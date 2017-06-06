Google Releases Chrome 59 (venturebeat.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes: Google has launched Chrome 59 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Among the additions are native notifications on macOS, settings being revamped to follow Material Design, the Image Capture API, Headless Chrome, and more service worker improvements. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.
Headless Chrome is a pretty big deal (Score:1)
One of the projects I work on is creating bots used to buy things like tickets (on Ticketmaster, Live Nation, etc...), or shoes (yeah, that's a thing...rich kids with too much time on their hands). The thing is, though, that these sites have very sophisticated methods of identifying bots; most of the time, if I navigate the checkout process with a bot, I get hit with a CAPTCHA, but if I navigate the site with a regular, mainstream browser, there's no CAPTCHA. So by offering headless operation, one could j
I use wkhtmltopdf in one of my apps, but pagination doesn't work well (at least with the way I have it set up). I wonder if Chrome would do a better job.