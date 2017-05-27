Opera Says Their iOS Updates Are Still Coming - Just Slowly (twitter.com) 7
Slashdot reader BrianFagioli has posted an update about his communication with Opera over their plans for iOS. They'd originally tweeted Thursday that "at this moment we don't have a team working on IOS which is why we haven't released any updates." But Friday they clarified that "It does not mean we give up development on iOS. It's just that now our resources are on Android." They reiterated that point in an email. We would like to clarify that Opera does not abandon iOS... We plan to keep developing it as Opera Min[i] provides unique features that other browsers do not have, such as data saving for both webpages and video, ad-blocking, built-in newsfeed etc. And people love using it. As most of the engineering resources are now on Android, our update on iOS is slow at this moment. Please bear with us and do stay tune for our next updates.
The tweet Friday also emphasized that "We will update iOS for sure."
Translation: Yeah but not really (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Funny, I read that as "Android is so shitty that we need all our programmers to work on Opera for Android. The iOS version works just fine."
Re: (Score:2)
Good, maybe they'll go back to making real computers instead of fashion statements.
Re: (Score:2)