Dieter Bohn, writing for The Verge: Traditionally, we think of the web as a combination of a set of specific technologies paired with some core philosophical principles. The problem -- the reason this question even matters -- is that there are a lot of potential replacements for the parts of the web that fix what's broken with technology, while undermining the principles that ought to go with it. [...] A lot of tech companies are flailing around looking for ways to fix this problem. There are web apps that work in Chrome but not really all that well elsewhere. There are Instant Articles in Facebook and AMP pages on Google. There are Instant Android apps that stream to your phone over the internet instead of being installed, which go away when you're done with them just like a browser tab. Google claims to be trying to bring some of the open ethos of the web to smart speakers. Hell, go back to 2014 and you'll find Apple pundit John Gruber arguing we should consider apps and "anything transmitted using HTTP and HTTPS" as part of the web. [...] And now, a brief definition of the web: To count as being part of the web, your app or page must: 1. Be linkable, and 2. Allow any client to access it. That's it.
It's a good definition precisely for that reason. These unlinkable pages break the web
Big companies don't want to fix anything. They want good numbers for their shareholders. Selling stuff to "fix the problems" is their core business.
"There are web apps that work in Chrome but not really all that well elsewhere."
10-15 years ago, there were "web apps" that worked in Internet Explorer but not really at all well elsewhere.
Google decided, a couple years ago, to basically go that same route... and probably for the same reasons. It's all about lock-in.
10-15? Maaan, they're still around. It's died down a little bit since IE9+ somewhat supports that new-fangled "HTML" and "javascript", but there are still a TON of business apps, especially in locked-down environments, which only support IE. A lot of it has to do with those environments historically ONLY providing internet explorer (because, locked-down environment, obviously the most insecure and targeted browser that comes with the most insecure and targeted OS is the way to go!!).
The real takeaway here is that AMP, and everything similar to it, need to die in a fire.
Don't use AMP, don't let your clients use AMP, don't click on any AMP links. AMP is cancer.
I found less and less stuff to be truly linkable. Some of it is almost linkable, but more often than not I try to bookmark that shit only to click it later and get to some generic page which asks me to manually go through some hoops to get to the specific item I bookmarked in the first place.
Direct downloads of software installation kits is a prime example.
That's awfully protocol-ist. (Good thing I'm not an ITJW.) Aside from the original web (which included things like FTP), Apple might be interested to learn that there are content-optimized protocols like QUIC out there.
1) Define "linkable".
2) Define "client".
Do so in a way that is unambiguous, but also is unlikely to change over time. Good luck.
Now that HTML5 is finally finished, what the web is is defined very clearly by the W3C standards. Sure, you can replace those with your own proprietary tech, but then don't call it 'web'.