Google Releases Chrome 59

An anonymous reader writes: Google has launched Chrome 59 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Among the additions are native notifications on macOS, settings being revamped to follow Material Design, the Image Capture API, Headless Chrome, and more service worker improvements. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

  • Chrome 59? (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @11:42AM (#54560365)

    I'm a bit surprised they're not already at version 590.

  • For Wednesday June 7th, 2017: "Google Releases Chrome 60".

    For sometime this weekend: "Google Releases Chrome 61"

    For next week: "Google Releases Chrome 62"

  • We have been developing a web application for the last two years and I have become more familiar with Chrome than I ever had intended. There has been frustration from time to time (lots of crashes in a "stable" version last summer, a change in performance profiling that made life difficult for a while), but all in all I must say that Chrome is an amazing piece of software. I have not seen a crash in a while (and we are doing some wild stuff, believe me) and with every new release Javascript on Chrome just f
  • Has anyone else been experiencing the random hangs on v58 on startup, multiple linux machines with very different hardware i have with v58 do this.

  • Or '59 chrome? [superchevy.com]

  • One of the projects I work on is creating bots used to buy things like tickets (on Ticketmaster, Live Nation, etc...), or shoes (yeah, that's a thing...rich kids with too much time on their hands). The thing is, though, that these sites have very sophisticated methods of identifying bots; most of the time, if I navigate the checkout process with a bot, I get hit with a CAPTCHA, but if I navigate the site with a regular, mainstream browser, there's no CAPTCHA. So by offering headless operation, one could j

    • More power to you for making a buck on this type of thing, but I am betting you get a lot of hate messages about this.

    • Here's a HOWTO [google.com].

      I use wkhtmltopdf in one of my apps, but pagination doesn't work well (at least with the way I have it set up). I wonder if Chrome would do a better job.

