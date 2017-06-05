Apple Announces Its 'Next Breakthrough' Product: the HomePod (techcrunch.com) 41
Apple unveiled its home speaker during WWDC 2017 on Monday. The device, called HomePod, will go toe-to-toe with existing competitors such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple said it wanted to combine good speakers with smart speakers you can talk to, referencing Sonos and Amazon Alexa. It said the speaker "needs to rock the house" free from distortion. It also needs to have "spatial awareness" to make the music sound good no matter the room size. It also needs to be fun to use, Apple said, adding that the HomePod does all of this with a customer's privacy in mind. From a report: The device is a pill-shaped circular speaker. It has 7 beam-forming tweeter array. It has a custom-made woofer and an Apple A8 chip. It has multi-channel echo cancellation, real-time acoustic modeling and more. The HomePod can scan the space around it to optimize audio accordingly. Schiller spent a lot of time talking about how good it sounds. Of course the speaker works well with Apple Music. You can talk to the speaker to play anything in your Apple Music library and more. You can say "play more songs like that," or "I like this song." [...] It's going to cost $349. It comes in white and space grey. It starts shipping in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. Other countries will get HomePods next year.
Re: (Score:1)
Nonsense. Apple is making/selling these so I'm buying 12. I am lining up outside the store now.
Re: (Score:2)
Still, no... (Score:2)
I didn't want the Echo. I didn't want the Home. I don't want this, either.
In fact, I'm not exactly sure why anyone would want something like this. I really don't want something in my home that's always listening and potentially sending my speech out to computers that I don't control.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It looks like it's 20 feet tall. I think you don't put it in your home, you go and live in it.
This is not the HomePod you're looking for... (Score:2)
Funny what a quick Google search turns up...
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/keecker/keecker-the-worlds-first-homepod [kickstarter.com]
Bullshit (Score:3)
"Apple said, adding that the HomePod does all of this with a customer's privacy in mind."
Bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
$150 more than a Sonos (Score:1)
Really not worth it
Apple's next breakthrough is copying Google... (Score:3)
UGH Wimpy 4.5" driver ... (Score:2)
I have a Rythmik F15 sub with a 15" driver.
I can't imagine listening to bass on a wimpy 4" driver. You want at _least_ a 10" driver for music, bigger for movies.
Who is this targeted at? All the iHipsters who thinks Beats headphones sound good??
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Privacy? (Score:2)
What's that in the summary about keeping the consumer's privacy in mind? Where did that come from? The word "privacy" does not appear in TFA.
It's a sad state of the industry where Apple feels it's important to mention what color the device will be, but not any privacy benefits (presumably because it doesn't have any).
If there is real information that shows privacy advantages of HomePod viz. Amazon Echo and Google Home, I would love to see it. But I'm not optimistic -- from where I'm sitting it looks like Go
Re: (Score:2)
At least in the Keynote, they mentioned that all information sent over the internet (Siri context search) uses an anonymous "siri ID" instead of your name/login/userid. And encrypted end-to-end.
Re: (Score:2)
No it won't (Score:2)
"will go toe-to-toe with existing competitors such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home"
That doesn't appear to be what this is.
It's a JBL OnAir with voice commands. And maybe wifi that doesn't continually disconnect and fail to reconnect.
Not with $350 to me, but I suspect some will want it.