Opera Says Their iOS Updates Are Still Coming - Just Slowly

Slashdot reader BrianFagioli has posted an update about his communication with Opera over their plans for iOS. They'd originally tweeted Thursday that "at this moment we don't have a team working on IOS which is why we haven't released any updates." But Friday they clarified that "It does not mean we give up development on iOS . It's just that now our resources are on Android." They reiterated that point in an email.The tweet Friday also emphasized that " We will update iOS for sure ."