOS 11
Reddit users who have installed copies of the developer beta of iOS 11 are reporting that Apple has finally added support for lossless FLAC audio files in their new mobile operating system. The Next Web reports: The functionality was first spotted on an iPhone 6S Plus running iOS 11 Beta 1 and is reportedly available as part of the newly announced file-management app, Files. Up until now, Apple had deliberately opted to ignore offering playback support for FLAC files in both iTunes and iOS -- though there are numerous third-party apps to do the trick. But it appears things are finally about to change.
AFAIK, FLAC files are usually smaller than ALAC, not larger, though I guess if users rejected ALAC because of the sometimes extremely bad file size, there's a chance they might not reject FLAC, which I think is more consistent (at a cost in terms of CPU overhead).
Not only does Apple offer their own, inferior, incompatible format in preference to the industry standard, they also pretend the latter doesn't exist. Apple Lossless has St. Jobs' magical pee all over.
Because airplanes can't cope with flak.