US Law Allows Low H-1B Wages; Just Look At Apple

An anonymous reader writes: If you work at Apple's One Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino as a computer programmer on an H-1B visa, you can can be paid as little as $52,229. That's peanuts in Silicon Valley. Average wages for a programmer in Santa Clara County are more than $93,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the U.S. government will approve visa applications for Silicon Valley programmers at $52,229 -- and, in fact, did so for hundreds of potential visa holders at Apple alone. To be clear, this doesn't mean there are hundreds of programmers at Apple working for that paltry sum. Apple submitted a form to the U.S. saying it was planning on hiring 150 computer programmers beginning June 14 at this wage. But it's not doing that. Instead, this is a paperwork exercise by immigration attorneys to give an employer -- in this case, Apple -- maximum latitude with the H-1B laws. The forms-submittal process doesn't always reflect actual hiring goals or wage levels. Apple didn't want to comment for the story, but it did confirm some things. It says it hires on the basis on qualifications and that all employees -- visa holders and U.S. workers alike -- are paid equitably and it conducts internal studies to back this up. There are bonuses on top of base pay. Apple may not be paying low wages to H-1B workers, but it can pay low wages to visa workers if it wanted. This fact is at the heart of the H-1B battle.
The problem with these Laws is Location and cost of living is different across the country.
55K in a rural area. Is enough for a modest home, and a acre or two of land. Where you income can take care of a family of 4.
Or if you move to a different location, 55k you will be at poverty.
Government benefits from importing cheap labor. Rich landowners (now corporations) benefit from cheap labor. History is replete with rich people trying to get richer by importing slaves and/or indentured servants.
It never works out well for society in the long run, but in the long run you're dead anyways, so might as well make some more money and bribe some more gov't officials while you're here, right?
Trump is, and always was, what he claimed Clinton to be, except 100 times worse. I'd like to think the people who voted for him realize this by now, but they're still convinced emailgate and Benghazi were real scandals, and probably still think the Clintons murdered Vince Foster, so they'll never see it.
How many people in the US are staying at jobs they hate because they're terrified of losing health care coverage? ACA lessened that, so no wonder Republicans are desperate to scrap it. Can't have the plebes thinking they can just quit on bad employers, can we?
Indentured servitude isn't far off. When someone's status in the US is H1, first off they aren't considered a resident of the country. So while they can do something like get a driver's license, they have a lot of problems trying to get loans or credit cards, housing, or even go to school. They have no bargaining power with their employer, they don't have any leverage to ask for a raise or any other benefits because if the employer fires them then they have to leave the country now. My wife doesn't work
The cost of living in the bay area is demonstrably bananas ( that's the technical term ). By offering depressed wages, they're simply trying to do their part to make the bay area more affordable to the common man.
Luckily, all this H-1B abuse will be a thing of the past, once Trump "drains the swamp".
If only he could get all those press alligators off his back...
Yea, we already know this. It would be better to report that the H1B program is either dismantled at most or at least fix it to where things like this no longer happen.
L visas let the employer pay the foreign employee's home town wage for up to a year while in the US. When I lived in China for a couple of years I interviewed with the local IBM office about database consulting. They wanted to fly me to the US on an L visa while paying the local wage of about $1K USD which would be OK there in town but not in L.A. The hiring manager assured me on the 3rd level interview that they did it all the time and it was no problem. Then I mentioned that as a US citizen I couldn't be
The program needs to be shut down. It was created to solve a labor shortage that never existed. Companies just don't want to train. If you want to work in America you invest in America. If you don't like it you can leave. We've got plenty of everything anyone would want.
Tech companies don't want to do this.
Why don't we just bring back slavery? It would be more honest.