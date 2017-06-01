Man Sentenced To 180 Days In Jail For Refusing To Give Police His iPhone Passcode (miamiherald.com) 11
schwit1 quotes a report from Miami Herald: A Hollywood man must serve 180 days in jail for refusing to give up his iPhone password to police, a Broward judge ruled Tuesday -- the latest salvo in intensifying legal battles over law-enforcement access to smart phones. Wesley Victor, and his girlfriend had been ordered by a judge to produce a pass code to phones suspected of containing text messages showing their collusion in an extortion plot. Victor claimed he didn't remember the number. He prevailed. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled that there was no way to prove that Victor actually remembered his pass code, more than 10 months after his initial arrest. Johnson declined to hold the man in contempt of court.
Confusing (Score:4, Informative)
The snippet above doesn't make clear that the article discussed two different cases. In one case, the guy got 180 days. In the other case, the court let the guy off because the police couldn't prove that he remembered the code 10 months later.
Re: (Score:2)
These "judges" are criminals themselves and should be thrown in jail for violating this ma
Worst. Summary. Ever. (Score:2, Informative)
This is two different stories.
Wesley Victor, as it says, is not in jail. Christopher Wheeler, in a completely separate and unrelated case, is.
This has been a public service announcement.
TFS has Schizophrenia (Score:2)
It can't make up his mind about whether he prevailed or failed. And that's because it fails to explain that 'A Hollywood man' from sentence one is not the same person as 'Wesley Victor' from sentence two.
Wesley prevailed. Christopher Wheeler failed.
Well, jeez folks... (Score:2, Insightful)
...you people seem to think you have a right to be secure in your persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures or something!
Re: (Score:2)
Two cases in neighboring Florida counties (Score:3)
The summary doesn't make it clear that these are two separate cases, both in Florida.
Christopher Wheeler is in Broward County and was sentenced to 180 days in jail for refusing to give police his password. He claims he already gave it to them, but the one he gave them doesn't work, hence the contempt of court ruling. Meanwhile, in an entirely separate case, Wesley Victor in neighboring Miami-Dade County claimed he didn't remember the password when he was ordered to provide it 10 months after his arrest, and the judge did not hold him in contempt.
From what I understand (as an Internet armchair lawyer, i.e. IANAL), both of these actually make sense. Wheeler, from the sounds of things, had indicated through his previous actions and testimony that it was his phone and that he knew the password, so supplying the password would not be considered testimonial in nature at that point, which is why passwords typically can't be compelled from people. As such, it makes sense to hold him in contempt of court if he refuses to hand over a password that they've already established he has. As for Victor, it had been 10 months since they had confiscated his phone, and he never claimed to remember the password at that point, so it makes sense (at least to me) that they wouldn't hold him in contempt of court.
What might be more interesting is Victor's girlfriend, who's in the same situation he is, but who provided the wrong password for her phone. If she's NOT held in contempt of court after doing so, it would be interesting to hear what the court's rationale is.
Re: (Score:2)
Can a suspect be compelled to open up a locker/safe etc ? That sounds like the best real-world analog to the passcode on a phone or computer password.
On an aside, police like this kind of thing since that phone probably has a TON of unrelated fucking nibbles of data they could sift through to either
a) bring up new charges
b) use in other cases (such as if a drug suspect gets nabbed)
c) things that aren't strictly illegal, but otherwise embarrassing that could be used as leverage against the suspect.
Because on