Apple Adds Support For FLAC Lossless Audio In iOS 11 (thenextweb.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the can-you-hear-me-now dept.
Reddit users who have installed copies of the developer beta of iOS 11 are reporting that Apple has finally added support for lossless FLAC audio files in their new mobile operating system. The Next Web reports: The functionality was first spotted on an iPhone 6S Plus running iOS 11 Beta 1 and is reportedly available as part of the newly announced file-management app, Files. Up until now, Apple had deliberately opted to ignore offering playback support for FLAC files in both iTunes and iOS -- though there are numerous third-party apps to do the trick. But it appears things are finally about to change.

  • The marketing department finally realized flac support would be a great way to sell larger phone storage.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      AFAIK, FLAC files are usually smaller than ALAC, not larger, though I guess if users rejected ALAC because of the sometimes extremely bad file size, there's a chance they might not reject FLAC, which I think is more consistent (at a cost in terms of CPU overhead).

  • Not only does Apple offer their own, inferior, incompatible format in preference to the industry standard, they also pretend the latter doesn't exist. Apple Lossless has St. Jobs' magical pee all over.

  • Because airplanes can't cope with flak.

  • I am not sure what the point of this is. There is no headphone jack to deliver analog audio. All new iPhones will have to deal bluetooth compression anyway. Maybe I am simply ignorant, but this seems like a "innovation" without a point.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Strider- ( 39683 )

      When connected to an appropriate DAC or headphone connector, the lightning connector delivers raw uncompressed digital audio. You're not just limited to Bluetooth. Also, IIRC, airplay will generally deliver the audio in its native format over wireless, so there's that as well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      All new iPhones will have to deal bluetooth compression anyway. Maybe I am simply ignorant

      You're simply ignorant ;)

      The (included) headphone dongle moved the DAC and amplifier outside of the phone case - but it's still there (and necessary). So you can still get uncompressed audio that way.

      You can also connect the phone via USB to most DAC devices and play the raw bitstream directly. I do that in both of my cars, and have something similar for my HiFi system at home.

