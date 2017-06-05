Apple Announces Its 'Next Breakthrough' Product: the HomePod (techcrunch.com) 59
Apple unveiled its home speaker during WWDC 2017 on Monday. The device, called HomePod, will go toe-to-toe with existing competitors such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple said it wanted to combine good speakers with smart speakers you can talk to, referencing Sonos and Amazon Alexa. It said the speaker "needs to rock the house" free from distortion. It also needs to have "spatial awareness" to make the music sound good no matter the room size. It also needs to be fun to use, Apple said, adding that the HomePod does all of this with a customer's privacy in mind. From a report: The device is a pill-shaped circular speaker. It has 7 beam-forming tweeter array. It has a custom-made woofer and an Apple A8 chip. It has multi-channel echo cancellation, real-time acoustic modeling and more. The HomePod can scan the space around it to optimize audio accordingly. Schiller spent a lot of time talking about how good it sounds. Of course the speaker works well with Apple Music. You can talk to the speaker to play anything in your Apple Music library and more. You can say "play more songs like that," or "I like this song." [...] It's going to cost $349. It comes in white and space grey. It starts shipping in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. Other countries will get HomePods next year.
Re: (Score:1)
Nonsense. Apple is making/selling these so I'm buying 12. I am lining up outside the store now.
Re: (Score:2)
Still, no... (Score:2)
I didn't want the Echo. I didn't want the Home. I don't want this, either.
In fact, I'm not exactly sure why anyone would want something like this. I really don't want something in my home that's always listening and potentially sending my speech out to computers that I don't control.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You mean all those accounts with the same weak passwords used on other websites and services too?
Apple can't protect you from your own stupidity.
Re: (Score:2)
It looks like it's 20 feet tall. I think you don't put it in your home, you go and live in it.
Re: (Score:2)
"I really don't want something in my home that's always listening and potentially sending my speech out to computers that I don't control."
Do you own a smartphone? Tablet? Notebook computer? Xbox One? Modern LCD TV?
Too late. Too late. Too late. Too late.
Re: (Score:2)
I can basically already pretty much accomplish this with my iPad or iPhone, using airplay to my own speakers connected to my relatively cheap third-gen Apple TV or relatively cheap Airport Express. I'm not particularly interested in paying Apple $349 for this new device.
I will admit the tech looks interesting. And if I were looking at these sorts of devices, the privacy argument would weigh heavily in making a decision.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't want the Echo. I didn't want the Home. I don't want this, either.
In fact, I'm not exactly sure why anyone would want something like this. I really don't want something in my home that's always listening and potentially sending my speech out to computers that I don't control.
If that's the case get rid of your computers and your phones. In fact rip the Internet out of your house. Because if you're that much of a Person of Interest, they'll be able to tap you even if you don't get one of those speakers. I'm intrigued by the device and the tech that lets them pair up, but Apple should sell a B speaker companion for this rather than having someone pay 700 dollars for stereo speakers that would wind up having a ton of redundant tech.
This is not the HomePod you're looking for... (Score:2)
Funny what a quick Google search turns up...
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/keecker/keecker-the-worlds-first-homepod [kickstarter.com]
Bullshit (Score:3, Interesting)
"Apple said, adding that the HomePod does all of this with a customer's privacy in mind."
Bullshit.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
$150 more than a Sonos (Score:1)
Really not worth it
Re: (Score:3)
Even better is the Echo Dot, $300 less than the Homepod and you can easily connect it to any decent bluetooth speaker for much better sound than the Homepod will provide.
Apple's next breakthrough is copying Google... (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
And what about the price for people WITHOUT Amazon Prime?
If you want to do a real comparison, what is the total for Amazon Prime + Amazon Music vs Apple Music?
Courageous! (Score:2)
UGH Wimpy 4.5" driver ... (Score:2)
I have a Rythmik F15 sub with a 15" driver.
I can't imagine listening to bass on a wimpy 4" driver. You want at _least_ a 10" driver for music, bigger for movies.
Who is this targeted at? All the iHipsters who thinks Beats headphones sound good??
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Privacy? (Score:2)
What's that in the summary about keeping the consumer's privacy in mind? Where did that come from? The word "privacy" does not appear in TFA.
It's a sad state of the industry where Apple feels it's important to mention what color the device will be, but not any privacy benefits (presumably because it doesn't have any).
If there is real information that shows privacy advantages of HomePod viz. Amazon Echo and Google Home, I would love to see it. But I'm not optimistic -- from where I'm sitting it looks like Go
Re: (Score:3)
At least in the Keynote, they mentioned that all information sent over the internet (Siri context search) uses an anonymous "siri ID" instead of your name/login/userid. And encrypted end-to-end.
Re: (Score:2)
Three Apple stories because WWDC 2017 just happened. Try to keep up.
Re: (Score:2)
No it won't (Score:2)
"will go toe-to-toe with existing competitors such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home"
That doesn't appear to be what this is.
It's a JBL OnAir with voice commands. And maybe wifi that doesn't continually disconnect and fail to reconnect.
Not with $350 to me, but I suspect some will want it.
Nintendo (Score:3)
I want Nintendo to make a home speaker, and I want them to call it the HomeBoy, and I want Flavor Flav to star in the commercials. And, it would be cool, because it would know what TIME it is.
Not available now? (Score:2)
It just seems a massive strategic oversight that this isn't going to be ready until December. Most of the world will probably be waiting till this time next year to get their hands on the units. Any hype they hoped to generated with the announcement will have been long forgotten by December, and the delay will give Google/Amazon plenty of time to develop a game plan to disrupt their launch. I mean, what is the point of keeping it secret if you're going to make everyone wait 7 months before they can get it?
I
Re: (Score:2)
Jobs is dead... and whatever else Cook might've picked up from him, "vision" wasn't included.