Nokia Uses Lawsuit To Make Apple Its Friend

Apple has settled a patent dispute with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia and agreed to buy more of its network products and services. The deal means Nokia will get bigger royalties from Apple for using its mobile phone patents, helping offset the impact of waning demand for its mobile network hardware. Nokia's shares were up by seven percent following the announcement. WSJ puts things into perspective:In the aftermath of the lawsuit last year, Apple had pulled all Withings products from its stores . As part of the settlement, Apple said it will reverse that move.