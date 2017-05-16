Apple To Refresh Entire MacBook Lineup Next Month, Air and Pro To Feature Kaby Lake (bloomberg.com) 51
Apple will unveil new laptops during its annual developer conference, known as WWDC, next month, reports Bloomberg. The company is going to refresh the MacBook Pro (as well as Air and just the 'MacBook' models) with new seventh-gen processors from Intel, the newest available, the report adds. Last year, Apple launched three new MacBook Pro laptops with older sixth-generation chips, which means people who already own the newer model may be a bit dismayed by Apple's refresh. From the article: Apple is planning three new laptops, according to people familiar with the matter. The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. Apple is also working on a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip. The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor as sales of the laptop, Apple's cheapest, remain surprisingly strong, one of the people said.
Re:Where's Mac Pro? (Score:4, Informative)
Mac Pro probably in mid-2018, is what they lightly implied last time around. Still too early to be sure, basically.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They've confirmed that the next Mac Pro, which will be using a modular approach that should allow for easier customization and upgradeability, is already in the works, but that it shouldn't be expected until 2018.
Re: (Score:2)
Updates are always a danger (Score:2)
When you buy any laptop there's going to be an update before too long - even if Apple were not doing "new" models there's usually some kind of mid-year refresh you're going to not be getting.
At the time of the last MacBook Pro release there was a lot of technical analysis pointing out all of the things coming on-line in the next few years - the new intel processors, and with them mobile chipsets that could handle more memory efficiently. So it was pretty easy to judge at the time if you should buy a laptop
Re: (Score:2)
When Apple releases a new laptop, that's the laptop they're going to sell you for the next 5 years. (For better or worse)
This time, we're taking away the SCREEN (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I figured as much. It's the only thing that's left.
Damn Youngster! (Score:2)
SCREENS were invented as a part of 1960s/1970s
Screens? In the 60's early 70's? Would have loved to have screens! We had teletype machines [wikipedia.org], line-printers with keyboards attached! You're "screen" was a roll of paper. Files edited one line at a time. You think they call 'em "carriage-return" and "line-feed" for nothing?
Gett^H off my lawn^H^H^H^HLAWN!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
i wouldn't equate adding ram to innovation, however, fact is, the only reason i held off buying new mbp is 16gig ram ceiling.
i want (almost need) 32gig in my next laptop.
Re: (Score:2)
...this. I have an older Macbook Pro. The Intel Core i5 CPU is okay for what I need. But the 8 GB max RAM is laughable. Newer models I see on Apple's website have a little more horsepower of late. But a year or so ago I was specking out some higher-end Mac workstations for our marketing/advertising staff. Either I could get a model with a lot of RAM, but an older Intel CPU. Or vice-versa.
and storage on a M2 card the same ones used on pc' (Score:2)
and storage on a M2 card the same ones used on pc's
That's not on Apple (Score:2)
Last year's MacBook not allowing 32GB of RAM was on Intel [idownloadblog.com], not Apple.
For sure that is the biggest driver behind the early update, so you'll see expansion up to 32GB (possibly beyond) with the newer laptops.
I also also question the wisdom of filing RAM increases under "innovation" while ignoring last year they added the Touchbar....
Re: (Score:2)
Steve Jobs dies and everyone in Apple forgets how to think.
nix the Touch Bar (Score:4, Interesting)
Every time I try to use the calculator (and the top row of number keys) my fingers graze the Touch Bar, which then triggers an incorrect calculation because the Bar adopt some calculator function keys while open.
There is something positive to be said about having keys that have physical boundaries and limited functions, and having that well separated from a touch bar which, if it provided some actually useful function, had the versatility to change roles during use. They should have kept dedicated physical volume, brightness keys -- which now hide behind 2 finger presses on a strip that you have to look at carefully to find where to press.
Aside from that inconvenience, I have to date used the Touch Bar approximately 0 times productively. I am not a video manipulator, so maybe that's what it's designed for, but so far, nothing. I am not really in need of having quick access to emoticons when I chat, thank you Apple...
Re: (Score:2)
apple will lose people who take the bar in some st (Score:2)
apple will lose people who take the bar in some states with that pad.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt they will do away with the touch bar, but might offer a model without one.
They already offer a model without one. So it's sorta the gp poster's fault he's having to deal with it interrupting his workflow now. The non-touchbar one was even available before the touchbar models iirc.
I totally disagree (Score:2)
I like the touch bar, and think it's an excellent idea they just need to refine a bit.
In my case I agree that the Siri button is a little too easy to hit, because my finger will slide up off delete and graze it.
My solution would be either to make the touch bar pressure sensitive and require a bit more force to trigger Siri, or to put up some kind of small ridge between the keys and the touch bar so your finger could not slide up there from the row of keys below.
My only complaint about the Touchbar is that I
Not gonna bite... (Score:2)
...as long as Apple expects us to keep using dongles, I'm not buying a new laptop no matter what they're putting inside it. My computer is for real work. Not for dicking around, and not for fiddling with dongles. A pro-level machine needs pro-level connectivity, not some Jony Ive masturbatory fever dream of a glorified iPad Pro with a keyboard attached.
Re: (Score:1)
My MacBook, single USB C, does 'real work' just fine. The MacBook Pros will do more of it, should you need to. The aim isn't a million dongles, the point is you've bought the start of the new normal.
Re: (Score:2)
Right, because buying the newest model of laptop and phone from the same company and neither one comes with a cable that connects the two together, is "the start of the new normal." In what fantasy universe is that even remotely justifiable? That the iPhone doesn't come with a USB-C cable is proof that the claim that USB-C is the future is flawed and that Apple isn't putting its money where its mouth is. If they truly wanted to have people adopt USB-C, they would convert their entire product line over an
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some people are more eager than others to buy all new USB-C based peripherals that work with their shiny new Macbook without an adapter. Personally, I'd like to wait for the price to come down on them first.
I'd imagine that most businesses will drag their feet as long as possible. If we learned anything from the latest cryptolocker fiasco, there are a bunch of them still running 10 year old PC's with Windows XP.
Re: (Score:1)
Right, and a serial port and PS/2 connection and 5.25" floppy drive.
Re: (Score:2)
How many USB-C devices do you currently have? Not 5 years from now when you will have replaced your laptop, now?
And no, you dongles don't count.
The right thing to do would have been to include at least 1 USB-A port.
USB is the new normal (Score:2)
They do not, they expect you to use USB-C devices.
That will be more and more true. Already this last month, I went looking for a slim external hard drive case and the best one I found was... USB-C. So I have to use a dongle to use it with older equipment...
Because USB-C is so much more versatile the changeover is going very rapidly. Why do you insist on staying behind the ENTIRE (not just Apple) computer industry? Many high end Android phones are also
The good news is what's *not* going to be there! (Score:2)
Yes, in continuing the Apple tradition of removing useless external ports with each "upgrade", these will feature a single thunderbolt port and no external power connection. One. Single. Port!
Of course, you have to buy a new laptop after the 10 hour battery life is up.
Sounds awesome (Score:2)
Sounds awesome. Intel is getting ready to launch its Core i9-series to compete with AMD's Ryzen 9, aaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnddddddddd Apple will be featuring neither. Tip your stock broker accordingly.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd imagine that Apple would be one of the first to offer a Core i9 mobile part once Intel has one available, given that their buyers would be willing to pay extra for it. The desktop parts look like they are going to be power hogs from the specifications I've seen so far.
Re: (Score:2)
Buy a Mac Air *now* before they ruin it... (Score:2)
I've had two Airs in the past three years, and the 2nd one only because the first was stolen. It was covered by insurance, so I tried like hell take advantage of the situation as an opportunity to upgrade. But I ended up buying the exact same configuration. For my purposes, given it's not a primary device, the thing is perfect. Will go all day and then some, is almost as easy to carry around as an iPad, yet you can throw some moderately compute-intensive chores at it and performs admirably. The only th