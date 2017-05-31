Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he would leave President Trump's Business Advisory Council if the White House withdraws from an international agreement aimed at curbing climate change. From a report: The appeals from chief executives such as Tesla's Musk, Tim Cook of Apple and Dow Chemical's Andrew Liveris come as Trump's advisers also present him with closing arguments on the potential risks and rewards of remaining a party to the global pact. Trump also got an earful from foreign leaders and Pope Francis urging him to stay in the agreement during his first international trip as president. Cook placed a call to the White House on Tuesday to urge the president to keep the U.S. in the agreement, according to a person familiar with the move. Liveris was the driving force behind a letter from 30 major company executives backing the deal. And Musk tweeted Wednesday that he has "done all I can to advise directly to" Trump. If the U.S. leaves Paris, Musk said he would drop participation in White House advisory councils. [...] Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E, have signed on to a letter set to run as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday arguing in favor of climate pact.

Elon Musk Joins CEOs Calling For US To Stay in Paris Climate Deal

  • I am sure the great negotiator will figure out something that everyone can agree on and totally not give in like everything else

  • of course he is... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    his entire business is dependent upon strict environment and pollution controls.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      Agreed.

      L. Cassius ille quem populus Romanus verissimum et sapientissimum iudicem putabat identidem in causis quaerere solebat "cui bono" fuisset.

      The famous Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people used to regard as a very honest and wise judge, was in the habit of asking, time and again, "To whose benefit?"

  • The fact that the diminishing of the treaty may affect world-wide popularity of electric cars would not affect Elon Musk's feelings on the subject. Not at all...

  • OK, Musk's battery factory is in California and has to operate under some pretty strict environmental regulations. But Cook's company outsources all the manufacturing to China where who knows what is dumped in the rivers/ocean/air so I don't think he has much ground to complain about US pollution levels which are nowhere near the problem some places in the world are.

    • A couple of nitpicks:
      One, the battery factory is in Nevada. Musk's car factory is in California, as is his rocket factory.
      Two, the pollution this agreement deals with is the sort that has an affect on a global scale, hence the need for a global agreement.
      Three, China is actually stating they'll remain in the Paris agreement regardless of what Trump does.

      If Trump thinks he can negotiate a better deal, then I'm pretty sure most people, including those CEOs, would be all for him taking a crack at it. What

    • But Cook's company outsources all the manufacturing to China

      *If only [theintercept.com].

      * Dow and DuPont are in the process of merging.

  • Well.... (Score:3)

    by JWW ( 79176 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @04:16PM (#54520505)

    If you don't want international agreements of the United States to be predicated on the whims of Presidents, then you should make the international agreements treaties....

  • Seriously, the Paris deal is worse than the Kyoto deal. the fact that China, India, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, Russia, etc CONTINUES TO GROW THEIR EMISSIONS, says that it is wrong. Heck, Germany continues building NEW COAL PLANTS. INSANE.
    3rd world nations, along with CHina (which is actually a 2world nation now) emit far more than they admit AND continue growing more than what even the west can drop, is a joke.

    Hopefully, instead, the GOP will push for a tax on ALL CONSUMED GOODS/Services based

  • Elon's feeling a bit covfefe today (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This sounds a lot better than "Electric Vehicle & Solar Industrialist Asks Government to Impose Environmental Costs on Competition".

    Trump's gonna Trump. He campaigned that the USA shouldn't be bound by this treaty, and now he's just committing to another promise, and everyone's freaking out. Policy wonks are quick to point out that, even if we are going to "drop out", no member nation can withdraw within 3 years of joining, plus 1 year to formally withdraw, so we're looking at 2020. If you actually d

  • Considering that Obama never sent the treaty to the Senate for ratification, the United states was never a signer of this treaty.

    The reason Obama never sent it to the Senate is that both Republicans AND Democrats were against it and would not vote for it.

    This is not about Trump and his policy's. This is about America and what a terrible treaty this would be for America and all Americans if the Senate ratified it as currently written.

    Trump would be smart to punt this to the Senate and let everyone see that m

  • While it is laudable that Musk is standing up for the Paris treaty, let's not forget that he has a financial stake in the US signing on.

  • >> [Famous CEO] Joins CEOs Calling For US to [Do Something]

    Too bad HRC wasn't elected. I doubt she would have resisted the will of any group of CEOs / Global Initiative sponsors.

