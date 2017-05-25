Facebook's Instant Articles Platform To Support Google AMP, Apple News (techcrunch.com) 5
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: One of the problems publishers face today in making their content more readable on mobile devices is that there are multiple, competing formats available for this purpose. Facebook has Instant Articles, Google is spearheading the AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) project, and the Apple News Format optimizes content for iOS devices. Facebook is today taking a crack at a solution to this problem by rolling out support for both AMP and soon Apple News as a part of its open source Instant Articles software development kit. The updated SDK will now include an extension that lets publishers build content that's publishable in all three formats, beginning with support for Google's AMP in addition to Facebook's own Instant Articles. In the weeks ahead it will also include support for publishing to Apple News, though the company didn't provide an exact launch date for when that feature would be added.
Smartphone content in Web standards (Score:1)
Do it! (Score:2)
Misread that as "Cisco AMP" (Score:2)
Cisco Advanced Malware Protection is their "hash transmitted/received files, compare with hashes of known malware" which has its own uses in this sort of environment.