Google Releases Chrome 59 (venturebeat.com) 63
An anonymous reader writes: Google has launched Chrome 59 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Among the additions are native notifications on macOS, settings being revamped to follow Material Design, the Image Capture API, Headless Chrome, and more service worker improvements. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.
Chrome 59? (Score:3)
I'm a bit surprised they're not already at version 590.
Tomorrow's headline (Score:2)
For Wednesday June 7th, 2017: "Google Releases Chrome 60".
For sometime this weekend: "Google Releases Chrome 61"
For next week: "Google Releases Chrome 62"
Chrome is an amazing piece of software (Score:4, Insightful)
And I really hope and pray that in one of the next releases we will see SVG Font support [chromium.org]. That would be awesome.
Wow! And they call me a troll [slashdot.org]! Was it because I got first post?
Nope. It is because it is how many of us feel.
Please don't hold back.
He speaks for me.
Wow, 1MB? Not a whole 1MB! That is more than AC has total memory.
It's funny how opinions differ; I really really really hate chrome. They keep making things harder and harder to do in the UI because they keep dumbing it down.
I just tried to look up security certificate info for a site and have just discovered you can't any more. You used to be able to click on the padlock to access it!
The worst thing is I feel I am forced to use it because so many sites seem to use Chrome-specific site code.
It's like the Netscape vs IE wars all over again, except Google is winning.
I just tried to look up security certificate info for a site and have just discovered you can't any more. You used to be able to click on the padlock to access it!
Average Jane and Joe User don't care about a sites certificate and the trust chain. Nor do they care about the settings in it's place. I am surprised that Google even has those. I often feel that the only reason Google has not updated it's UI to a Fisher Price UI is because they still want cred in edgy category.
Done that and I would have to agree with you. You get a completely different perspective on Chrome when you are doing an app.
The danger, however, is losing the perspective that Joe Sixpack gets of Chrome and there are a few pretty big issues that need to be addressed.
I hope they rectified the random startup hangs (Score:2)
Yup. Happens to us on Windows 7, 32 and 64 bit. Different hardware, different generations of machine images, etc. It's still a problem in 60 (the Canary track) so no, they haven't fixed it yet.
Chrome 59? (Score:2)
Or '59 chrome? [superchevy.com]
Headless Chrome is a pretty big deal (Score:5, Interesting)
One of the projects I work on is creating bots used to buy things like tickets (on Ticketmaster, Live Nation, etc...), or shoes (yeah, that's a thing...rich kids with too much time on their hands). The thing is, though, that these sites have very sophisticated methods of identifying bots; most of the time, if I navigate the checkout process with a bot, I get hit with a CAPTCHA, but if I navigate the site with a regular, mainstream browser, there's no CAPTCHA. So by offering headless operation, one could just programmatically drive Chrome and avoid having to deal with a CAPTCHA.
Re:Headless Chrome is a pretty big deal (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Headless Chrome is a pretty big deal (Score:4, Informative)
Here's a HOWTO [google.com].
I use wkhtmltopdf in one of my apps, but pagination doesn't work well (at least with the way I have it set up). I wonder if Chrome would do a better job.
I use wkhtmltopdf in one of my apps, but pagination doesn't work well (at least with the way I have it set up). I wonder if Chrome would do a better job.
wkhtmltopdf is a pile of garbage that works for basic pages, at the cost of a significant footprint and high cpu. bugs have been around since ages (like some css crashing the soft) that seemingly nobody cares about. and the soft is maintained, but check out the forums to see how nice the developer is.
tl;dr Chrome can only do better.
What's wrong, did you miss out on some Hannah Montana tickets because the bots got to them faster? Poor baby. *pats AC on the head*
Why, because you weren't able to get a pair of Yeezys from Adidas? My heart bleeds for you. #firstWorldProblems
Because his bots cause scalping of things like concert tickets, making the price to see a popular act live go up and out of reach of some fans.
So the "problem" is that some people are unable to afford some luxury items? Maybe we should get pissed at Rolex for pricing their watches too expensively. The free market sets the price for these tickets; artists purposely underprice them, because they want to fill the venue (otherwise, their egos get hurt)...because of that deficiency in pricing (caused by the egos and vanity of performers), scalpers buy the tickets and sell them for their *real* value (e.g. whatever people are willing to pay).
Trump supporters?
Pretty bad idea (Score:2)
So now malware can simply use an existing install of Chrome and totally mimic an end user in a way that makes it appear they were actually performing some actions.
Now we'll end up with banks or stores refusing to cover theft losses because they will say it passed all of their tests to insure a real user was using the system, so the customer must be lying about their claim of theft.
And of course it will make it much more annoying to use web sites which will have to work all the harder to ensure a kind of Tur
Microsoft has offered a headless WebBrowser component since Internet Explorer 4. Headless Chrome doesn't really give bot-makers a tool that has never existed before, just a bit of competition.
Gyara 59 (Score:2)
Seriously, Google should rename their browser "Gyara" so I can use this joke on my favorite song from a video game ever.
https://youtu.be/WYbHYoHYcto [youtu.be]
Netcraft confirms it?
About that headless thing.. (Score:2)
Perhaps it is unrelated, but they finally fixed the bug I had on Fedora 25 / XFCE whereby attempting to open a link from outside chrome (such as from an email client) would kill chrome if it (chrome) wasn't on the visible workspace. I lost count of how many times I lost all my open tabs because of this annoying bug.
Chrome needs to do something for the XP hold outs (Score:1)
If you look at market share statistics, there's a large pool of Chrome 49 users, which is the last version to support XP. It should either release a new version or help users upgrade. Windows XP is three years out of date now, and no one knows how to deal with it. Chrome is the new IE in terms of market share, so it needs to take responsibility as Mozilla can't do it as they are too busy playing about with their web extensions to listen to its users.
*sigh* (Score:2)
I can't wait for the next big fad to come along in software so developers will put their energy into something else and quit putting notifications into everything.
Headless Chrome? (Score:2)