Elon Musk Joins CEOs Calling For US To Stay in Paris Climate Deal (bloomberg.com) 67
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he would leave President Trump's Business Advisory Council if the White House withdraws from an international agreement aimed at curbing climate change. From a report: The appeals from chief executives such as Tesla's Musk, Tim Cook of Apple and Dow Chemical's Andrew Liveris come as Trump's advisers also present him with closing arguments on the potential risks and rewards of remaining a party to the global pact. Trump also got an earful from foreign leaders and Pope Francis urging him to stay in the agreement during his first international trip as president. Cook placed a call to the White House on Tuesday to urge the president to keep the U.S. in the agreement, according to a person familiar with the move. Liveris was the driving force behind a letter from 30 major company executives backing the deal. And Musk tweeted Wednesday that he has "done all I can to advise directly to" Trump. If the U.S. leaves Paris, Musk said he would drop participation in White House advisory councils. [...] Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E, have signed on to a letter set to run as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday arguing in favor of climate pact.
I think the fact that the POTUS has progressive neurodegenerative disease which has reached the point where his extemporaneous speech is word salad and his tweets end in gibberish is a matter of worldwide concern.
According to Sean Spicer, it wasn't a typo. “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”
That was one of those neo-cons/tea-bagger types with zero education.
Screw that if true...we pay enough here in the US, and I certainly don't want to pay taxes to the "world" at large.
Considering that seems to be the basis of all these agreements. Tax the piss out of the western world, and ignore what's going on in everyone else's, while watching them pay lip service and continue with business as normal. Yeah, I can see why the US would want to pull out. It's the same reason why the Liberals in Ontario are under a voter revolt for the same policies.
Estimates for the agreement would about $100 billion in funds per year to help out developing nations until 2025. That money would come from developed nations, ie the US being a major funding source. That alone is troubling that the US will pay to clean up other nations pollutions. Except, that is no guarantee, the nations just pledge to clean up. If they do, great; if they don't then there is no penalty or responsibility to pay back the funds.
So essentially we are just paying to bribe nations to clean
Estimates for the agreement would about $100 billion in funds per year to help out developing nations until 2025.
Whose estimates? Do you have a reasonable source for that claim?
The whole things sounds like the UN, where every country has a vote and a commitment to provide funds and supplies for the common good. However, countries rarely provide funds or supplies when asked; except for the US.
Are you aware of the fact that the US is about 1.3 billion US$ in arrears [wikipedia.org] with respect to commitments it has voluntarily entered into?
Re:Illegal treaty. (Score:4, Informative)
I've not been able to track down to verify, but it appeared this agreement in Paris, would have us in the US paying more "tax"...carbon tax, etc on all sorts of things.
Nope. The Paris agreement commits each nation "to put forward their best efforts."
That's it.
...and I certainly don't want to pay taxes to the "world" at large.
Unfortunately, that's the entire premise of UN climate policy. In a 2010 interview [thegwpf.com] with Ottmar Edenhofer, then co-chair of the IPCC Working Group III, he stated: "One must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world's wealth by climate policy
... One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy any more. ... That will change immediately if global emission rights are distributed. If this happe
I am sure the great negotiator will figure out something that everyone can agree on and totally not give in like everything else
Google Baotou Lake. It is a direct consequence of buying Chinese solar panels and wind turbines. Green energy isn't so green when you see this.
Waste from rare earth mineral refineries. Nothing to do with solar panels, which don't use any rare earth elements.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, that's cute. We've got probably 200,000 people dying prematurely from air pollution from auto emissions.
And if you want to compare apples to apples, Google "Deepwater Horizon".
his entire business is dependent upon strict environment and pollution controls.
L. Cassius ille quem populus Romanus verissimum et sapientissimum iudicem putabat identidem in causis quaerere solebat "cui bono" fuisset.
The famous Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people used to regard as a very honest and wise judge, was in the habit of asking, time and again, "To whose benefit?"
his entire business is dependent upon strict environment and pollution controls.
Actually, that's not true. Tesla cars have gotten subsidies but those are going to run out soonish. People are buying them despite their price tag because they like 'em. They're producing as many as they possibly can.
I think the SolarCity part is probably receiving subsidies one way or another (net metering is once such subsidy). But costs are dwindling so those are probably going away too, eventually.
Would have nothing to do with electric cars... (Score:2)
The fact that the diminishing of the treaty may affect world-wide popularity of electric cars would not affect Elon Musk's feelings on the subject. Not at all...
Any same, intelligent human would prefer electric cars to what we have now.
Does Cook have a moral leg to stand on here? (Score:2)
OK, Musk's battery factory is in California and has to operate under some pretty strict environmental regulations. But Cook's company outsources all the manufacturing to China where who knows what is dumped in the rivers/ocean/air so I don't think he has much ground to complain about US pollution levels which are nowhere near the problem some places in the world are.
Re:Does Cook have a moral leg to stand on here? (Score:4, Informative)
One, the battery factory is in Nevada. Musk's car factory is in California, as is his rocket factory.
Two, the pollution this agreement deals with is the sort that has an affect on a global scale, hence the need for a global agreement.
Three, China is actually stating they'll remain in the Paris agreement regardless of what Trump does.
If Trump thinks he can negotiate a better deal, then I'm pretty sure most people, including those CEOs, would be all for him taking a crack at it. What he's considering is nothing of the sort.
* Dow and DuPont are in the process of merging.
Well.... (Score:5, Insightful)
If you don't want international agreements of the United States to be predicated on the whims of Presidents, then you should make the international agreements treaties....
NO; America needs to leave it and tax instead (Score:2)
3rd world nations, along with CHina (which is actually a 2world nation now) emit far more than they admit AND continue growing more than what even the west can drop, is a joke.
Hopefully, instead, the GOP will push for a tax on ALL CONSUMED GOODS/Services based
Heck, Germany continues building NEW COAL PLANTS. INSANE.
List of planned Coal Power Plants in Germany
1st: Under construction. Construction plan has been subsequently declared invalid (future uncertain)
2nd: Planning frozen
3rd: Planning stopped
4th: Under planning. Legal dispute about engineering standards underway
5th: Under planning. Construction questionable due to uncertain economic viability
So, of the 5 coal power plants planned or under construction, only one is actually being constructed, which might never see operation, while
This sounds a lot better than "Electric Vehicle & Solar Industrialist Asks Government to Impose Environmental Costs on Competition".
Trump's gonna Trump. He campaigned that the USA shouldn't be bound by this treaty, and now he's just committing to another promise, and everyone's freaking out. Policy wonks are quick to point out that, even if we are going to "drop out", no member nation can withdraw within 3 years of joining, plus 1 year to formally withdraw, so we're looking at 2020. If you actually d
Trump should send it to the Senete (Score:5, Interesting)
Considering that Obama never sent the treaty to the Senate for ratification, the United states was never a signer of this treaty.
The reason Obama never sent it to the Senate is that both Republicans AND Democrats were against it and would not vote for it.
This is not about Trump and his policy's. This is about America and what a terrible treaty this would be for America and all Americans if the Senate ratified it as currently written.
Trump would be smart to punt this to the Senate and let everyone see that most Democrats in the Senate would not support it as written either.
It is even more stupid to ruin the climate. Especially for the US.
Yeah, it would be terrible to prevent a few hundred thousand deaths a year. Terrrible.
Considering that Obama never sent the treaty to the Senate for ratification, the United states was never a signer of this treaty.
One nit: Treaties are rarely sent to the Senate for ratification. That's the constitutionally-defined process, but getting 2/3 approval of the senate is generally harder than getting a majority in both House and Senate. So usually what we do is to write legislation that contains the treaty terms and pass it through both houses and then on to the White House for signature like any other purely-domestic law. Treaties handled this way are called "congressional-executive agreements", and it's been the usual tre
"Congressional-executive agreements" are honestly the best way to do it, frankly, as any ratified treaty becomes as binding as the US Constitution itself and it's significantly tougher to back out of it if it's suddenly a bad treaty for the country. If we align our laws to match foreign treaties, then we can use the same law passing power (simple majority) to get out of it if necessary. Other countries may not feel as confident in that model as the Constitutional Treaty, but these days I believe other count
While it is laudable that Musk is standing up for the Paris treaty, let's not forget that he has a financial stake in the US signing on.
Whaaaaa whaaaaaaaaaaa whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!
Music to my ears.
Too bad HRC wasn't elected (Score:2)
Too bad HRC wasn't elected. I doubt she would have resisted the will of any group of CEOs / Global Initiative sponsors.
Musk for President (Score:1)
To remove yourself from a position where you can (hopefully) continue to try to influence Trump, to a position where you cannot influence him harms everyone.
Make your objections, make them loudly, but don't quit the council. We need you there.
I realize this is going to be an unpopular analysis, but hear me out. Let's do a cost/benefit analysis:
Cost:
The estimated cost of being in the treaty is $1.28 trillion. *
Benefit:
*IF* everyone meets their goals (which they wont), the temperature will reduce 0.05C by 2100 *from* the projected 5C. (so an increase of only 4.95C) **
Some other facts:
- The global temperature increase which scientists say will be "catastrophic and irreversible" is 2C ***
