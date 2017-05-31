Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Elon Musk Joins CEOs Calling For US To Stay in Paris Climate Deal (bloomberg.com) 67

Posted by msmash from the ultimatum dept.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he would leave President Trump's Business Advisory Council if the White House withdraws from an international agreement aimed at curbing climate change. From a report: The appeals from chief executives such as Tesla's Musk, Tim Cook of Apple and Dow Chemical's Andrew Liveris come as Trump's advisers also present him with closing arguments on the potential risks and rewards of remaining a party to the global pact. Trump also got an earful from foreign leaders and Pope Francis urging him to stay in the agreement during his first international trip as president. Cook placed a call to the White House on Tuesday to urge the president to keep the U.S. in the agreement, according to a person familiar with the move. Liveris was the driving force behind a letter from 30 major company executives backing the deal. And Musk tweeted Wednesday that he has "done all I can to advise directly to" Trump. If the U.S. leaves Paris, Musk said he would drop participation in White House advisory councils. [...] Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E, have signed on to a letter set to run as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday arguing in favor of climate pact.

  • I am sure the great negotiator will figure out something that everyone can agree on and totally not give in like everything else

  • of course he is... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    his entire business is dependent upon strict environment and pollution controls.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      Agreed.

      L. Cassius ille quem populus Romanus verissimum et sapientissimum iudicem putabat identidem in causis quaerere solebat "cui bono" fuisset.

      The famous Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people used to regard as a very honest and wise judge, was in the habit of asking, time and again, "To whose benefit?"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by olau ( 314197 )

      his entire business is dependent upon strict environment and pollution controls.

      Actually, that's not true. Tesla cars have gotten subsidies but those are going to run out soonish. People are buying them despite their price tag because they like 'em. They're producing as many as they possibly can.

      I think the SolarCity part is probably receiving subsidies one way or another (net metering is once such subsidy). But costs are dwindling so those are probably going away too, eventually.

      • Once those subsidies run out, his product becomes stacked a little lower compared to the incumbent manufacturers who aren't all electric. Musk is merely looking for an angle, and if he can make life difficult for his competitors that works to his benefit. Think about it - keep Obama's crazy fuel economy regs in play, and what chance does a gasoline or diesel engine have against Tesla at any cost? Performance would by necessity be severely crippled, and Tesla can thumb their nose even more by showing how

  • The fact that the diminishing of the treaty may affect world-wide popularity of electric cars would not affect Elon Musk's feelings on the subject. Not at all...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      The fact that the diminishing of the treaty may affect world-wide popularity of electric cars would not affect Elon Musk's feelings on the subject. Not at all...

      Any same, intelligent human would prefer electric cars to what we have now.

  • OK, Musk's battery factory is in California and has to operate under some pretty strict environmental regulations. But Cook's company outsources all the manufacturing to China where who knows what is dumped in the rivers/ocean/air so I don't think he has much ground to complain about US pollution levels which are nowhere near the problem some places in the world are.

    • Re:Does Cook have a moral leg to stand on here? (Score:4, Informative)

      by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @04:21PM (#54520557)
      A couple of nitpicks:
      One, the battery factory is in Nevada. Musk's car factory is in California, as is his rocket factory.
      Two, the pollution this agreement deals with is the sort that has an affect on a global scale, hence the need for a global agreement.
      Three, China is actually stating they'll remain in the Paris agreement regardless of what Trump does.

      If Trump thinks he can negotiate a better deal, then I'm pretty sure most people, including those CEOs, would be all for him taking a crack at it. What he's considering is nothing of the sort.

    • But Cook's company outsources all the manufacturing to China

      *If only [theintercept.com].

      * Dow and DuPont are in the process of merging.

  • Well.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JWW ( 79176 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @04:16PM (#54520505)

    If you don't want international agreements of the United States to be predicated on the whims of Presidents, then you should make the international agreements treaties....

  • Seriously, the Paris deal is worse than the Kyoto deal. the fact that China, India, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, Russia, etc CONTINUES TO GROW THEIR EMISSIONS, says that it is wrong. Heck, Germany continues building NEW COAL PLANTS. INSANE.
    3rd world nations, along with CHina (which is actually a 2world nation now) emit far more than they admit AND continue growing more than what even the west can drop, is a joke.

    Hopefully, instead, the GOP will push for a tax on ALL CONSUMED GOODS/Services based

    • Heck, Germany continues building NEW COAL PLANTS. INSANE.

      List of planned Coal Power Plants in Germany
      https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      1st: Under construction. Construction plan has been subsequently declared invalid (future uncertain)
      2nd: Planning frozen
      3rd: Planning stopped
      4th: Under planning. Legal dispute about engineering standards underway
      5th: Under planning. Construction questionable due to uncertain economic viability

      So, of the 5 coal power plants planned or under construction, only one is actually being constructed, which might never see operation, while

  • Elon's feeling a bit covfefe today (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This sounds a lot better than "Electric Vehicle & Solar Industrialist Asks Government to Impose Environmental Costs on Competition".

    Trump's gonna Trump. He campaigned that the USA shouldn't be bound by this treaty, and now he's just committing to another promise, and everyone's freaking out. Policy wonks are quick to point out that, even if we are going to "drop out", no member nation can withdraw within 3 years of joining, plus 1 year to formally withdraw, so we're looking at 2020. If you actually d

  • Trump should send it to the Senete (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Silver Surfer 1 ( 193024 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @04:19PM (#54520535)

    Considering that Obama never sent the treaty to the Senate for ratification, the United states was never a signer of this treaty.

    The reason Obama never sent it to the Senate is that both Republicans AND Democrats were against it and would not vote for it.

    This is not about Trump and his policy's. This is about America and what a terrible treaty this would be for America and all Americans if the Senate ratified it as currently written.

    Trump would be smart to punt this to the Senate and let everyone see that most Democrats in the Senate would not support it as written either.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It is even more stupid to ruin the climate. Especially for the US.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      his is about America and what a terrible treaty this would be for America and all Americans

      Yeah, it would be terrible to prevent a few hundred thousand deaths a year. Terrrible.
      http://www.sciencedirect.com/s... [sciencedirect.com]

    • Considering that Obama never sent the treaty to the Senate for ratification, the United states was never a signer of this treaty.

      One nit: Treaties are rarely sent to the Senate for ratification. That's the constitutionally-defined process, but getting 2/3 approval of the senate is generally harder than getting a majority in both House and Senate. So usually what we do is to write legislation that contains the treaty terms and pass it through both houses and then on to the White House for signature like any other purely-domestic law. Treaties handled this way are called "congressional-executive agreements", and it's been the usual tre

      • "Congressional-executive agreements" are honestly the best way to do it, frankly, as any ratified treaty becomes as binding as the US Constitution itself and it's significantly tougher to back out of it if it's suddenly a bad treaty for the country. If we align our laws to match foreign treaties, then we can use the same law passing power (simple majority) to get out of it if necessary. Other countries may not feel as confident in that model as the Constitutional Treaty, but these days I believe other count

  • While it is laudable that Musk is standing up for the Paris treaty, let's not forget that he has a financial stake in the US signing on.

  • >> [Famous CEO] Joins CEOs Calling For US to [Do Something]

    Too bad HRC wasn't elected. I doubt she would have resisted the will of any group of CEOs / Global Initiative sponsors.
  • I wouldn't be surprised

  • PR (Score:2)

    by NetNed ( 955141 )
    Was this right before he hit a big red button launching a giant carbon producing SpaceX rocket in to space then turning to the camera with a smile and a big thumbs up??? Gee, that really "hits home". Couldn't have anything to do with him making a lot of money off of carbon credits, could it???

  • To remove yourself from a position where you can (hopefully) continue to try to influence Trump, to a position where you cannot influence him harms everyone.

    Make your objections, make them loudly, but don't quit the council. We need you there.

  • The problem with the Paris Treaty (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I realize this is going to be an unpopular analysis, but hear me out. Let's do a cost/benefit analysis:

    Cost:
    The estimated cost of being in the treaty is $1.28 trillion. *

    Benefit:
    *IF* everyone meets their goals (which they wont), the temperature will reduce 0.05C by 2100 *from* the projected 5C. (so an increase of only 4.95C) **

    Some other facts:
    - The global temperature increase which scientists say will be "catastrophic and irreversible" is 2C ***

    So, the question you need to ask yourself is NOT "am I a goo

