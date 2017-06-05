Apple Unveils What's Next For macOS Desktop OS: High Sierra (venturebeat.com) 29
Apple's next big macOS update is coming this fall, the company announced at its developer conference Monday. Apple is improving macOS Sierra, fixing bugs and making existing features and components faster and more reliable. The new version is called High Sierra. From a report: The update includes new features for Safari, with an update that stops autoplaying videos; Mail, with a new split-view mode; and Photos, with improved face detection, editing, and photo printing features. Apple is also bringing the Apple File System to Macs, after adding the technology to iOS in March. Apple is also bringing new virtual reality support to Macs with the Metal 2 framework.
Its almost as if there were some big event... perhaps even a world wide conference of some kind... that was going on today and regarded apple technology. If only I could find some information about it....
The next version will allow Macs to connect to the Internet and will be called Sierra On-Line.
It will come with the game King's Quest pre-installed.
on 128 floppy disks
I doubt more than a hand full of
/. ers grasp what you are talking about ;D
I predict the subsequent version of macOS will be named "The Petrified Forest".
... They'll be running with Bogie-themed OS names for the next six or seven years.
The cool kids are busy playing with GCP these days, so as long you keep cranking out nice laptops to connect to that you'll probably still get a grand or so from me every few years, Apple.
I guess CD-ROMs will be making a comeback.
If anyone doesn't get the joke: High Sierra is also the name of an early version of the ISO 9660 file system [wikipedia.org] used for CDs.
High Sierra (Score:4, Insightful)
Having tried Sierra twice, followed by rolling back to El Capitan twice - I can only hope that High Sierra isn't a steaming pile of horse dung.
However I think suspect they will continue to remove features and call it progress. E.g. Like how they're removing user's ability to have a keychain password which doesn't match the user's login password (per Apple's reply appended to a "won't fix" designation on a bug report submission). I sometimes wonder how much longer we're going to have a terminal.
Re: (Score:3)
What about removing the ability to install tons of applications because of the new system file protection/redirection/whatever bullshit?
Hell, the last time I looked at a Sierra system, I couldn't get the built-in firewall to produce any sort of log.
WTF are they doing?
This bodes well (Score:3)
Especially for those of us who have fond memories of Snow Leopard. Back in the days when successive OSX releases made the system faster and more responsive, even on the same hardware.
macOS could definitely use a mostly bug-fixes and performance improvements release. Windows is still the champ when it comes to flaky behavior and unintelligible errors, but macOS has been drifting in that direction over the last few releases.
Scrape the weird stuff off of Preview and Mail, and I will strongly consider an iMac Pro.
Why do I have to run macOS on a Hackintosh to get modern hardware?
Actual quotes from the keynote:
"So [the marketing team] hopped in their minibus and headed out...."
“We talked to [the marketing team] and we said that the name might be misconstrued, but they assured us this idea is fully baked.”
To be blunt, I'm not sure what to expect out of the new OS. They've rolled some good ideas into it, but can it live up to the hype or are they just blowing smoke?