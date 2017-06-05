Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple Unveils What's Next For macOS Desktop OS: High Sierra

Posted by msmash
Apple's next big macOS update is coming this fall, the company announced at its developer conference Monday. Apple is improving macOS Sierra, fixing bugs and making existing features and components faster and more reliable. The new version is called High Sierra. From a report: The update includes new features for Safari, with an update that stops autoplaying videos; Mail, with a new split-view mode; and Photos, with improved face detection, editing, and photo printing features. Apple is also bringing the Apple File System to Macs, after adding the technology to iOS in March. Apple is also bringing new virtual reality support to Macs with the Metal 2 framework.

Apple Unveils What's Next For macOS Desktop OS: High Sierra

