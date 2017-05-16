Apple To Refresh Entire MacBook Lineup Next Month, Air and Pro To Feature Kaby Lake (bloomberg.com) 20
Apple will unveil new laptops during its annual developer conference, known as WWDC, next month, reports Bloomberg. The company is going to refresh the MacBook Pro (as well as Air and just the 'MacBook' models) with new seventh-gen processors from Intel, the newest available, the report adds. Last year, Apple launched three new MacBook Pro laptops with older sixth-generation chips, which means people who already own the newer model may be a bit dismayed by Apple's refresh. From the article: Apple is planning three new laptops, according to people familiar with the matter. The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. Apple is also working on a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip. The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor as sales of the laptop, Apple's cheapest, remain surprisingly strong, one of the people said.
Mac Pro probably in mid-2018, is what they lightly implied last time around. Still too early to be sure, basically.
Updates are always a danger (Score:2)
When you buy any laptop there's going to be an update before too long - even if Apple were not doing "new" models there's usually some kind of mid-year refresh you're going to not be getting.
At the time of the last MacBook Pro release there was a lot of technical analysis pointing out all of the things coming on-line in the next few years - the new intel processors, and with them mobile chipsets that could handle more memory efficiently. So it was pretty easy to judge at the time if you should buy a laptop
When Apple releases a new laptop, that's the laptop they're going to sell you for the next 5 years. (For better or worse)
This time, we're taking away the SCREEN (Score:3)
i wouldn't equate adding ram to innovation, however, fact is, the only reason i held off buying new mbp is 16gig ram ceiling.
i want (almost need) 32gig in my next laptop.
nix the Touch Bar (Score:3)
Every time I try to use the calculator (and the top row of number keys) my fingers graze the Touch Bar, which then triggers an incorrect calculation because the Bar adopt some calculator function keys while open.
There is something positive to be said about having keys that have physical boundaries and limited functions, and having that well separated from a touch bar which, if it provided some actually useful function, had the versatility to change roles during use. They should have kept dedicated physical volume, brightness keys -- which now hide behind 2 finger presses on a strip that you have to look at carefully to find where to press.
Aside from that inconvenience, I have to date used the Touch Bar approximately 0 times productively. I am not a video manipulator, so maybe that's what it's designed for, but so far, nothing. I am not really in need of having quick access to emoticons when I chat, thank you Apple...
Not gonna bite... (Score:2)
...as long as Apple expects us to keep using dongles, I'm not buying a new laptop no matter what they're putting inside it. My computer is for real work. Not for dicking around, and not for fiddling with dongles. A pro-level machine needs pro-level connectivity, not some Jony Ive masturbatory fever dream of a glorified iPad Pro with a keyboard attached.