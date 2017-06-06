Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Google Releases Chrome 59 (venturebeat.com) 4

An anonymous reader writes: Google has launched Chrome 59 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Among the additions are native notifications on macOS, settings being revamped to follow Material Design, the Image Capture API, Headless Chrome, and more service worker improvements. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

