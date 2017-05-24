Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Wants To Turn Community College Students Into App Developers

Posted by msmash
Ina Fried, writing for Axios: Apple already offers a variety of tools to help school kids learn the basics of coding. Now, it aims to give older students what they need to become full-fledged app developers. On Wednesday the company is releasing, for free, the curriculum for a year-long course on how to write apps for the iPhone. The effort, though available to all, is aimed at community college students and Apple is working with six districts around the country, with the first classes to start this summer and fall. The courseware teaches students how to create apps using Apple's Swift programming language.

