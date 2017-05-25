Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Android Communications Google IOS Social Networks Apple News Technology

Facebook's Instant Articles Platform To Support Google AMP, Apple News (techcrunch.com) 5

Posted by BeauHD from the tough-nut-to-crack dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: One of the problems publishers face today in making their content more readable on mobile devices is that there are multiple, competing formats available for this purpose. Facebook has Instant Articles, Google is spearheading the AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) project, and the Apple News Format optimizes content for iOS devices. Facebook is today taking a crack at a solution to this problem by rolling out support for both AMP and soon Apple News as a part of its open source Instant Articles software development kit. The updated SDK will now include an extension that lets publishers build content that's publishable in all three formats, beginning with support for Google's AMP in addition to Facebook's own Instant Articles. In the weeks ahead it will also include support for publishing to Apple News, though the company didn't provide an exact launch date for when that feature would be added.

Facebook's Instant Articles Platform To Support Google AMP, Apple News More | Reply

Facebook's Instant Articles Platform To Support Google AMP, Apple News

Comments Filter:
  • Can someone explain this to me, since I am pretty ignorant about smartphones but *why* do these formats even exist? What is it that they do that can't be accomplished with HTML/CSS for rendering a page and RSS for syndication?
  • Yes! You can give away all of your personal information to Apple, Google, and Facebook AT THE SAME TIME. This is unprecedented. The stupid should be ecstatic over this.

  • Cisco Advanced Malware Protection is their "hash transmitted/received files, compare with hashes of known malware" which has its own uses in this sort of environment.

Slashdot Top Deals

One person's error is another person's data.

Close