Man Sentenced To 180 Days In Jail For Refusing To Give Police His iPhone Passcode

schwit1 quotes a report from Miami Herald: A Hollywood man must serve 180 days in jail for refusing to give up his iPhone password to police, a Broward judge ruled Tuesday -- the latest salvo in intensifying legal battles over law-enforcement access to smartphones. Christopher Wheeler, 41, was taken into custody in a Broward Circuit Court, insisting he had already provided the pass code to police investigating him for child abuse, although the number did not work. "I swear, under oath, I've given them the password," a distraught Wheeler, his hands handcuffed behind his back, told Circuit Judge Michael Rothschild, who earlier in May found the man guilty of contempt of court. As Wheeler was jailed Tuesday, the same issue was unfolding in Miami-Dade for a man accused of extorting a social-media celebrity over stolen sex videos. That man, Wesley Victor, and his girlfriend had been ordered by a judge to produce a passcode to phones suspected of containing text messages showing their collusion in an extortion plot. Victor claimed he didn't remember the number. He prevailed. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled that there was no way to prove that Victor actually remembered his passcode, more than 10 months after his initial arrest. Johnson declined to hold the man in contempt of court. Wheeler will eventually be allowed to post bond pending an appeal. If he gives up a working pass code, he'll be allowed out of jail, Judge Rothschild told him.
The snippet above doesn't make clear that the article discussed two different cases. In one case, the guy got 180 days. In the other case, the court let the guy off because the police couldn't prove that he remembered the code 10 months later.
These "judges" are criminals themselves and should be thrown in jail for violating this man's human rights.
History will judge these fools the same way as the inquisitors who tortured heretics to extract a confession. This is basically the same. Putting an innocent man (until proven guilty) in jail because he refuses to cooperate with the inquisition. And of course they create a precedent like this with a case involving children, so the public backlash would be limited. Where are alt-right patriots when you need them?
The issue then becomes, what do you do when you actually do not remember the passcode?
How do I prove my innocence in "refusing" to provide the code?
The issue now becomes an unattainable burden of proof on the defendant, who is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, no?
As we know from the San Bernardino case, it is not an "unbreakable lock". The government just finds it cheaper to throw a man in jail than pay someone to open the iphone.
So how do you account for the fact that, in the protections against unreasonable search and seizure enshrined in the 4th amendment, the authors of the Constitution had no concept of an unbreakable lock? The 4th provides a mechanism to balance privacy rights with the government's obligation to enforce law and prosecute based on evidence procured through a probable cause based search. At that time, it was understood that no lock or container, no matter how stout, could not be defeated to execute a warranted search. Today, though, encryption technology has created personal, unbreakable locks in virtually everyone's possession. Law enforcement still has the same obligation to search these devices if there is probably cause to believe they contain evidence of a crime, but they can't break the lock. A court order to provide the passcode is not a violation of the 5th, because providing a key to your unbreakable lock is not an admission or statement of guilt. It is merely providing the key to your unbreakable lock that the 4th amendment allows the government to search based on probable cause.
How is it any different than a defendant refusing to reveal where he hid the tools of his crime? The police suspect that he killed Colonel Mustard in the LIbrary with a lead pipe, but without the pipe, they are unable to prove it. The police could spend millions of dollars combing through many square miles of land looking for the weapon (just like they could spend millions of dollars trying to hack into the device), but can they compel the defendant to reveal exactly where he buried it, even if the defendan
So how do you account for the fact that, in the protections against unreasonable search and seizure enshrined in the 4th amendment, the authors of the Constitution had no concept of an unbreakable lock?
The authors of the Constitution had a very good understanding of codes and ciphers. The ideas go back to roman times if not earlier. Codes and ciphers are at issue here not locks. The question is if the authors would consider being forced to decode a message to be self incriminating or not. I think they would not as knowledge of a code implies strong evidence that there was prior knowledge of the information encoded in the first place - that is self incrimination. One if by land, two if by sea and all
The 5th amendment gives you the right to not testify and provide proof of your own guilt through direct testimony. It doesn't give you the right to hide evidence. A more apt metaphor might be refusing to provide access to a safety deposit box, or open a home safe. Both of those can be physically forced with the right tools and a court order. If you are foolish enough to keep copious notes proving your own guilt and the prosecution can prove their existence or acquire them that is not a 5th amendment issue,
Worst. Summary. Ever. (Score:3, Informative)
This is two different stories.
Wesley Victor, as it says, is not in jail. Christopher Wheeler, in a completely separate and unrelated case, is.
This has been a public service announcement.
TFS has Schizophrenia (Score:2)
It can't make up his mind about whether he prevailed or failed. And that's because it fails to explain that 'A Hollywood man' from sentence one is not the same person as 'Wesley Victor' from sentence two.
Wesley prevailed. Christopher Wheeler failed.
Well, jeez folks... (Score:3, Insightful)
...you people seem to think you have a right to be secure in your persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures or something!
What happens when the judge issues a warrant for something I can not provide?
How do I prove that I do not have the password anymore?
Do we now have an unattainable burden of proof on the defendant?
Two cases in neighboring Florida counties (Score:3)
The summary doesn't make it clear that these are two separate cases, both in Florida.
Christopher Wheeler is in Broward County and was sentenced to 180 days in jail for refusing to give police his password. He claims he already gave it to them, but the one he gave them doesn't work, hence the contempt of court ruling. Meanwhile, in an entirely separate case, Wesley Victor in neighboring Miami-Dade County claimed he didn't remember the password when he was ordered to provide it 10 months after his arrest, and the judge did not hold him in contempt.
From what I understand (as an Internet armchair lawyer, i.e. IANAL), both of these actually make sense. Wheeler, from the sounds of things, had indicated through his previous actions and testimony that it was his phone and that he knew the password, so supplying the password would not be considered testimonial in nature at that point, which is why passwords typically can't be compelled from people. As such, it makes sense to hold him in contempt of court if he refuses to hand over a password that they've already established he has. As for Victor, it had been 10 months since they had confiscated his phone, and he never claimed to remember the password at that point, so it makes sense (at least to me) that they wouldn't hold him in contempt of court.
What might be more interesting is Victor's girlfriend, who's in the same situation he is, but who provided the wrong password for her phone. If she's NOT held in contempt of court after doing so, it would be interesting to hear what the court's rationale is.
Can a suspect be compelled to open up a locker/safe etc ? That sounds like the best real-world analog to the passcode on a phone or computer password.
On an aside, police like this kind of thing since that phone probably has a TON of unrelated fucking nibbles of data they could sift through to either
a) bring up new charges
b) use in other cases (such as if a drug suspect gets nabbed)
c) things that aren't strictly illegal, but otherwise embarrassing that could be used as leverage against the suspect.
Because on
Ya it isn't completely clear since the article and summary are mixing cases but I can see a contempt ruling if you agreed you had a password, supposedly provided it, it didn't work, and then you tried to play dumb. While you aren't required to testify against yourself, that doesn't mean you can actively work to try and screw the court over.
So what to do if you are in a situation where the police demand you hand over a password? Keep your mouth shut. Same advice as defense attorneys will give for all things
What I say below applies to almost any country based on English law.
The significant difference is "reasonable belief".
If a kidnapper takes a child, hides her away, and then gets arrested without her, your scenarios also apply to the location of the child. It's information, in his head, that you can't torture him or whatever into giving up. He might well refuse to tell you.
If, however, you have a reasonable belief that he KNOWS where the child is hidden away, i.e. you arrested him while he was on the run a
The Constitution allows for the issuance of a warrant, supported by probable cause, to search for evidence of a crime. A warrant was issued for the phone and specifically the data on the phone. That is the 4th Amendment being applied properly. The 5th applies to producing testimony against yourself. Data on a phone is not testimony. It is evidence if anything. Whether that evidence leads to a conviction or not is up to the prosecution / defense arguments.
Think of it this way...
If you write a note that says,
Gut unfortunately says Judicial ruling right. (Score:2)
The act of giving a password etc. is not actually incriminating in itself. The only possibility would be that it as an act is proof of ownership of