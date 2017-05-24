Apple Wants To Turn Community College Students Into App Developers

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ina Fried, writing for Axios: Apple already offers a variety of tools to help school kids learn the basics of coding. Now, it aims to give older students what they need to become full-fledged app developers. On Wednesday the company is releasing, for free, the curriculum for a year-long course on how to write apps for the iPhone. The effort, though available to all, is aimed at community college students and Apple is working with six districts around the country, with the first classes to start this summer and fall. The courseware teaches students how to create apps using Apple's Swift programming language.

  • Program "Winky" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You may win commercial programmer scholarships or cash prizes!

  • Only apps can app apps! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Modern app appers know that ONLY apps can app apps, so these appers will be apping appy app apps while apping other apps!

    Apps!

    • Oh great, now look at what you've done. You got him all excited, he'll be running around for hours before falling asleep.

  • Java Coders (10 years ago) -> Python Coders (now) -> Swift Coders (future)

    • That would be a terrible mistake.
      Why change to a language only useful on one platform from one vendor? And don't tell me swift has some other use cases than developing on iOS.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        That would be a terrible mistake

        My community college refused to teach C/C++ because the Microsoft site license for Visual Studios expired. The dean offered to teach C/C++ on Linux and the textbook supported CLI compiling. But, no, it wouldn't be. Surveys of Silicon Valley companies indicated that C/C++ programmers required VS experience. When the site license got renewed, the lab computers were too old to run Visual Studios .NET. The dean taught C/C++ on Linux and nobody told the administration.

    • Based on your 3, Java is multi platform, Python is multi platform, swift in this course is targeted to iPhones. Bad mistake. Maybe big market in U.S., but much much smaller worldwide. Any course worth its weight should be based on top 5 or so most popular languages worldwide to give these new developers a competitive portfolio.

    • A high school degree: You get Work
      A 2 year community college degree: You get a Job
      A 4 Year college degree: You get a Career
      A Masters degree: You get a Profession
      A Doctorate degree: You get a Calling

      Most Software development jobs, doesn't need or particularly want people who are too skilled in the area, because they are too much trouble, too much back talking, and too expensive.
       

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      You forgot to start with Pascal.

      There has been a tendency to use languages that are not that practical for teaching purposes. The alternative was Fortran, which is what I was taught, or C or C++, which is what I was taught in college. I think most would agree that these often are too complex and can impede the learning of principles.

      That said, even though Python is sloppy, I find it to be useful in many ways and it does not lead to too many bad practices like Java.

      It troubles me that most high schoo

  • Sturgeon's Revelation (Score:3)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @03:43PM (#54479439) Homepage Journal

    Oh boy! So there will be that many more (Cr)apps!

    Because we absolutely MUST stay in compliance with Sturgeon!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      There are millions of apps for iOS. Apple understands that you need large numbers of developers churning out apps until one goes viral and makes them Apple of money. And better that it is on iOS first, of course.

      They are basically setting up monkeys with typewriters, hoping one accidentally creates the next Flappy Bird.

  • H1B program gotcha down? Never fear, we'll find low cost coders by hook or by crook! Everyone knows programming is "just typing" so about a half hour after your typing class, you'll be programming!

    UGH! Well, it's not surprising some megacorps want to encourage everyone to be a "STEM coder". No worries, you only end up working about 10x as hard in school to make just a bit less than your business weasel classmates!

