Man Sentenced To 180 Days In Jail For Refusing To Give Police His iPhone Passcode
schwit1 quotes a report from Miami Herald: A Hollywood man must serve 180 days in jail for refusing to give up his iPhone password to police, a Broward judge ruled Tuesday -- the latest salvo in intensifying legal battles over law-enforcement access to smart phones. Wesley Victor, and his girlfriend had been ordered by a judge to produce a pass code to phones suspected of containing text messages showing their collusion in an extortion plot. Victor claimed he didn't remember the number. He prevailed. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled that there was no way to prove that Victor actually remembered his pass code, more than 10 months after his initial arrest. Johnson declined to hold the man in contempt of court.
Confusing (Score:2, Informative)
The snippet above doesn't make clear that the article discussed two different cases. In one case, the guy got 180 days. In the other case, the court let the guy off because the police couldn't prove that he remembered the code 10 months later.
Worst. Summary. Ever. (Score:2, Informative)
This is two different stories.
Wesley Victor, as it says, is not in jail. Christopher Wheeler, in a completely separate and unrelated case, is.
This has been a public service announcement.
TFS has Schizophrenia (Score:2)
It can't make up his mind about whether he prevailed or failed. And that's because it fails to explain that 'A Hollywood man' from sentence one is not the same person as 'Wesley Victor' from sentence two.
Wesley prevailed. Christopher Wheeler failed.