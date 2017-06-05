Apple's New iOS File Manager Coming This Fall As Part of iOS 11 (arstechnica.com)
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Apple announced the new file manager today. A demo showed that the application will provide access to local files and files in cloud storage services such as Dropbox, iCloud Drive, and Box. It will support nested folders, favorites, search, tags, and a list view in which files can be sorted by size and date. You'll also be able to drag and drop with other applications, for example by dragging an attachment from e-mail into the file manager. The new manager will be part of iOS 11, shipping this fall.
Apple's New iOS File Manager Coming This Fall As Part of iOS 11 More | Reply Login
Apple's New iOS File Manager Coming This Fall As Part of iOS 11
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals