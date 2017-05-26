Apple Is Working On a Dedicated Chip To Power AI On Devices (bloomberg.com) 17
According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a processor devoted specifically to AI-related tasks. "The chip, known internally as the Apple Neural Engine, would improve the way the company's devices handle tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence -- such as facial recognition and speech recognition," reports Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter. From the report: Engineers at Apple are racing to catch their peers at Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. in the booming field of artificial intelligence. While Siri gave Apple an early advantage in voice-recognition, competitors have since been more aggressive in deploying AI across their product lines, including Amazon's Echo and Google's Home digital assistants. An AI-enabled processor would help Cupertino, California-based Apple integrate more advanced capabilities into devices, particularly cars that drive themselves and gadgets that run augmented reality, the technology that superimposes graphics and other information onto a person's view of the world. Apple devices currently handle complex artificial intelligence processes with two different chips: the main processor and the graphics chip. The new chip would let Apple offload those tasks onto a dedicated module designed specifically for demanding artificial intelligence processing, allowing Apple to improve battery performance.
Of course. (Score:3)
KILL ALL HUMANS
Why design it from scratch? (Score:1)
Wouldn't it be easier for Apple to use its massive cash hoard and acquire Cyberdyne?
Rise of ASICs? (Score:2)
ASIC [wikipedia.org]s have always had their use (literally) but seem to have exploded into mainstream with Bitcoin. Now it seems everyone is working on their own "AI" chip, which is fancy wording for "We put these most commonly used functions in silicon". Intel is now putting FPGAs into their Xeon chips so that customers can start speeding up their workflows.
We've kind of tapped out x86 performance lately. My 6 year old laptop is still fairly competitive. I have phone 5 generations old and it's "good enough". Are companies
Re: (Score:3)
We've kind of tapped out x86 performance lately. My 6 year old laptop is still fairly competitive.
Your six year old laptop is about to become an ancient slow piece of crap.
It takes more and more processing power just to run the OS because they keep bloating up to the specs of the latest processors. This is true for Windows and the mainstream Linux WM's, although not quite so bad on the Linux side of things.
Re: (Score:2)
Are companies going to now turn to ASICs to get the competitive edge?
You do not design the hardware only to then find a suitable application. If a company wants a competitive edge it must first figure out what it wants to do. Then it finds the most efficient way to do it. This could involve an ASIC - but this is not required.
Overall, I do not see a trend towards custom silicon. A limited market always existed and it continues to exist. If anything, the reduced cost of general purpose devices (CPU,FPGA) make custom silicon far less attractive then before.
Re: (Score:2)
it must first figure out what it wants to do.
I think they have. They want to look for a certain word on very low power. How much more battery can Google save by putting 'Ok Google' into silicon?
On the "AI" part of things how much has TensorFlow changed recently? GPUs were a good stepping stone (like they were for BitCoin) but the next step in speeding up some of the basic functions is to move from GPUs to something less general.
What is the BitC^H^H^H^H AI performance difference between a 40U rack of CPUs, 40U rack of GPUs and a 40U rack of ASICs?
"The booming field of artificial intelligence"? (Score:2)
Did I miss something? Hype, yes. But boom? I was always under the impression that a boom first and foremost requires some kind of product that you could sell.
I misread the headline (Score:1)