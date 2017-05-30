PC Market Could Return To Growth in 2019 (betanews.com) 35
IDC's latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker offers new insight as to why the firm believes the PC market is set for a growth period a few years from now. From a report: Detachable tablets such as Microsoft's Surface line and Apple's iPad Pro will lead the growth as consumers have turned away from laptops in favor of these more versatile computing devices. Last year, 21.5 million of these devices were shipped and the number of units sold could reach as high as 45.9 million in 2021. Notebook computers and mobile workstations are another category that will see continued growth with shipments rising from 156.8 million units in 2016 to 163.7 million by the year 2021. Desktop computers are still decreasing in popularity and that trend is likely to continue with their sales predicted to decrease by 15 million a year leading up to 2021.
I wouldn't say "better", but the Surface Pro is a full computer (real version of Windows) while the iPad Pro is only iOS (good for basic stuff but nowhere near as useful as macOS).
This assumes that Windows 10 S will take off outside the K-12 (primary and secondary) education market. But Windows 10 S can't run Visual Studio or other compilers. (See subheading "Your app generates code" in "Prepare to package an app (Desktop Bridge)" [microsoft.com].) Without the ability to complete AP Computer Science homework, what makes you think Windows 10 S will take off even in secondary education?
You just use the 10S machine to login to a VM that wipes on logoff for the small use cases where you need something that doesn't work directly on 10S.
As far as Surface and ipad driving growth, is IDC on crack? The ipad has been losing volume quarter after quarter and the Surface line hasn't been setting the MS 10Q on fire either.
With actual improvements in recent desktop CPUs people might see a reason to upgrade again.
Well this is return of growth, I doubt that it will reach its heyday of the early 2000's. However we are no longer looking for the PC to be a Personal Computer but more as a Personal Work Station, where Power Usage isn't the limiting factor. Tables, Convertible Laptops, Ultabooks, netbooks.... Are all tied to trying to have long enough battery life, and are small and light. For most home and personal use, this is a good trade off. As normal jobs on our personal computing devices. Don't require have proc
If work is for the office, and battery power is for viewing things made by others, where does this leave people who do work while riding a bus, train, or airplane? For example, while commuting to and from my day job on the city bus, I work on my second job, which is work-from-home contract programming. And I prefer a smaller laptop because it's easier to carry than a 17" monster.
So why the freakin' Android icon for this thread? Fanboy much?
Android and iOS are not Personal Computers. Windows, macOS, Linux, BSD, etc are what makes a real computer.
I'd pick a Raspberry Pi 3 running Linux over an iPad.
To me, a "personal computer" is a device where the person who owns it controls what computing is done. By this definition, I agree with you about an iOS device not paired to a Mac. But once the AIDE app [android-ide.com] is installed on an Android device, it can edit, compile, and run applications from source without the help of any other computer. So how is a tablet running Android 6 or 7 any less of a personal computer than a laptop running FreeBSD 11, Xubuntu 16.04, or Windows 10?
Because just like iOS, Android is a toy operating system.
Layne's Law of Debate [c2.com] implies that without agreement on definitions, a debate can't proceed fruitfully. So let's get things cleared up first:
Android is a toy operating system.
I put toy operating system into a web search engine and got a bunch of links about hobbyist OS development [wikipedia.org]. Android certainly isn't that. So what do you mean by a "toy operating system"?
Surface Pro perhaps. But I don't see how an iPad Pro, constrained by the App Store Review Guidelines [pineight.com], is "more versatile" than a PC that can run anything. In particular, the ban on time-limited free trials has hindered ports of applications from macOS to iOS [theverge.com]. And even if you stick to free [gnu.org] applications, it'll cost you $499 extra if you want to be able to compile them from source because loading applications onto an iPad Pro requires a Mac, which starts at $499 [apple.com].
How the hell is a tablet or other "smart" device with it's nifty camera and bucket o' apps more versatile than a laptop running a full operating system that has the capability of actually installing software packages from hundreds of different vendors and can be customized considerably more from both the software and hardware standpoint?
I think the only thing we're becoming more versatile at doing is accepting the fact that consumers have become idiots when it comes to technology, and even a full-fledged op
I find the tablet form factor to be far more restrictive and more difficult to use than a laptop. The only things the tablet has in its favor are smaller size and a coolness factor. Aside from that, it is more difficult to enter data into a tablet, multitasking is difficult (if not impossible), you are locked in to a difficult-to-change configuration, etc.
I have a tablet, and it sits idle most of the time, while my laptop gets used frequently.
What we need is more progress on the CPU front. AMD has 16-core processors but nothing similar on Intel's side. If only they could come up with a "Core i9" or something.
Well, at least it will be reported as growth to the stock market, and the flurry of trades will be enough for these executives to dump their stock options and return normal state from the excited state.
Improved resolution 4k, UHD are also driving improvements. Modernization of the monitor (not 1080p) is also helping.