Apple Receives Patents For Bezel-Free Display, Touch ID Button Embedded In Screen (9to5mac.com) 23
Apple has just been granted patents for two of the biggest features expected from the iPhone 8: an edge-to-edge display, and a Touch ID button embedded into the screen. 9to5Mac reports: The edge-to-edge display patent has the rather mundane heading "Reducing the border area of a device." It describes how a mostly-flat display can have a curved border area allowing it to wrap around the sides of the device: [...] "This relates to methods and systems for reducing the border areas of an electronic device so as to maximize the display/interactive touch areas of the device. In particular, a flexible substrate can be used to fabricate the display panel and/or the touch sensor panel (referred to collectively herein as a 'circuit panel') of a mobile electronic device so that the edges of the display panel and/or the touch sensor panel can be bent. Bending the edges can reduce the width (or length) of the panel, which in turn can allow the overall device to be narrower without reducing the display/touch-active area of the device." The embedded Touch ID patent is one of many submitted by Apple, describing different approaches it could take. This one re-uses language from a separate patent granted back in February, describing the benefits of allowing a user to authenticate without having to remove their finger from the screen: "Where a fingerprint sensor is integrated into an electronic device or host device, for example, as noted above, it may be desirable to more quickly perform authentication, particularly while performing another task or an application on the electronic device. In other words, in some instances it may be undesirable to have a user perform an authentication in a separate authentication step, for example switching between tasks to perform the authentication." Apple has been granted a total of 56 patents today. For more information, visit Patently Apple.
Oh man... the US patent system is beyond broken and useless...
Basically I don't care about Apple. I just think that the patent application process should include the question "could a 3 year old come up with the idea?" and if the answer is yes, throw it out on principle.
I don't think they are patenting the general idea of a bezel free display which would be kind of dumb since there are already bezel free displays, or are you are assuming that creating a bezel free display is a trivial undertaking?
... because I'm pretty sure the underlying engineering is beyond a 3 year old. The same goes for developing a method of scanning fingerprints in three dimensions, either through a display which is what they'd have to do if the display covers the entire frontal real-estate of the
How dare it grant patents to a company you don't like!
How dare they patent something their rivals have been doing for 4 years
the question isn't whether or not they patent something their rivals have been doing but whether or not the patent was in the approval process before them.
patent applications can take years to grant.
Without having seen it doesn't that sound a lot like samsung's thing? I guess it's not copying when apple does it, its bravery.
Such wow! So innovation!
(Typed on my S8 that has these features standard)
Enjoy it while you have it, you must not use those now patented features anymore in the future! By punishment of catapult!
Your S8 has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen, the entire screen, so you can touch anywhere on the screen and have your fingerprint scanned? You mean it's not on the back of the phone like in real life S8's?
Does it describe vague idea or method to achieve desired result?
ha ha don't be dense.
The best thing about the iPhone was the physical home button. At least you knew by feedback that you were activating it purposely and not by mistake. I'm old school,I like physical switches and buttons and to me software buttons are just a way to save money and do not work as well.
No, but more like any recent Samsung phone (read: newer than four years).
What did they call those edge to edge ones again? Oh yes, edge. lol
Once again Apple not first here - not even close (Score:2)
Touch id maybe a new thing (be nice to really know what they are talking about), but Apple are definitely not 1st with Bezel-less displays [cnet.com]. Apple should stick to innovating luxury new pizza box containers, they are clearly the leaders in that niche market.