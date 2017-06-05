Apple Piles On the Features, and Users Say, 'Enough!' (nytimes.com) 30
In a few hours, Apple will kickstart its annual developer conference. At the event, the company is expected to announce new MacBook laptops, the next major updates for iOS and MacOS, new features of Siri, and a home-speaker. Ahead of the conference, The New York Times has run a story that talks some of the headline announcements that Apple announced last year: one of which was, the ability to order food, scribble doodles and send funny images known as stickers in chats on its Messages app. Speaking with users, engineers and industry insiders, the Times reports that many of its existing features -- including expansion of Messages -- are too complicated for many users to figure out (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). From the report: The idea was to make Messages, one of the most popular apps on the iPhone, into an all-purpose tool like China's WeChat. But the process of finding and installing other apps in Messages is so tricky that most users have no idea they can even do it, developers and analysts say.
What happened to "it just works"? (Score:1)
Seems a case of "it just bloats" from now on.
Re:What happened to "it just works"? (Score:4, Insightful)
Apple has a history of going off-the-rails when Jobs wasn't involved. Say what you want about him as a person, he was pretty good at figuring out what people wanted and giving it to them just in time for them to figure it out themselves. He also worked with something of a minimalist approach, at times to a fault, but with a great degree of success. Without that restraint this could become a problem.
Re: (Score:3)
Most of these "features" are just advertising in disguise. If you tell Siri to order you a pizza, it will go and order for a nearby top ranked pizza shop. So now we have gone from companies wanting to be on the first page of search results and paying for ad spots at the top, to only the very top result mattering at all.
It's the same with Alexa. If you ask it to order bog roll, it will order the most popular one stocked by Amazon. Not the cheapest, not the 5 ply silk stuff, just whatever Amazon decides to se
Re: (Score:2)
Apple's money (Score:1)
Long before the scam website, kickstart was a motorcycle term. Still is, in fact. Most Apple customers are into the leather/handlebar mustache scene.
Sadly This is a rerun (Score:3)
The first time Job left apple lost their way.
Problem is we dont have him anymore to bring the company back around.
Carplay needs to be fixed, Apple Maps is a shitshow compared to everything else right now, 3 years ago it was decent, but now it's broken as hell. They need to allow Google,Garmin,Waze, etc to be on carplay. They need to LET ANY app be on carplay as long as they meet the requirements.
The hardware is sound, but the rush for features is getting a mess. Siri is not useable anymore because HomeKit is too closed. So now I use Alexia because she at least will control my whole house. (No HomeKit compatablity with any real home automation like AMX/Crestron but Alexia works!)
Jobs uniquely understood how important choosing things not to do was. Engineers and designers do brilliant work every day, but the vast majority of that achievement gets lost in the clutter and quickly forgotten.
Better to leave consumers wanting more than to leave them confused. Best of all, you can sell them that something more next year. That way you don't have to hit it out of the park every single time. It's more like loading the bases and then getting to first, time and time again.
Messages? That's where I want to send and receive communications from... iOS already has an App Store why would I want to replicate that function in my communications app?
Isn't this what killed Google Wave?
Wish I still had Droid (Score:2)
I used to have a Motorola Droid; then a Samsung Android.
In 2010 or so, GE policy basically mandated that I have a work phone, but they only offered iphones. I got an iphone 4s for work e-mail and phone, and kept my Samsung in my pocket.
Several years later, I ended up consolidating both phones into my work phone (iPhone 5s at that point) because I was tired of carrying two phones around, especially if work was going to pay for one - and I hardly used the other for anything except for playing crap off the go
Yes, "enough!" (Score:2)
Apple needs a swift kick in the ass. They've completely lost sight of the Jobs method of empire building which starts with "build and maintain your moat." That moat is the Mac. Even if it becomes 10% of their revenue, it is one of the single most important products they have because of a few reasons:
1. It has developers get to every iOS product line.
2. It is the general purpose computer of influencers and decision makers.
3. It is a hub to the iOS product lines that Apple can totally control.
It takes no real
apple needs an server system or at least rights VM (Score:2)
apple needs an server system or at least rights to run server in a VM on ANY base hardware. Small and big business can use an local update mirror and they would like to rack mount it / load on there in place VM hardware. Also apple used to have an mini server but they just had cut the power and make the mini even thinner.
And the mac pro??? 256G is small and 2 video cards is over kill for an server.
Features that nobody uses or CAN use. (Score:1)
My main complaint with Apple's new features of the past years has been that most have limited reach.
Things like Apple Pay are still not available in The Netherlands (where I live), years after release. Siri took years to arrive and is still far more limited than in the US. Other features are constrained to the Apple ecosystem, ignoring the fact that most users own and interact with various platforms. I've never felt a need to explore stickets in Messages, because barely anyone I know still uses Messages.
MacBook developer wishlist (Score:2)
- Large screens (DPI matters less than actual real estate): 15-inches or more, and vertical space is valuable
- At least two large/powered USB ports (today I have two large - Type A - and one powered)
- Two HDMI ports (today I have one; I use an adapter for my second monitor)
- Docking station (I do most of my work at one workstation where my monitors/keyboard/headphones live - today I plug/unplug
Fix the hardware (Score:2)
Longtime Apple Support Specialist (Score:1)
I've been a longtime Apple Support Specialist and I've never, ever, seen it hit such a low level of usability and simplicity. It's as if the current Apple has a UI team staffed by the people who designed Windows 3.1. Even basic applications like Messages (on the Mac) are now so difficult to use (AND buggy) that many users have simply given up.
Apple needs to fire or re-assign every single person that worked on the UI designs post Snow Leopard and post IOS 6 and do a complete "Microsoft Windows 8 doh! moment
Imac pro without E-net build in! do you want to ad (Score:2)
Imac pro without E-net build in! do you want to add an
$19.99 TB3 to E-net dongle?
$39.99 TB3 to 10G-E-net dongle?
$29.99 TB3 to SFP+ dongle?
So it's "too complicated" now ... (Score:1)
... to order food, scribble doodles and send funny pictures?
Wow. Society rally is going down the drain.