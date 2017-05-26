Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple Is Working On a Dedicated Chip To Power AI On Devices (bloomberg.com) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the specific-functions dept.
According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a processor devoted specifically to AI-related tasks. "The chip, known internally as the Apple Neural Engine, would improve the way the company's devices handle tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence -- such as facial recognition and speech recognition," reports Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter. From the report: Engineers at Apple are racing to catch their peers at Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. in the booming field of artificial intelligence. While Siri gave Apple an early advantage in voice-recognition, competitors have since been more aggressive in deploying AI across their product lines, including Amazon's Echo and Google's Home digital assistants. An AI-enabled processor would help Cupertino, California-based Apple integrate more advanced capabilities into devices, particularly cars that drive themselves and gadgets that run augmented reality, the technology that superimposes graphics and other information onto a person's view of the world. Apple devices currently handle complex artificial intelligence processes with two different chips: the main processor and the graphics chip. The new chip would let Apple offload those tasks onto a dedicated module designed specifically for demanding artificial intelligence processing, allowing Apple to improve battery performance.

  • Of course. (Score:3)

    by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @07:46PM (#54495137)
    What could possibly go wro-

    KILL ALL HUMANS

  • Why design it from scratch? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wouldn't it be easier for Apple to use its massive cash hoard and acquire Cyberdyne?

  • ASIC [wikipedia.org]s have always had their use (literally) but seem to have exploded into mainstream with Bitcoin. Now it seems everyone is working on their own "AI" chip, which is fancy wording for "We put these most commonly used functions in silicon". Intel is now putting FPGAs into their Xeon chips so that customers can start speeding up their workflows.

    We've kind of tapped out x86 performance lately. My 6 year old laptop is still fairly competitive. I have phone 5 generations old and it's "good enough". Are companies

    • Are companies going to now turn to ASICs to get the competitive edge?

      You do not design the hardware only to then find a suitable application. If a company wants a competitive edge it must first figure out what it wants to do. Then it finds the most efficient way to do it. This could involve an ASIC - but this is not required.

      Overall, I do not see a trend towards custom silicon. A limited market always existed and it continues to exist. If anything, the reduced cost of general purpose devices (CPU,FPGA) make custom silicon far less attractive then before.

      • it must first figure out what it wants to do.

        I think they have. They want to look for a certain word on very low power. How much more battery can Google save by putting 'Ok Google' into silicon?

        On the "AI" part of things how much has TensorFlow changed recently? GPUs were a good stepping stone (like they were for BitCoin) but the next step in speeding up some of the basic functions is to move from GPUs to something less general.

        What is the BitC^H^H^H^H AI performance difference between a 40U rack of CPUs, 40U rack of GPUs and a 40U rack of ASICs?

  • Did I miss something? Hype, yes. But boom? I was always under the impression that a boom first and foremost requires some kind of product that you could sell.

  • I thought it said Apple was working on a dedicated CHIMP so I sent in my condensed 25 page resumé with all my failed online certifications, failed romantic advances, and failed business ventures. I had to use 6 point font to get it all to fit in 25 pages, but when Apple sees I can do 75 pound pulls on a sitting rowing machine without sweating, I'm in!

