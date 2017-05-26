Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Reader BrianFagioli writes: After searching for Opera in the Apple App Store, I noticed something odd -- none of the company's iOS browsers (Opera Mini and Opera Coast) had been updated in 2017. Since we are almost halfway through the year, I decided to ask Opera what was up. Shockingly, the company told me that it no longer has a team working on iOS. An Opera employee by the name of 'Rosi' sent me a tweet this morning, making the revelation. While the desktop version of the browser is still in development, the company has chosen to abandon its efforts on iOS. To show just how bad it is, the Opera Mini browser hasn't been updated in almost a year. Opera Coast was updated in December of 2016, however -- almost six months ago.

Opera Abandons iOS Platform

  • Somehow this is bad for Apple (Score:3)

    by TimHunter ( 174406 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @10:49AM (#54490883)
    I haven't figured out how it's bad yet, but I'm sure I will. Just give me a minute.

  • iOS "Browsers" are all Safari skins (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mrbene ( 1380531 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @10:51AM (#54490917)

    Given that all browsers on iOS are required to use WebKit, and Opera's investment in Presto and fallout for supporting Blink, I can see why Opera would cut their losses and cease development on what is ultimately only a skin for iOS functionality.

    Also, I expect that the additional complexity of offering an app-specific VPN to iOS users factored in to the decision.

    • For me the very best everyday browser on my iphone was coast. so it's too bad.
      they did do mre than skin it by the way. They also compressed websites for faster transmission.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 )
      Except Opera mini(?) which was a front end for a remote browser (good for slow connections). Not as necessary these days when most sites have mobile versions
    • Well, I'm not using the default iOS browser on my iPad-- and the alternative one I'm using provides a better experience-- so it's not like there's no room for improvement...

  • There are no browsers on iOS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So-called "browsers" on iOS are just skins. Why would anyone think Opera's skin is relevant?

  • Only Reskinned Safaru (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Bing Tsher E ( 943915 ) on Friday May 26, 2017 @11:02AM (#54491035) Journal

    The only thing third party developers are allowed to do is reskin Safari, so it shouldn't be a surprise if the entities who make good, even better, browsers on other platforms just drop out.

  • Something to note (Score:4, Informative)

    by Schnapple ( 262314 ) <`moc.saxetaiv' `ta' `ddikmot'> on Friday May 26, 2017 @11:04AM (#54491063) Homepage
    The web browsers on iOS like Firefox and Chrome are actually using the WebKit rendering engine. Chrome brings the material design look and feel and both of them let you just keep the bookmarks and whatever other niceties but the actual renderer is no different than Safari on iOS.

    Opera, however, was different - they would render the page server-side as an image and then send that image to your phone. This let them ship a browser on iOS as well as get around Apple's no-rendering-engines rule.

    But you can see the issue with this, right? Is Opera caching the images on their servers? Probably not but you can't know. For all you know, JPEGs of your bank website are on their servers. SSL doesn't matter as much anymore because the rendering isn't being done on your device.

    So this is different than if they were abandoning an iOS web browser that was a WebKit wrapper like the others, this is Opera saying they no longer want to deal with this render-on-the-server mess.

    To say nothing about the fact that Opera as a company has to be struggling right now, they've got less desktop market share than Edge, which no one uses on purpose. They have less market share than Safari which is only on the Mac. I think their switch from Presto to Blink was less that they agreed with Google's standards and more that they just couldn't afford to keep developing Presto anymore. It must be so weird to work for a company that makes a product so few people use.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jetkust ( 596906 )
      I like Opera because it's basically Chrome without google's addon restrictions. And it's clearly faster than Firefox on Linux. Or at least the last few times I checked.
  • One of my gripes with iOS web browsing is the page reload when you context-switch back to it, which is a dreadful experience on an airplane via GoGo. I'd been looking into writing a browser better at caching, but the Apple requirements are that the browser use their WebKit. So you can't really change the behavior. Apple also restricts scripting, doesn't support a wide variety of languages, can't support TUN VPNs... but the corporate types like it for how bolted-down and controllable it is.
    • If proxy servers are still allowed, you don't need an alternative browser. I don't leave it up to the browser to "fix" what's wrong with the browsing experience.

  • Or maybe Opera couldn't switch their tool chain over to exclusively 64-bit iOS apps? Apple is planning to drop 32-bit apps from the app store. A friend who tests iOS apps told me that this is a big problem for some 32-bit app developers.

    https://9to5mac.com/2017/04/09/32-bit-apps-ios/ [9to5mac.com]

  • Since iOS 8, Apple recommends everybody uses the new WKWebView which replaces UIWebView: https://developer.apple.com/re... [apple.com]

    However, WKWebView is not as flexible as UIWebView; more specifically, there is no support for a custom NSURLProtocol. Basically to get the performance gains of using WKWebView, you can't do the things you want to do.

    For Opera specifically, this bug filed against webkit lays out the features they would like to implement, but are unable to: https://bugs.webkit.org/show_b... [webkit.org]

    Opera on iOS im

